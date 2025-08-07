Not all fires go out when they’re supposed to.

In the last piece, we explored inflammation as a healing force. A biological fire meant to clear debris, eliminate threats, and mark the beginning of repair. Acute inflammation is loud, efficient, and necessary. It burns hot, but it burns clean.

But what happens when the fire doesn’t resolve?

When the body keeps the flame burning, not because it’s still healing, but because something in the system can’t quite let go?

This is where inflammation begins to shift. It becomes quieter, more insidious. No longer the emergency response we recognize in a swollen joint or a red, throbbing wound. Instead, it simmers beneath the surface, reshaping tissues, exhausting the immune system, and slowly setting the stage for deeper dysfunction.

From an herbalist’s perspective, this change in rhythm matters.

Because herbs don’t treat diseases. They support the terrain in which those diseases take root.

And chronic inflammation is one of the most important imbalances shaping that terrain.

In today’s article, we’ll take a closer look at the root causes that sustain chronic inflammation—like blood sugar dysregulation, gut permeability, unresolved infections, chronic stress, and environmental overload. We’ll also explore how inflammation contributes to common chronic conditions, from cardiovascular disease to cognitive decline and autoimmune reactivity.

This is the second piece that I’m covering on inflammation. If you missed the first article, which introduced inflammation through both history and herbal philosophy, you can find it here:

Let’s take a deeper look at what keeps the fire burning—and how to tend it differently.

Root Causes of Chronic Inflammation

Chronic inflammation rarely stems from a single cause. It builds gradually, shaped by how we live, what we eat, how we move, what we’re exposed to, and how we age. It isn’t always loud. In fact, the most persistent types of inflammation are often the quietest—the low-grade hum of a system that’s fallen out of rhythm.

Herbalism offers a different lens. Instead of trying to extinguish the fire, we ask what’s fueling it. This means looking closely at the terrain: the physiological patterns, environmental exposures, and cultural shifts that allow inflammation to persist even when the original threat is gone.

Here are some of the most well-researched contributors to chronic inflammation today. (This list is a bit long, and I couldn’t find photos/charts that would be helpful without overloading the article with pictures. I’m sorry!)

1. Cellular Senescence and Aging

As we age, some cells stop dividing but remain metabolically active. These senescent cells accumulate and begin secreting pro-inflammatory compounds through what's known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype, or SASP. This includes cytokines, chemokines, and other signaling molecules that quietly sustain systemic inflammation.

This state, often referred to as "inflammaging," is now considered a key driver of age-related conditions like Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, and certain cancers. But age alone is not the only factor. Oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, shortened telomeres, and genomic instability all contribute.

Herbs that support antioxidant activity and cellular resilience, such as turmeric, ginkgo, and medicinal mushrooms, may offer supportive benefit.

2. Chronic Infections and Immune Load

Persistent infections like Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, or hepatitis C can keep the immune system in a state of low-grade activation. Over time, this can lead to immune exhaustion and signs of premature immune aging. Elevated inflammatory markers, senescent T cells, and early cardiovascular changes have all been observed in these patterns.

These infections often interact with other inflammatory triggers, including toxins, poor diet, and stress, forming a more entrenched immune loop.

Supportive herbs might include reishi, astragalus, elderberry, and isatis, especially when chosen within a broader protocol that supports both immune modulation and constitutional resilience.

3. Physical Inactivity and Muscle Decline

Skeletal muscle plays a role in regulating inflammation through the release of myokines—small proteins with anti-inflammatory effects produced during physical activity. When movement is limited, these beneficial signals are reduced. Inactivity has been strongly linked to increased CRP levels, insulin resistance, and a higher risk of cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease.

In the United States, nearly half of adults are considered physically inactive. This has become a silent driver of chronic inflammation.

Herbs that promote circulation and metabolic tone, such as hawthorn, rosemary, and warming bitters, often work more effectively when paired with even gentle movement.

4. Visceral Fat and Metabolic Imbalance

Visceral fat, the type that accumulates around internal organs, behaves more like an inflammatory organ than a passive storage site. It produces cytokines and immune signals that recruit white blood cells, promote insulin resistance, and increase oxidative stress.

This process is closely tied to chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular dysfunction, and autoimmune conditions.

Herbs that support glucose metabolism, lipid balance, and liver detoxification—such as cinnamon, artichoke leaf, milk thistle, and gymnema—can help shift the internal environment toward greater balance.

5. Gut Dysbiosis and Barrier Dysfunction

The gut is a major hub for immune activity. When microbial diversity is compromised or the intestinal lining becomes too permeable, endotoxins like LPS can enter the bloodstream and trigger systemic inflammation. This pattern, sometimes referred to as "leaky gut," is implicated in a range of conditions from metabolic syndrome to autoimmune disease.

Triggers include antibiotic overuse, processed foods, chronic stress, and reduced contact with natural environments that would otherwise support microbial resilience.

Supportive herbs might include marshmallow root, licorice, chamomile, and other demulcents, along with mild astringents and bitters that help tone and nourish gut-associated immunity.

6. Modern Diets and Nutrient Depletion

Contemporary dietary patterns—high in processed food, refined sugar, and seed oils, and low in fiber, polyphenols, and omega-3 fats—have created fertile ground for chronic inflammation. Excess salt, emulsifiers, high-heat cooking methods, and a lack of micronutrients like zinc and magnesium further complicate the picture.

This type of dietary imbalance can impair immune function, disrupt gut integrity, and block the resolution phase of inflammation.

Herbs like nettles, turmeric, schisandra, and mineral-rich infusions can help replenish depleted systems and support antioxidant and anti-inflammatory responses from within.

7. Circadian Disruption and Sleep Loss

Inflammation is not static—it moves in cycles, governed by the circadian rhythm. Light exposure, sleep quality, and hormonal timing all influence how the immune system activates and resolves inflammation.

Modern lighting, screens, shift work, and irregular sleep disrupt these natural cycles. Over time, this contributes to metabolic, immune, and cognitive dysfunction.

Herbs that support circadian realignment and nervous system regulation, such as passionflower, milky oats, skullcap, and ashwagandha, can help restore the body’s natural rhythm.

8. Environmental Toxins and Chemical Exposure

Today’s world introduces us to thousands of synthetic chemicals through air, food, water, packaging, and personal care products. Many of these act as endocrine disruptors, immune activators, or oxidative stressors. Common offenders include phthalates, PFAS, pesticides, BPA, and heavy metals.

These exposures are linked to a wide range of chronic illnesses, including cancer, infertility, autoimmune conditions, and metabolic dysfunction.

Herbs cannot eliminate these exposures, but they can support the body’s detoxification pathways. Burdock, dandelion root, green tea, and rosemary may support hepatic clearance and cellular protection.

9. Chronic Stress and Social Mismatch

Stress alters everything—hormonal rhythms, immune tolerance, gut integrity, sleep quality, and even how cells respond to repair signals. When cortisol levels remain high over time, the body becomes less responsive to its anti-inflammatory effects. Inflammation becomes harder to resolve.

Modern stressors like isolation, financial strain, overstimulation, and long work hours contribute to this mismatch between our biology and environment.

Herbs that nourish the nervous system and restore stress resilience—such as reishi, oat tops, lemon balm, tulsi, and nervine adaptogens—offer gentle yet powerful support.

When Inflammation Becomes Disease

Chronic inflammation isn’t just a symptom—it’s a root. A persistent thread woven through the major health conditions shaping the modern world. From heart disease and diabetes to autoimmune flare-ups and neurodegeneration, inflammation is the terrain on which much of illness unfolds.

It’s no longer speculation. Chronic inflammatory diseases now account for the majority of deaths worldwide. According to global data, three out of every five people die from conditions linked to long-standing inflammation: heart disease, stroke, cancer, respiratory illness, and metabolic disorders like diabetes. The World Health Organization has named chronic disease the greatest threat to human health.

In the U.S., the pattern is just as stark. By 2014, nearly 60 percent of Americans were living with at least one chronic condition. Forty percent had two or more. These numbers are only projected to rise.

Systemic Patterns, Local Damage

Chronic inflammation is systemic by nature, but its effects are deeply personal—shaping symptoms and outcomes in specific tissues and organs. Below are some of the ways it manifests across body systems.

Cardiovascular System

Atherosclerosis, the underlying process in many heart attacks and strokes, is now widely understood as an inflammatory condition. Immune cells infiltrate arterial walls, contributing to plaque buildup and instability.

After cardiac injury, inflammation initiates tissue cleanup, but if unregulated, can worsen damage and impair repair. Inflammatory cytokines, adhesion molecules, and innate immune pathways like NF-κB are all involved in this process.

Endocrine and Metabolic Health

Type 2 diabetes is increasingly viewed not just as a hormonal or metabolic disorder, but as an inflammatory one. Elevated levels of IL-6, TNF-alpha, CRP, and other acute-phase proteins are often present years before diagnosis.

These markers reflect immune responses to stressors like high glucose, free fatty acids, and cellular damage. Inflammation interferes with insulin sensitivity and contributes to beta-cell dysfunction, creating a feedback loop that sustains disease.

Pancreas

Inflammation plays a central role in both pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. In the former, immune cells infiltrate and activate local tissues, often in response to alcohol use, infection, or genetic predisposition.

In the latter, long-standing inflammation contributes to fibrosis and cellular changes that promote malignancy. Inflammatory signaling pathways like NF-κB and IL-8 are often upregulated in pancreatic tumors, driving angiogenesis and tumor progression.

Liver

The liver, constantly filtering blood and responding to metabolic byproducts, is highly sensitive to both pathogen-induced and sterile inflammation. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis, and alcoholic liver injury all involve chronic immune activation.

Endotoxins from the gut, damage-associated molecules from hepatocytes, and environmental toxins all contribute to this slow-burning hepatic stress. Over time, it can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Lungs

In conditions like COPD and asthma, chronic inflammation thickens airways, disrupts gas exchange, and recruits immune cells that keep the lungs in a state of hyperreactivity. Cigarette smoke is a common instigator, but pollution, infections, and autoimmune processes also play a role. Cytokines such as IL-6 and IL-8 are involved in perpetuating lung inflammation and fibrosis.

Kidneys

The kidneys are highly vascular, and their filtration function makes them vulnerable to circulating inflammatory signals. Inflammation contributes to both acute and chronic kidney injury, promoting tubular damage, fibrosis, and long-term dysfunction. Conditions like diabetes and hypertension often initiate this damage, but immune signaling—including activation of pattern recognition receptors and pro-inflammatory transcription factors—sustains it.

Digestive Tract

Inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, result from dysregulated immune responses to gut microbes. T-cells, dendritic cells, and cytokines like IL-1 and IL-23 create a state of persistent mucosal inflammation. At the same time, microbial shifts, increased permeability, and pattern recognition receptor activation perpetuate immune activation. The result is chronic damage to the gut lining, poor nutrient absorption, and systemic inflammatory spillover.

Reproductive System

Inflammation is part of normal reproductive physiology. It is present in processes like ovulation, menstruation, and childbirth. But when unresolved or excessive, it can interfere with fertility, contribute to endometriosis, and exacerbate pelvic pain. Cytokine activity, tissue injury, and poor resolution capacity can all shift healthy reproductive inflammation into something pathological.

Brain and Nervous System

Neuroinflammation has emerged as a core feature of conditions like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, and even depression. Microglia, the brain’s immune cells, become activated in response to stress, damage, or invading pathogens.

In chronic states, this activation becomes self-perpetuating, impairing neuronal communication, weakening the blood-brain barrier, and contributing to cognitive decline. Damage-associated molecules from elsewhere in the body may also cross into the brain, promoting further immune activity.

Inflammation Is the Thread, Not the Label

While these conditions wear different diagnostic names, many are connected by a shared process: unresolved inflammation. What was once a protective response becomes a silent architect of disease.

From an herbalist’s view, this is where things get interesting. Because herbs don't just target symptoms—they support resolution. They nourish the systems that regulate immune response, clear cellular debris, improve tissue tone, and remind the body how to complete the cycle.

In the next section, we’ll explore how plants support the pathways of resolution—what that really means at the cellular level, and how we can use herbs to shift the terrain in meaningful, lasting ways.

Herbal Strategies for Inflammation: A Plant-Based Perspective

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

Turmeric remains one of the most extensively researched herbs for chronic inflammation. Its primary active compound, curcumin, has demonstrated a wide range of anti-inflammatory actions, including the inhibition of NF-κB, COX-2, and proinflammatory cytokines like IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α. These effects are central to modulating the inflammatory cascade that contributes to both metabolic and autoimmune conditions.

However, clinical use of curcumin is complex. While studies have shown its benefit in diseases such as osteoarthritis, metabolic syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis, the bioavailability of curcumin is notoriously low without proper formulation. Some curcumin extracts are combined with piperine to enhance absorption, but this combination can increase the risk of adverse effects and drug interactions.

Notably, high-dose curcumin has been implicated in rare cases of liver injury, particularly when taken in highly concentrated forms or alongside certain medications. Understanding turmeric's potential requires acknowledging both its benefits and its risks.

Read more about taking turmeric safely here:

Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

Ginger contains several active constituents, including gingerols and shogaols, which have been shown to inhibit proinflammatory cytokines, suppress COX and LOX enzymes, and modulate NF-κB activation. These actions contribute to its role in reducing systemic inflammation, particularly in conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and metabolic syndrome.

In clinical trials, ginger supplementation has been associated with reduced C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, improved insulin sensitivity, and relief from inflammatory joint pain. Its anti-inflammatory effects are also supported by its role in downregulating TNF-α and IL-6, making it a valuable option in managing both pain and chronic low-grade inflammation. Additionally, ginger is generally well-tolerated, making it suitable for long-term support.

Photo by NoonBrew on Unsplash

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra)

Licorice offers both anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory actions through its active compounds, particularly glycyrrhizin and glycyrrhetinic acid. These constituents inhibit the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and proinflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α and IL-6. They also suppress NF-κB activation, a key driver in chronic inflammatory processes.

In animal models and small clinical studies, licorice has demonstrated benefit in conditions like gastritis, ulcerative colitis, and chronic hepatitis, with emerging interest in its role in neuroinflammation and metabolic dysfunction. However, caution is essential: chronic use or high doses of licorice can lead to hypertension, hypokalemia, and pseudohyperaldosteronism, especially in sensitive individuals. For many practitioners, deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) is preferred when adrenal or cardiovascular risks are present.

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis)

Green tea is rich in polyphenolic compounds, especially epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which exerts potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and metabolic effects. EGCG has been shown to suppress the expression of IL-1β, TNF-α, and COX-2, and to downregulate NF-κB signaling. These actions make green tea particularly relevant in inflammatory conditions linked to metabolic dysfunction, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegeneration.

Human and animal studies support green tea’s role in improving insulin sensitivity, reducing oxidative stress, and even modulating the gut microbiome, which plays a growing role in systemic inflammation. While generally well-tolerated, concentrated green tea extracts (particularly those used for weight loss) have been associated with liver injury in rare cases, warranting careful use in sensitive populations.

Boswellia (Boswellia serrata)

Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, is prized for its boswellic acids, which inhibit 5-lipoxygenase (5-LOX) and modulate leukotriene synthesis, key drivers of inflammation in both joint and gut conditions. Boswellia also inhibits TNF-α and IL-1β, contributing to its effectiveness in treating osteoarthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and asthma.

Several clinical trials have shown Boswellia to reduce joint swelling, improve mobility, and decrease CRP levels without the gastrointestinal side effects commonly associated with NSAIDs. It may also support intestinal mucosal healing, offering a unique botanical strategy for gut inflammation. While generally safe, sourcing matters; standardized extracts with verified boswellic acid content are essential for consistent therapeutic outcomes.

Chronic inflammation is more than a diagnosis or a trend. It’s a signal, often quiet at first, that something in the body has been pushed too far for too long. It may start as fatigue or fog, joint pain or gut flares.

But at its root, inflammation is communication.

And if we’re willing to listen, it can guide us back toward balance.

Herbs don’t silence this process. They support the body in remembering its own wisdom. Plants like turmeric, ginger, licorice, green tea, and boswellia meet inflammation in different ways. They modulate immune signals, ease oxidative strain, and protect tissue. Their actions aren’t blunt or one-size-fits-all. They are layered, intelligent, and rooted in centuries of observation, now supported by modern research.

This is what makes herbalism so meaningful. We’re not here to override the body. We’re here to support its capacity to restore.

If this resonated with you, feel free to share it with someone who might need it.

And if you’d like to support this kind of thoughtful, research-based herbal writing, you can upgrade your subscription below. Your support helps me continue creating work that is both grounded and accessible.

See you next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

