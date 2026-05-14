Back in the fibermaxxing series we spent a lot of time on what happens once soluble fiber finally makes its way down to the colon, where the bacteria living there ferment it and produce a small family of short-chain fatty acids as a result, mostly acetate, propionate, and butyrate. That part of the story has been having a moment lately, and honestly, it deserves the airtime.

But here’s the thing nobody talks about at the dinner party: we spend all this time obsessing over fiber and butyrate as if the molecule itself is the prize, when really, butyrate is just the beginning. The bacteria make it, sure, but then what? Where does it go? What does it actually do once it leaves the bacterial cell that produced it? That’s the part of the story I want to spend some time with today, because once you understand it, the whole picture of why fiber matters for everything from autoimmunity to mood to brain fog starts to click into place.

But also - if anyone is having a dinner party where these topics are being discussed, please invite me. I don’t like olives or capers but otherwise I’m a great guest lolol.

Here’s where we’re headed:

How butyrate works as a signaling molecule, not just a fuel source

Why butyrate-producing bacteria keep showing up as the missing piece in conditions that look nothing alike

How a molecule made in your colon ends up influencing immune cells in your brain

What all of this means when you’re sitting across from a client wondering where to start

Buckle up buttercup!

This piece is also serving a little amuse-bouche to the larger gut-immune deep dive I’m working on. I want to give you some of the fundamentals, so when that piece rolls around it actually lands. Why do I keep using food analogies? I must be hungry.

PS. Don’t forget about The Body System Index! All physiology-first articles organized for you by body system :) I’ll be spending the weekend updating it!