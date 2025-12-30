I recently asked here on Substack whether we’re doing resolutions this year, and many of you shared that you don’t really mark the new year until spring. That you wait. That you let the earth lead.

I loved that.

It makes sense, after all. Why celebrate “new” while the world outside our windows is still in the middle of its own quiet? Trees resting. Soil holding its breath. Energy conserved. There’s something deeply reasonable about letting the calendar turn without demanding more of ourselves when the landscape is still slumbering, when the air is sharp, the days are short, and winter is doing exactly what winter is meant to do.

I’ll wait for the songbirds to come back from the south and sing their little motivational anthems, thank you very much.

And still, being human also means living within shared rhythms and cultural moments, even when we don’t fully subscribe to them. So while I’m not setting resolutions or forcing a reinvention before I’m ready, I do find something useful in the idea of leaving things behind.

Not as a demand for more. More as an act of discernment.

As we move into 2025, there are a few narratives within wellness and herbalism that I’m ready to gently set down:

Fear-based wellness language that teaches us to distrust our bodies

The idea that herbs can function as shortcuts around modern life

Trend-driven herbalism that flattens complexity into content

Cookie-cutter recommendations that ignore individuality, safety, and context

This piece is about creating space, about setting down what no longer supports how we want to learn and practice herbalism, allowing us to meet the work, and our bodies, with a little more clarity.

Fear-Based Wellness Language

One of my ongoing frustrations with social media and the modern wellness landscape is how often fear is used as the primary teaching tool. Buzzwords and trending health scares circulate quickly, stripped of context and nuance, turning normal physiological processes into something to monitor, manage, or fear. Hormones, inflammation, symptoms, and even systems like the lymphatic system are framed as problems to eliminate rather than functions to understand.

Language matters here. When we talk about the body as something that needs to be “cleansed,” “flushed,” or “detoxed,” we imply that it is dirty or failing. The lymphatic system doesn’t need to be cleaned. It isn’t clogged with waste because you didn’t drink the right tea.

It’s a living, responsive system doing its job.

What it benefits from is support, not suspicion.

This kind of framing quietly changes how we relate to our bodies. Instead of listening, we brace. Instead of curiosity, we reach for control. Herbal shelves begin to resemble armories, stocked with remedies meant to suppress, lower, or override whatever feels uncomfortable or unfamiliar.

But the body isn’t communicating because it’s failing.

Cortisol is a good example. It’s often spoken about as something that needs to be lowered, as if its presence alone signals dysfunction. In reality, cortisol is responsive. It mobilizes energy, helps regulate blood sugar, modulates immune activity, and supports alertness and adaptation. When cortisol is elevated, it’s often doing exactly what it was designed to do in response to sustained demand. The more useful question isn’t how to silence it, but what the body is responding to.

Inflammation is treated much the same way. It’s framed as inherently bad, something to extinguish as quickly as possible. But inflammation is a well-documented and necessary part of the healing process. It’s how the body responds to injury, infection, and tissue repair. Acute inflammation is protective. It’s adaptive. What deserves our attention is chronic inflammation, when that response remains switched on long after it’s needed. I’ve written about that distinction in depth elsewhere, and I’ll link that piece here, because context matters.

Symptoms are the natural extension of this conversation. They’re not evidence that the body is broken. They’re one of the primary ways the body communicates. When we slow down and listen to symptoms rather than immediately trying to silence them, we gain insight into which systems are asking for support. Herbalism works best when it responds to that information instead of overriding it.

When fear-based language dominates wellness spaces, it teaches us to distrust ourselves. When we soften that language, we make room to relate to the body as a partner rather than something that needs to be conquered or controlled.

All of this is said with nuance. Some symptoms signal medical emergencies and should never be ignored. Some people live with endocrine conditions that require active management. Some inflammatory diseases are genuinely debilitating. This perspective isn’t meant to erase those realities.

This is for anyone who spends time in wellness spaces online and notices how certain words and concepts are repeatedly framed as problems to be feared. Over time, that framing can shift how we relate to our bodies, often away from understanding.

Herbs Can Override Modern Life

Herbs are not a shortcut. This is part of what makes herbalism a fundamentally different practice, and part of what separates it from the expectations we often place on medicine more broadly.

Herbs can’t bypass the realities of modern life. Taking herbs doesn’t, much to my own dismay, transport us into a beautiful meadow where we spend our days lounging and reading only classic novels, our cottage resting somewhere in the distance with chickens, cows, and a perfectly timed kettle.

If you live like this, please adopt me.

Herbs meet us where we are. And where we are, collectively, is in a high-stress culture shaped by constant productivity, financial pressure, overstimulation, and a steady stream of alarming news and social noise. That context matters. Bodies respond to the conditions they’re living in, and plants work within those same conditions.

Herbalism asks for realism.

Plants engage with the nervous system, the endocrine system, the immune system, and the rhythms of the body as they exist in real time. They support adaptation. They offer steadiness. They help the body respond with a little more resilience and a little more capacity.

In this way, herbalism is less about escape and more about relationship. Herbs don’t require a perfect lifestyle in order to be helpful. They work alongside us, supporting the life that’s already unfolding. Over time, they can help make certain changes more sustainable by buffering stress, supporting recovery, and creating space for regulation.

What herbs offer is support for a lifestyle, not a replacement for it. They can soften the edges of modern life and help the body hold its ground a little more comfortably. They don’t remove us from the world. They help us stay in it with more resources and a bit more ease.

Trend-Driven Herbalism

For many people, herbalism now begins on a phone. A short video, a plant name spoken with confidence, a carefully arranged shelf of jars. Sometimes that’s all it takes to spark curiosity. For some, these clips are a first encounter with plants as medicine. And for that, I’m grateful. The world needs more people interested in herbalism.

At the same time, this is a difficult container for a practice like this.

Herbalism is relational, contextual, and slow. Short-form content tends to move in the opposite direction. It favors certainty over curiosity, simplicity over nuance, outcomes over process. Plants become answers. Systems become symptoms. What quietly disappears is everything that actually makes herbal medicine work: assessment, contraindications, timing, constitution, and the reality that herbs do not behave the same way in every body.

Misinformation thrives here not always because someone is being deceptive, but because the format rewards confidence more than accuracy. There isn’t much room for it depends. There isn’t space to talk through context or limitations. What moves fastest are clean, reassuring statements, even when they’re incomplete.

Trend culture compounds this. Herbs cycle in and out of popularity the same way sounds and aesthetics do. One month it’s this root, the next it’s that leaf, each framed as something everyone should be taking right now. Context gets lost. History gets flattened. Relationship gives way to novelty. Plants don’t change because an algorithm does, but the way we talk about them often does.

When herbalism becomes trend-driven, it starts to resemble consumption more than care.

Layered over all of this is what I think of as the “herbalist aesthetic.”

I trust that just reading those words brings an image to mind. It can be beautiful. It can be genuinely inspiring. And it can also feel quietly unattainable, especially when it becomes a stand-in for legitimacy or expertise.

Herbalism does not require a specific look, lifestyle, or level of self-sufficiency. It does not call for a single mentality. This practice needs people from different walks of life, with different interests, skills, and ways of engaging with plants.

I’m an herbalist who teaches evidence-based herbalism while also honoring the soul and tradition of the practice. That’s how I show up. Another herbalist might focus on the spirit of the plants, encourage long sits, or work deeply with flower essences. Honestly, that’s even cooler. Another might center foodways, community care, clinical practice, or ecology.

There are ethical guidelines that matter here. There are responsibilities that come with working with people’s health. But there are no rules about how you must look, live, or perform herbalism. There is no single way to belong.

If social media has ever made you feel like you aren’t crunchy enough, scientific enough, spiritual enough, or self-sufficient enough, let this be a gentle reminder: none of those are prerequisites. Showing up as you are is enough.

Short-form content can be a doorway. Curiosity is a beautiful beginning. But herbalism itself asks for more: time, humility, study, and relationship. That depth doesn’t fit neatly into a clip, and it was never meant to.

If you’re here, interested and willing to learn, you belong. The practice is bigger than any platform, and there is space for you in it.

Cookie-Cutter Herbalism

What I mean by cookie-cutter herbalism is the idea that herbal medicine is one-size-fits-all. That way of thinking needs to be left in 2025. Fully. Lovingly. Permanently.

I’ve seen a noticeable uptick in posts across social media, especially on Threads and Instagram, that present vague lists linking a symptom directly to an herb with little to no context. You know the ones.

Depression → St. John’s Wort.

Moment of silence, please.

I’ve spoken before about the risks of recommending herbs without nuance, and a fellow herbal Substacker once commented that this kind of approach is essentially allopathic herbalism. I don’t necessarily disagree, but that’s not actually the core issue I have with it.

Most people in the world have been raised within an allopathic framework. That’s what’s familiar. That’s what feels safe. Expecting someone to abandon that entirely before they can even be open to complementary or alternative medicine isn’t realistic. Bridging concepts, when done thoughtfully, can be useful. It can create accessibility rather than resistance.

My concern with these vague lists runs deeper than philosophy.

It’s about safety.

And discernment.

When we present herbs as fixed answers to broad symptoms, we flatten complexity and quietly discourage curiosity. We suggest that there is a “correct” herb, rather than inviting someone to ask why a particular herb might be supportive for them. We also risk minimizing lived experience in a way that reads as: everyone with depression will benefit from the same herb because everyone’s depression is the same.

Respectfully, no.

Everyone with migraines will benefit from feverfew because everyone’s migraines are the same? Respectfully, feverfew triggers my hemiplegic migraines, which are exacerbated by muscle tension. So tell me, how exactly would feverfew support me there?

Are you picking up what I’m putting down?

Herbalism values individuality. Bodies express imbalance differently. Dis-ease shows up through patterns, not templates. And I say this with full awareness that many conditions and disorders have defined diagnostic criteria. I’m not dismissing that. I’m saying that how those conditions manifest still varies from person to person.

This is where herbalism asks more of us.

Moving away from cookie-cutter recommendations requires a deeper understanding of the human body. And I was going to say “basic” here, but no. Basic doesn’t cut it. A moderate to advanced understanding of physiology and pathophysiology is necessary if you want to practice herbalism with intention and care. Otherwise, you’re missing the entire point, in my humble opinion. Please take it or leave it.

Without that understanding, it makes sense to recommend whatever herb is most popular for a generalized condition. That’s what everyone else is doing. It must be safe, right?

Herbalism asks us to do better than that. It asks us to slow down, assess, and think critically. It asks us to match plants to people, not symptoms to search results. That’s where safety lives. That’s where discernment lives. And that’s where herbalism stops being a list and becomes a practice.

This practice doesn’t need to be louder or trendier. It does ask for care, ethics, and a deep respect for context.

As we move into a new year, I hope we give ourselves permission to slow down and ask better questions. To stay curious without abandoning discernment. To remember that learning this practice isn’t about memorizing lists, but about building understanding over time. The plants will still be here. So will the work.

What we choose to leave behind matters. So does what we carry forward.

If something in this piece resonated with you, or if there’s a belief, habit, or narrative you’re ready to let go of in 2025, I’d love to hear it. Share in the comments if you feel called. This practice grows stronger when we learn alongside one another.

If you are celebrating on the 31st, I wish you a wonderful and safe evening. I’ll be cozy at home with my love and the pups watching the ball drop on TV!

I wish all of you a healthy, successful (whatever that looks like for you!), and herb-filled 2026!

See you next year,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist