If you’ve been around for a few weeks, you’ll remember the mucilage piece, and the section we did on the gut mucus layer specifically. We talked about how the colon is lined with this two-layer glycoprotein gel that does a kind of double duty, keeping your bacteria off your epithelial cells and giving your immune system enough breathing room to actually function. We talked about how good gut bacteria like to live in that layer, and how a thin or compromised mucus layer is a problem for pretty much everything downstream of it.

So, this is going to feel a little weird. There’s a bacterium that lives inside that protective layer, eating the mucus for a living. It’s not an invader and it’s not a pathogen. It’s actually one of the more important microbes you can have in a healthy gut, and most of us (around 90% of healthy adults) have it. Its name is Akkermansia muciniphila, and the gut tends to function better when there’s more of it around.

In this issue:

A keystone gut bacterium that survives by eating your mucus layer, and why that’s actually a feature

How mucin degradation builds the barrier instead of breaking it down

The fiber question, and a quick check-in for the readers who can’t tolerate it well

Three plant compounds with mechanistic data behind them: cranberry, Concord grape, and pomegranate

A note on supplementation, who it suits, and where to be cautious

A note before we get started: this issue runs a bit longer than the usual Field Notes. The science here had more to say than I could fit in 700 words, and I didn't want to cut out the good stuff just to make a word count. Hope that's okay with you. :)

