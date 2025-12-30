The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle Savage's avatar
Danielle Savage
3h

This on every level!! I would love you to check out my YouTube channel because I am an herbalist and holistic coach and I approach it from the lens of astroherbalism. I preach this constantly. I'm planning to move to the Zagori Villages of Greece this year because my body is begging for exactly the slow life you described....I'm not sure I can afford a full time dependent but I would love to have you visit and enjoy some downtime in one of the most diverse ethnobotanical regions on Earth!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Katharina's avatar
Katharina
9h

Thank you for this article. It resonates so deeply, I even have tears flowing down now. 2025 had been hard. Many losses and I have to move house and start over. I want to use that start as a new beginning of my own herbalism story and my idea is how we can benefit from the plants that surround us and that I find on my daily walks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Agy · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture