Cleavers: The Stage 4 Clinger That’s Actually Good for You
an unassuming yet powerful herb—supporting lymph flow, skin health, and even immune function (while hitching a ride on your pant leg)
If you ever find yourself on a walk with me, you’ll quickly realize that I’ll be talking your ear off about all the medicinal plants we pass by—random, yet very important facts that you never knew you needed.
You’ll probably learn how dandelion got its name.
You’ll definitely hear about how plantain made its way here, why it’s literally everywhere, and—of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.