Welcome to the June 2026 AMA answers! Each month (hmm well, I try to, mostmonths) I post a thread in the chat where paid subscribers can ask me anything. I let the thread sit for a little while, and at the end of the month I answer the questions there. This month’s were excellent, and because of how much depth they had, along with the feedback from subscribers, I’ve decided to post them individually, so the information is easier to digest, and you’re not hit with a wall of text.

The AMA is not, and never will be, a replacement for a consultation. I cannot and will not answer personal or individualized health questions. Where a question is specific to one person, I’ll answer the general version of it instead.

Question 3: Could there be a relationship between a newly added S. boulardii CNCM I-745 supplement and a recent rosacea flare?

I love this question because it’s exactly the kind of dot-connecting I’m hoping to teach through my writing here, so I’m really glad it was asked! When something new goes into the body (herb, supplement, etc) and something new shows up on your skin (or any new symptoms really), I want your mind to reach for a possible connection between the two. That instinct is the whole foundation of thinking physiologically about your own health, and it’s the instinct I’d rather see too often than not enough.

So, let's follow the thread and see where it leads. My answer is that I don't suspect this particular organism, though the conclusion itself is the least interesting part of this. What I'd rather hand you is the reasoning, because that's the thing you get to carry into the next question you have about your own body. Let me show you how I got here!

A Quick Look at the Gut-Skin Axis

The gut-skin axis is a bidirectional relationship between the gut and the skin that runs along immune, neuroendocrine, and metabolic pathways. And if you’re reading this thinking, “Agy, I thought the gut had an axis to the brain and the liver? There’s more?” Yup! The gut has an axis with just about everything at this point, the brain, the liver, the lungs, and to be honest I’m here for all of it, because the gut microbiome really does have its hands in every body system.

The gut and the skin actually have more in common than you might expect, because they’re both essentially doing the same job! They’re barriers, right?

So, your skin has three layers, the hypodermis sitting deepest, then the dermis, then the epidermis on top. That outer epidermis is the one meeting the world first, along with its hair follicles and its sebaceous and sweat glands, and it lives under constant stimulation from all the bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites making a home on its surface (Jimenez-Sanchez et al., 2025). Your gut’s got the same thing going on, just tucked way further inside you. An epithelial barrier stands guard there, keeping pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and food antigens confined to the lumen rather than letting them cross into the tissue and the bloodstream beyond it (Jimenez-Sanchez et al., 2025).

Both of these surfaces are standing between you and a world full of things that would love to get in, both of them are covered in their own microbial communities, and both of them lean on those communities to stay intact.

Now, that intestinal barrier is held together by tight junction proteins sealing the space between neighboring cells, and when those proteins come apart, permeability goes up, which leads us to the well known “leaky gut” (Jimenez-Sanchez et al., 2025). Bacterial components and dietary particles that belonged in the lumen cross into the gut mucosa and travel out into circulation, where the immune system meets them and responds (Jimenez-Sanchez et al., 2025). That response travels wherever the blood goes, which includes your skin.

A Quick Look at What’s Happening in Rosacea Skin

BUT, before we can talk about whether a probiotic could have caused a flare, we need to know what a flare even is at the level of the tissue. So let me walk you through it, because rosacea turns out to be a fascinating condition mechanistically, and knowing this will make the rest of my answer make a lot more sense!

Okay so, two things are going on in rosacea skin at once, and the first one you already know by feel.

Think about what sets off a flush: heat, a stressful moment, something spicy.

Those all land on the same family of receptors, called transient receptor potential channels, or TRPs, which sit in sensory neurons, mast cells, and keratinocytes throughout your skin (Geng et al., 2024). TRPV1 is important here because it responds to heat, emotional stress, and capsaicin, and when it fires you get that burning sensation along with the vasodilation behind the flushing and the redness (Geng et al., 2024). So the common triggers in rosacea, heat and capsaicin and alcohol among them, are understood to work by activating these receptors and driving the inflammation that follows (Geng et al., 2024).

Rosacea skin also has an overactive innate immune response running in it, and this is where the inflammation itself comes from. A receptor called toll-like receptor 2 comes back elevated in rosacea skin, and when it fires, it drives up production of an antimicrobial peptide called cathelicidin, which gets chopped into an active fragment called LL-37 (Geng et al., 2024). It sounds like a lot, I know but bare with me.

That LL-37 is what sets the rest of it off, pushing neutrophils to produce reactive oxygen species, driving the release of inflammatory cytokines, and signaling for the growth of new blood vessels, which is a big part of why rosacea skin ends up so vascular over time (Geng et al., 2024). The cytokines that come out of all this are IL-1β, IL-8, and TNF-α, and just keep these in the back of your head, because I’ll be coming back to them later (Geng et al., 2024).

Rosacea and the Gut Microbiome

The concept of connecting rosacea and our gut microbiome isn’t anything new as researchers have been looking into it for years. Here are just two instances that I found interesting:

Helicobacter pylori, the bacteria known for causing gastric ulcers, has certain strains that produce continuous gastric inflammation that activates mast cells, increases substances like histamine, prostaglandins, AND pro-inflammatory cytokines including IL-8 (Geng et al., 2024).

One study compared rosacea patients with controls of the same age and sex and found H. pylori in 88% of the rosacea group versus 65% of controls, and clearing the infection resolved rosacea symptoms and brought IL-8 and TNF-α levels back to normal (Geng et al., 2024). A second study using a different eradication regimen found significant improvement as well, while two other independent studies cleared the bacterium and saw no improvement at all (Geng et al., 2024). Complicating it further, the drugs used in the studies that worked, metronidazole among them, are anti-inflammatory in their own right and are used to treat rosacea directly, so we can’t tell whether the improvement came from clearing the bacterium or from the medication itself (Geng et al., 2024).

The second one is small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Rifaximin is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that’s poorly absorbed when taken orally, which means it acts locally in the gut rather than traveling through the rest of the body (Geng et al., 2024). It went into a phase II trial for rosacea specifically because of the association between rosacea and SIBO, and in a separate trial, 46% of rosacea patients with SIBO who were treated with rifaximin reported cleared or markedly improved rosacea (Geng et al., 2024).

So Where Does S. boulardii Land in All This?

Now we can answer the question properly. (Finally, sorry hehe)

Manfredini et al. (2025) reviewed the evidence on probiotics in rosacea, and the findings they describe run, interestingly, in the opposite direction from a flare. Probiotics seem to modulate immune response, reduce neurogenic inflammation, improve skin barrier function, help barrier restoration after damage, and reduce vasodilation, edema, mast cell degranulation, and TNF-α release. That’s A LOT, but read that list against with what we covered in the rosacea section and you’ll see the overlap!

S. boulardii shows up specifically, alongside Bifidobacterium strains, as an organism that helps inflammatory factor release by increasing IL-10 (anti-inflammatory) while suppressing NF-κB , inducible nitric oxide synthase, and IL-17A (all 3 are pro-inflammatory) (Manfredini et al., 2025).



Again, IL-10 is an anti-inflammatory cytokine, so raising it acts as a brake on immune activation. NF-κB is a transcription factor, meaning it switches on whole programs of inflammatory genes, and it sits upstream of the cytokines we talked about earlier, so turning this off is really really helpful!

Manfredini et al. (2025) also note that both live and heat-killed S. boulardii can restore the composition, structure, and function of the intestinal microbiota toward normal in experimental models of inflammatory gut conditions. So, the type of supplement you buy has some wiggle room.

So, the organism the question asks about raises the cytokine that calms inflammation and suppresses the switch that turns it on. :) It seems very peaceful!

But of course, I want to be careful here, though, because the evidence base is young. The research itself sits largely in experimental models rather than in people with rosacea, and I’m not aware of a trial testing S. boulardii in rosacea specifically. I may have just not come across it while I was looking.

What I can tell you is that nothing in the current literature gives me a plausible route by which this organism would drive a flare, and quite a lot pointing the other way.



Which is a good thing!

What Could Cause A New Flare?

Since we know what sets off the inflammation now, we can easily go looking in the right places.

The TRPV1 triggers are the place to start because they act fastest, and that means heat in all its forms, so hot showers, hot drinks, hot weather, just HOT. Capsaicin lands here too, so anything spicy! Also alcohol and emotional stress, which fires the same receptor that physical heat does (Geng et al., 2024).

We can’t forget about sun exposure, especially now in the summertime! UV radiation damages the small blood vessels near the surface of your skin along with the collagen and elastin underneath, and it Cretes reactive oxygen species that feed straight back into the LL-37 production we talked about earlier (Geng et al., 2024). This is why sun protection sits so high on every rosacea list you'll ever read!!

Then there’s everything else that changed alongside the supplement, whether that’s new topicals, new foods, a new laundry detergent, a stressful month, or a course of medication. So it definitely helps to think back and see what else could be the culprit!

With S. boulardii, the mechanism runs toward calming inflammation rather than provoking it, and the gut organisms with real evidence behind them in rosacea, H. pylori and the bacteria behind SIBO, are the ones causing gut inflammation rather than resolving it.

If you want to test it properly, the approach is the boring one that works: change one thing at a time, give it a few weeks, and write down what you did and what your skin did. That record will teach you more about your own triggers than any mechanism I can hand you from the outside.

Alright friends, that’s Question 3! Two more left for June! Question 4 will be out next week, and this weekend I’m publishing a Field Notes covering the phases of inflammation, which pairs nicely with everything we just walked through.

And a friendly reminder before I go: this kind of work, the reading, the sourcing, the physiology-first writing, takes real time to do properly. If these pieces have been useful to you and you’re able to, consider upgrading your subscription. It’s what keeps this whole thing going, and it means more to me than I can easily say. You also get the opportunity to ask questions in the AMA threads and have access to the Body System Index & Materia Medica Index (PDFs! Downloadables! Fun!)

I’ll see you there. :)

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References

Geng, R. S. Q., Bourkas, A. N., Mufti, A., & Sibbald, R. G. (2024). Rosacea: Pathogenesis and therapeutic correlates. Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, 28 (2), 178–189. https://doi.org/10.1177/12034754241229365

Jimenez-Sanchez, M., Celiberto, L. S., Yang, H., Sham, H. P., & Vallance, B. A. (2025). The gut-skin axis: A bi-directional, microbiota-driven relationship with therapeutic potential. Gut Microbes, 17 (1), 2473524. https://doi.org/10.1080/19490976.2025.2473524