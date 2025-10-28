Sometimes it feels like winter sneaks up on us. Maybe it’s just here in Buffalo, where a week can start in the 60s and end below freezing, but I’ll notice the leaves changing and somehow it doesn’t register that the trees are preparing for rest. It only hits when I step outside and that cold bites through to the bone. That happened earlier last week, and it reminded me to start gathering what I reach for most when the season shifts.

Winter here is long. Living close to the lake means snow that falls in thick curtains and air that feels heavy with quiet. It can be beautiful, but also draining if the body and spirit are not prepared for it. Over the years, I’ve learned that the best way to move through this season is not to resist it, but to meet it with rhythm, nourishment, and ritual.

These are five of my favorite herbal ways to do just that. Each one offers something different: a way to feed the inner light, to restore energy, to keep circulation moving, to care for the skin, and to bring a bit of the forest indoors when everything feels still. Think of them as small, steady practices to help the cold months feel less like something to endure and more like a season to inhabit.

1. Feed Your Inner Light

Every year when the light starts to fade, I feel it in my bones before I notice it in the sky. The mornings get heavier, the coffee gets stronger, and my mood starts shifting with the clouds. It’s not in your head. Shorter days really do change how the body feels. According to The Conversation and data from the American Psychiatric Association, about five percent of Americans experience Seasonal Affective Disorder each year, and nearly forty percent feel a quieter, less clinical version of it. The science points to light and serotonin, but anyone who’s lived through a long northern winter already knows what it feels like.

When sunlight slips away, so does vitamin D. Our bodies actually make vitamin D through a chemical reaction that happens when ultraviolet B rays from sunlight hit the skin. It is one of the most direct connections between nature and our internal chemistry. The sun touches us, and we create something vital. When that light is scarce, production drops, and we start to feel it. Energy dips, immunity falters, and everything feels just a little harder. This is the season to check in on your levels and consider gentle supplementation. Vitamin D supports mood, immune strength, and bone health, and it is one of the simplest ways to help the body stay steady when the days grow short.

Then there are the herbs that remind the body how to adapt. Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) and Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) are two of my favorite allies for winter. They both have the ability to help the body shift into balance without forcing it there. A randomized six-week clinical trial with nearly 400 adults found that a combination of Reishi and Ashwagandha significantly reduced perceived stress compared to placebo. Participants reported feeling calmer and more emotionally balanced, which is exactly what this season asks for.

Reishi feels like grounding energy. It nourishes the heart, steadies the spirit, and supports deeper rest. Ashwagandha feels like strength returning to the body after too much giving. Together they teach the nervous system how to breathe again when everything around it feels cold and tight. They help rebuild that sense of inner light that sunlight usually provides, the kind that comes from deep inside rather than from the sky.

A note on safety:

Both herbs are generally safe for most people, but it is always good to be mindful. Reishi can thin the blood slightly and may interact with blood pressure or anticoagulant medications, so check with your provider if you take either. Ashwagandha is not recommended during pregnancy and should be used with care by anyone with thyroid conditions or on thyroid medication. Start low, stay consistent, and remember that herbs work best as support, not substitutes.

2. Nourish, Don’t Deplete

Winter has a quiet way of drawing from the body’s reserves. Heavier meals, less sunlight, and slower movement all take their toll, leaving both energy and digestion feeling dulled. The colder months call for nourishment rather than detoxification. This is a season to rebuild, to feed rather than to fast. Certain herbs offer deep, sustaining nutrition that helps the body adapt to the slower pace while keeping internal systems strong.

Nettle (Urtica dioica) has been used for thousands of years as both food and medicine. Every part of the plant carries value, but the leaves in particular are rich in vitamins and minerals that support strength and vitality through the darker months. Modern analyses show that Nettle contains an impressive range of constituents, including flavonoids, polysaccharides, amino acids, and trace minerals such as zinc, iron, potassium, and magnesium. It is especially rich in vitamin C and provitamin A, and nearly a third of its dry weight is composed of protein. This balance of nutrients helps maintain steady energy, supports blood and bone health, and gently replenishes what the colder seasons deplete.

Dandelion Root (Taraxacum officinale) brings movement where the system tends to stagnate. Its roots contain natural bitters, inulin, and compounds like taraxasterol and beta-sitosterol that tone the liver and support digestion. Dandelion is rich in potassium and other minerals that help maintain electrolyte balance and gentle diuretic activity. Its bitter lactones encourage digestive secretions, improving nutrient absorption and reducing the heaviness that can settle after long stretches of dense food or inactivity. By keeping the liver and gut in motion, Dandelion Root helps the body feel lighter, clearer, and more metabolically alive.

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis) adds brightness to this group of restoratives. Its leaves contain a wide array of antioxidants, including rosmarinic acid, caffeic acid, and flavonoids like luteolin and apigenin. These compounds contribute to its soothing, mood-lifting qualities. The essential oils in Lemon Balm, rich in citronellal, geranial, and neral, create its familiar lemon fragrance and support relaxation and focus. Beyond its chemistry, Lemon Balm simply feels like sunlight returning. It calms the mind, soothes tension in the gut, and restores a sense of emotional ease that so many lose in the long gray stretch of winter.

Together, these herbs work not through stimulation but through steady nourishment. They build and cleanse in equal measure, offering minerals, antioxidants, and a sense of quiet vitality that supports the body through the months of stillness.

A note on safety:

Nettle is generally well tolerated, though those taking blood pressure or diuretic medications should use it cautiously. Dandelion is considered safe for most people but may not be appropriate in cases of bile duct obstruction or gallstones. Lemon Balm is gentle and widely tolerated, but those with hypothyroidism or using sedative medications should consult a practitioner before consistent use.

Warm Green Winter Tonic

A simple infusion can turn Nettle and Lemon Balm into a daily act of nourishment. Together, they create a mineral-rich, gently uplifting tea that feels both grounding and bright — like a walk through evergreen woods on a clear winter morning.

You’ll need:

1 tablespoon dried Nettle leaf

1 teaspoon dried Lemon Balm

12 to 16 ounces of hot water

To make:

Place the herbs in a heat-safe jar or teapot and pour over hot water just off the boil. Cover and let steep for at least 15 minutes, or longer for a deeper mineral flavor. Strain and sip warm.

For an extra layer of comfort, add a slice of fresh ginger or a spoonful of raw honey once the tea has cooled slightly.

This infusion supports gentle detoxification and mineral replenishment while easing tension in both the body and mind. Nettle provides structure and strength; Lemon Balm brings calm and clarity. It is a quiet way to start the day nourished and steady before the world rushes in.

3. Keep the Fire Moving

When the air turns sharp and cold, the body naturally slows. Circulation tightens, digestion becomes sluggish, and fatigue can creep in. Warming herbs and spices help rekindle the body’s fire. They stimulate movement, support metabolism, and remind the system that warmth is life in motion.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is at t

he heart of this inner fire. Its aromatic compounds include monoterpenes, sesquiterpenes, and phenolics such as gingerols and shogaols. These compounds influence multiple pathways in the body connected to inflammation, metabolism, and cellular protection. Ginger supports circulation, soothes inflammation, and brings heat from the core outward. During winter it helps digestion, eases tension, and steadies energy when the cold starts to pull everything inward.

Cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum) offers a softer, more balanced warmth. It uplifts digestion while calming the stomach and lightens the heaviness of winter foods. Research shows that cardamom has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may support healthy metabolism and energy regulation. Traditionally it has been seen as a harmonizing spice that brings comfort without overstimulation.

For those who run cold or tend toward sluggish circulation, Cayenne (Capsicum spp.) can provide a stronger spark. Its active compound, capsaicin, activates TRPV1 receptors which encourage thermogenesis and stimulate metabolic activity. Research also shows that capsaicin influences mitochondrial function through a protein called UCP2, helping to reduce oxidative stress and improve fat metabolism. In practical terms, cayenne helps the body generate warmth, move blood, and release stagnation. Even a small pinch in broth or tea can bring a noticeable sense of vitality.

Together, these warming plants sustain energy through the colder months. They keep the digestive fire burning, improve nutrient delivery, and counter the chill that can settle into both muscles and mood.

A note on safety:

These herbs are generally safe in culinary amounts, but ginger and cayenne may aggravate heartburn or ulcers in sensitive individuals. Cayenne should not be used on broken skin or mucous membranes. Those on blood-thinning medications or with bleeding disorders should use warming herbs with care, and anyone with gastritis or reflux may prefer milder blends.

Warming Winter Spice Tea

A simple blend of ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and a touch of cayenne can turn an ordinary cup of tea into a daily tonic for warmth and vitality. This infusion supports circulation, digestion, and mood while helping the body stay open and active through the colder months.

You’ll need:

3–4 slices of fresh ginger

½ cinnamon stick

1 crushed cardamom pod

A small pinch of cayenne (optional)

2 cups of water

Honey or almond milk to taste

To make:

Combine the herbs and water in a small pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Let it bubble softly for about 10 minutes to draw out the spice and aroma. Strain into your favorite mug and add honey or almond milk if desired.

Sip slowly. Feel the warmth rise through the chest, spread to the fingertips, and wake up the senses. This is a cup that moves energy, clears stagnation, and keeps the body’s inner fire glowing even on the grayest winter morning.

Tip:

These same spices can be worked into daily meals for extra warmth and flavor. Add ginger or cinnamon to morning oats, blend cardamom into baked goods, or use a hint of cayenne in soups and stews. Regular, small amounts of warming spices help the body stay active, circulation strong, and digestion steady throughout winter.

4. Tend the Skin, Tend the Spirit

Winter does not just draw moisture from the air; it takes it from the skin as well. Heated indoor spaces, dry air, and constant shifts in temperature can deplete the skin’s protective barrier, leading to tightness, flaking, and irritation. Studies have shown that low humidity and sudden temperature changes increase water loss through the skin, reduce elasticity, and may even accelerate visible aging. These changes are not only cosmetic. The skin is a living organ that mirrors both internal and environmental stress.

For thousands of years, people have turned to natural oils to restore moisture and resilience. Ancient records show that Egyptians used almond, moringa, olive, and sesame oils for their soothing and protective qualities. Modern research confirms that many natural oils contain antioxidants and essential fatty acids that help repair the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and protect against oxidative stress. Grapeseed oil, for example, is rich in tocopherols, resveratrol, and procyanidins, while sweet almond oil is gentle, nourishing, and deeply emollient. Both are excellent carriers for herbal infusions.

Infusing herbs into oil brings plant medicine to the skin in its simplest form. Calendula (Calendula officinalis) soothes irritation and supports tissue repair, making it ideal for dryness or sensitivity. Rose (Rosa spp.) nourishes and softens while easing emotional tension. Yarrow (Achillea millefolium) offers anti-inflammatory and mild antimicrobial benefits, helping maintain clear, resilient skin. These plants are easy to work with and transform any base oil into something restorative and fragrant.

The best base oils for winter are olive oil and sweet almond oil. Olive oil is rich and protective, while almond oil absorbs beautifully and leaves the skin smooth and soft. Both replenish moisture and support the natural barrier of the skin.

Herbal Infused Body Oil

A simple winter ritual to nourish the skin and spirit.

You’ll need:

1 cup olive or sweet almond oil

¼ cup dried calendula petals

2 tablespoons dried rose petals

1 tablespoon dried yarrow flowers

To make:

Place the herbs in a clean, dry glass jar and pour the oil over them until fully covered. Seal and place the jar in a warm, sunlit spot for two to four weeks, shaking gently every few days. When the oil has deepened in color and taken on the scent of the herbs, strain it through cheesecloth and store in a clean bottle away from light.

Massage the oil into the skin after bathing, while it is still slightly damp. The warmth of the oil helps restore softness and the herbs bring their calming and protective qualities to the surface.

Tip:

This same infused oil can be used as a base for body scrubs or balms. Mix a few tablespoons with sugar, salt, or melted beeswax to create simple winter skincare that feels grounding and indulgent.

5. Bring the Forest Indoors

When winter keeps the world sealed behind doors and windows, scent becomes its own kind of medicine. A simmer pot can transform the air of a room, turning dry heat into fragrant steam that softens the space and calms the mind. Unlike synthetic air fresheners, herbal simmer pots carry the subtle chemistry of real plants. They purify the air, lift the mood, and remind the senses that nature is still near, even when everything outside feels asleep.

Choosing ingredients with intention turns this simple act into a form of aromatherapy. Rosemary clears and focuses the mind. Cinnamon comforts and energizes. Orange peel brightens mood and supports the respiratory system with its volatile oils. Pine needles or juniper berries add a grounding, forested scent that connects the body to something ancient and steady. Even a sprig of thyme or sage can bring a feeling of cleansing and renewal to stagnant air.

These aromatic plants contain volatile compounds such as monoterpenes and phenolics that interact with the limbic system through scent. This part of the brain is closely tied to emotion and memory, which is why a familiar aroma can calm the nervous system or stir something deep and comforting within. The benefits are both chemical and emotional.

Winter Simmer Pot

A simple way to bring warmth, scent, and presence back into the home.

You’ll need:

A small pot of water

A few slices of orange or lemon

1 cinnamon stick

A sprig of rosemary

2 or 3 juniper berries or a handful of pine needles

Optional: a few cloves, star anise, or a strip of vanilla bean

To make:

Fill a small pot with water and add your ingredients. Bring it to a gentle simmer, then lower the heat so the steam rises slowly. Refill the water as needed to keep the mixture from drying out. The scent will deepen as it steams, filling the space with warmth and light.

When the air begins to feel heavy or the mood turns dull, tending a simmer pot can be a grounding ritual. It invites stillness, sensory awareness, and a reconnection to the natural world.

Tip:

Afterward, let the cooled ingredients soak in a bowl near a heat vent or radiator to keep the scent lingering. The same herbs can often be reused the next day by adding fresh water.

Winter asks us to look inward and take time to care for ourselves, to make coziness a priority and nourishment a daily ritual. It is a season of tending — to the body, to the home, and to the quiet parts of the spirit that need warmth just as much as the skin does. These herbs and practices are small ways of remembering that care can be simple, that healing often lives in ordinary moments, and that even in the stillness, life continues to move.

I would love for the comments on this post to become a space for sharing. If you have a favorite tea blend, simmer pot combination, or herbal ritual that helps you through the colder months, add it below. Your recipes and ideas might inspire someone else’s winter practice.

