I had a few posts scheduled for this week. But in light of recent events, those topics can wait.

What feels more important right now is naming what many of us are experiencing in our bodies, whether we want to or not.

Collective trauma.

What it means physiologically. How it shapes the nervous system over time. And how we might thoughtfully support ourselves through it, including with herbal allies, without bypassing what is actually happening.

As a first-generation American, my relationship to this moment is not abstract. As a descendant of those who lived through World War II hiding in underground bunkers, surviving Auschwitz, and escaping Soviet POW camps not once, but twice, my understanding of trauma, displacement, and survival is shaped by lived history. I share this not to center myself, but to name the lineage I carry when I speak about fear, nervous system imprinting, and collective memory.

Recent events in the United States are traumatizing. For those witnessing them firsthand, and for those witnessing them through screens.

I want to pause here.

Trauma is not confined by borders. There are global events unfolding right now that are equally devastating. My own vantage point is limited. I cannot witness everything, nor can I write to every crisis. This piece is also for those not on this soil, who are carrying the weight of what they are seeing and living through elsewhere.

Like many people, I am more online than I would like to be. And I am witnessing a lot. I am witnessing anger from thousands of miles away. I am witnessing grief, fear, confusion, and despair. I am witnessing strangers turning on strangers. I am witnessing mental, emotional, and social violence. And I am witnessing the early formation of something deeply human and deeply dangerous: unresolved collective trauma.

I want to do my part.

I spend my time studying and explaining what happens in the body. That is what I want to offer you here.

A clear look at how the nervous system responds when the world becomes overwhelming. A place to land in understanding, when so much feels activated and unresolved.

Before we decide what to do with what we are feeling, it helps to understand why we are feeling this way in the first place. Why the nervous system stays activated long after we close the app or turn off the news. Why the body keeps bracing even when we are physically safe. And how clarity becomes possible again when we work with physiology rather than fighting it.

In this piece, we will explore how collective trauma registers in the nervous system, the difference between acute stress responses and chronic activation, and why repeated exposure to violence or unrest can lead to hypervigilance, shutdown, or emotional exhaustion. We will walk through the primary nervous system states involved in trauma responses, and why telling ourselves to “just calm down” often fails when the system is genuinely dysregulated.

We will also talk about herbal support, not as a way to numb or escape what is happening, but as a way to support nervous system regulation and resilience. We will look at how specific nervines and adaptogens work at a physiological level, what they can support, and just as importantly, what they cannot replace.

Herbs are not a substitute for community care, meaningful action, or processing. They are one part of a larger ecosystem of support.

This article will remain free. It is meant to be a resource you can return to. A deep dive into the workings of the nervous system, the physiology of trauma, and the role of herbal allies in supporting the body through sustained stress.

My hope is that understanding can become a stabilizing force, one that allows us to move forward with clearer judgment, steadier action, and greater care for ourselves and each other.

Naming and Identifying Collective Trauma

When we talk about collective trauma, we are not simply referring to a tragic event that happened in the past.

Collective trauma describes the way a traumatic experience becomes embedded in the shared memory of a group. It lives on not only as history, but as an ongoing process of interpretation, meaning-making, and nervous system signaling that persists long after the original event has passed. In this sense, collective trauma is not static. It is continually reconstructed as each generation encounters it from a different position in time, distance, and context.

Importantly, collective trauma does not require direct exposure. Individuals can carry the physiological and emotional imprint of events they never personally witnessed. Through family stories, cultural narratives, media exposure, and social identity, the body learns what is dangerous, what must be guarded against, and what threatens belonging or survival. The nervous system responds accordingly.

This is why collective trauma is different from individual memory. Individual trauma is stored through lived experience. Collective trauma is stored through shared meaning. It persists beyond the lifespan of those who directly survived the events and is carried by people who inherit the story rather than the moment itself. Each generation reshapes that story in an effort to make sense of it, to integrate it, and to preserve a sense of continuity.

At its core, collective memory is an attempt to answer fundamental questions:

Who are we?

What happened to us?

What does this mean for our safety, our identity, and our future?

These narratives matter because they help construct social identity. They provide a sense of belonging, distinctiveness, continuity, and worth. But they also come with physiological consequences. When collective memory centers on threat, humiliation, loss of agency, or danger, the nervous system learns vigilance. When it centers on survival, resistance, or endurance, the body learns to brace and persist, often at a cost.

Collective trauma can destabilize identity. It can provoke questions about meaning, morality, and affiliation.

For victimized groups, it may raise existential questions about safety and belonging.

For perpetrator groups, it may introduce guilt, shame, and moral injury.

In both cases, unresolved trauma threatens cohesion by placing stress on the systems that maintain group identity.

And yet, collective trauma does not always fracture groups. In many cases, it solidifies them. Shared suffering can create a sense of shared fate. Trauma becomes woven into identity, not only as a wound, but as a defining narrative.

This is how calamity is transformed into story.

This is how meaning is preserved.

And this is how trauma, when unresolved, continues to shape perception, behavior, and physiology long after the original danger has passed.

This framework helps visualize how collective trauma is shaped by cultural values, shared narratives, and social conditions, rather than existing solely at the level of individual experience

Media, Collective Trauma, and the Nervous System

In a world shaped by smartphones, social media, and a 24-hour news cycle, traumatic events no longer remain local. Violence, unrest, and human death are now witnessed in real time by millions of people across the globe, often repeatedly and without warning.

This changes the scale of trauma.

Media coverage transforms geographically contained events into shared experiences. Research increasingly shows that this kind of exposure matters, not just psychologically, but physiologically. The nervous system does not require direct involvement to register threat.

Vivid, repeated exposure is enough.

Studies following large-scale events such as September 11 and the Boston Marathon bombings found that heavy media consumption was associated with acute stress, post-traumatic stress symptoms, and even long-term physical health effects. In some cases, prolonged media exposure produced greater distress than being physically present at the event itself.

Proximity was not the deciding factor.

Repetition was.

Not all media exposure affects the body in the same way. Graphic imagery, particularly images depicting injury or death, captures attention more strongly and produces greater physiological arousal than non-graphic content. This is not a failure of emotional regulation. It reflects how the brain prioritizes survival-relevant sensory information.

When we talk about media exposure in this context, it is important to clarify what we mean. Much of the early research examined television news segments and newspapers. That alone carried weight. What we are living inside now is something different.

Today, exposure does not arrive once or twice a day in a contained format. It arrives through constant streams of images, videos, commentary, and personal footage delivered directly into our hands. With each scroll, the nervous system is asked to orient again and again to injury, death, outrage, fear, and moral threat.

This is not an argument for ignorance or disengagement. Witnessing matters. Bearing witness has always mattered. What deserves attention is the cumulative toll of repeated, unbuffered exposure in a digital environment that offers little space for integration or resolution. This is no longer limited to watching a news segment and turning off the television. It is the ongoing immersion in traumatic material woven into everyday life, layered with algorithmic repetition and emotional amplification.

From a physiological perspective, this matters. The nervous system evolved to process threat in discrete episodes, followed by periods of resolution and rest. Social media collapses those boundaries.

The body is not given time to stand down.

Activation is refreshed with every image, every video, every headline encountered in rapid succession. Over time, this shapes baseline arousal, vigilance, and emotional tone in ways that are still unfolding.

Naming this invites a clearer understanding of how modern forms of witnessing place new demands on the nervous system. When we recognize that these demands carry a real biological cost, it becomes easier to respond with care, intention, and compassion for what we and others are carrying.

From a physiological perspective, repeated viewing of violence acts as a sustained threat signal. Each image engages brain regions involved in fear detection, visual processing, and arousal. When these signals arrive continuously, without resolution or grounding, the nervous system adapts toward vigilance.

This helps explain why many people feel persistently on edge, emotionally reactive, numb, or exhausted during periods of ongoing unrest.

These responses are not signs of weakness or over-identification. They are predictable outcomes of a system exposed to unresolved threat at scale.

Understanding this is not about disengaging from reality or avoiding difficult truths. It is about recognizing that how trauma is consumed, repeated, and visually encoded matters. Collective trauma does not live only in events themselves. It also lives in the nervous systems of those who witness them.

What matters for our purposes here is this: collective trauma is not only psychological. It is not only cultural. It is physiological. It is processed through nervous systems that evolved to detect threat, protect belonging, and preserve survival. And when those systems are repeatedly activated without resolution, the effects show up in the body, whether we recognize them as trauma or not.

That is where we turn next.

How Sustained Threat Changes the Body

A physiological framework, not a diagnosis

To understand why collective trauma feels so destabilizing in the body, we need to look at how human physiology responds to sustained threat.

At this moment, sustained threat can take many forms. For some, it may involve ongoing fear for personal or family safety due to immigration status, racialized violence, political instability, or the loss of legal or social protections.

For others, it may look like repeated exposure to violence and unrest through news cycles and social media, witnessing events secondhand but continuously, without resolution. Sustained threat can also emerge through economic precarity, chronic uncertainty about the future, or the gradual erosion of trust in institutions meant to provide safety or stability.

What matters physiologically is not whether these threats look the same, but whether the nervous system perceives them as persistent, unresolved, or inescapable.

Much of what we know about this comes from trauma research. Not because everyone living through periods of social unrest has PTSD, but because trauma research offers one of the clearest maps we have of what happens to the nervous system when stress signals do not resolve.

These findings describe mechanisms, not identities. They show us how the body adapts to prolonged activation, regardless of whether that activation comes from direct experience or repeated exposure.

When the nervous system detects threat, it initiates a coordinated response designed to support survival. This response is not abstract. It involves specific brain regions and chemical messengers that shift attention, energy, memory, and perception toward safety. In the short term, this is adaptive. It helps us respond quickly and effectively. The difficulty arises when the signal stays on.

The Brain Under Sustained Stress

Three interconnected brain regions are central to how threat is processed and regulated:

The amygdala , which scans for danger and assigns emotional significance

The hippocampus , which provides context, time-stamping, and memory integration

The medial prefrontal cortex, which supports regulation, inhibition, and perspective

Under repeated or unresolved stress, this circuit begins to change its balance. Threat detection becomes more sensitive. Regulatory capacity becomes less efficient. Context narrows. Memory becomes biased toward danger rather than safety.

This shift does not require direct exposure to violence. Repeated witnessing, anticipation, and uncertainty are enough to train the system toward vigilance. The brain does not distinguish between threat that is personal and threat that is persistent.

Stress Chemistry and Chronic Activation

At the chemical level, two systems are especially important: the HPA axis and the noradrenergic system.

The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis is one of the body’s primary stress response systems. It coordinates the release of cortisol, a hormone that helps mobilize energy, regulate inflammation, and signal when the stress response can stand down. In parallel, norepinephrine increases alertness and vigilance, sharpening attention toward potential danger. Together, these systems allow us to respond quickly and, when the threat resolves, return to baseline.

In acute stress, this cycle rises and falls. In chronic stress, it begins to lose its rhythm.

With repeated activation:

Cortisol signaling can become blunted, exaggerated, or poorly timed

Norepinephrine release becomes easier to trigger and harder to quiet

The body becomes efficient at activation, but inefficient at recovery

This helps explain why so many people feel simultaneously exhausted and on edge. The system is working hard, but it is not completing the loop.

When Stress Responses Stop Resolving

Over time, sustained stress alters feedback within the HPA axis itself. The body may become more sensitive to stress hormones while producing less of them at baseline, or responding inconsistently across situations. This creates a paradoxical state where resting levels may appear normal or low, yet responses to reminders or new stressors are amplified.

Physiologically, this can look like:

Heightened startle or vigilance

Difficulty sleeping or staying asleep

Emotional reactivity or emotional flattening

Trouble concentrating or forming new memories

These are not character flaws or signs of poor coping. They are predictable outcomes of a system that has learned, through repetition, that threat is ongoing.

Plasticity Works Both Ways

One of the most important things to understand about the nervous system is that it is plastic. Stress reshapes neural circuits, but so do safety, connection, and context.

Research consistently shows that supportive environments, social connection, learning, and regulation can restore balance in stress-sensitive brain regions. The same systems that adapt to danger can adapt back toward stability when conditions allow.

This matters because it reframes what we are seeing. Periods of collective upheaval do not create mass pathology. They create mass activation. The body is doing what it evolved to do in the presence of sustained uncertainty and threat.

What follows, and what deserves our attention, is what happens when this activation continues without resolution.

That is where secondary trauma, somatic symptoms, and sensory overload come into focus.

Secondary Trauma and Indirect Exposure

When Threat Is Witnessed, Not Lived

This is where secondary and vicarious trauma become especially important to name.

If you have watched a human being die, it is important to understand what that represents physiologically. That is trauma exposure.

The emotional response to this kind of exposure varies widely. Some people feel immediate grief, fear, or anger. Others feel detached, numb, or strangely unaffected. None of these responses negate the impact of the experience. The nervous system does not require a conscious emotional reaction in order to register threat or loss. In many cases, the absence of feeling reflects a regulatory response rather than a lack of impact.

From a physiological perspective, witnessing death is a powerful multisensory event. Visual input, sound, facial expression, bodily movement, and contextual cues are rapidly processed through subcortical systems responsible for survival and threat detection. These systems operate below conscious awareness and prioritize speed over narrative meaning. Even when the event is viewed through a screen, the brain does not fully classify it as symbolic or distant. It is processed as real enough to alter arousal, attention, and bodily state.

How Secondary Traumatic Stress Takes Shape

This helps explain why secondary traumatic stress is not limited to helping professions or direct proximity. Repeated exposure to traumatic material, whether through caregiving, community connection, or ongoing media consumption, can sensitize the same neural circuits involved in primary trauma responses.

Over time, this may show up as changes in sleep, emotional reactivity, vigilance, fatigue, concentration, or a persistent sense of unease that feels disconnected from any single event. These patterns are not signs of fragility or over-identification. They reflect a nervous system that has been repeatedly asked to process threat without sufficient opportunity for resolution or contextual grounding.

Naming Without Pathologizing

Naming secondary trauma is not about diagnosing or labeling. It is about clarity.

What many people are experiencing right now is not personal failure, emotional weakness, or an inability to cope. It is the predictable response of a nervous system exposed to sustained, unresolved threat signals. Understanding this allows us to move away from blame and toward regulation, support, and context.

It also allows us to ask a more useful question. Not why these responses are occurring, but what happens when activation continues without integration or relief.

Epigenetic Signaling, Neuroplasticity, and Plant Compounds

When we talk about herbs influencing stress physiology, we are not talking about sedation or symptom suppression. We are talking about signaling. Specifically, how certain plant compounds interact with molecular systems that regulate inflammation, memory formation, and neural plasticity under sustained stress.

This is where epigenetics becomes relevant.

Epigenetic mechanisms shape how genes involved in stress response, immunity, and neuroplasticity are expressed without altering the underlying DNA.

These mechanisms remain responsive to environment, experience, and biochemical signals, including those derived from plants.

In this way, herbs do not override physiology. They participate in it.

Aromatic Polyphenols and Nervous System Modulation

Among the most studied plant compounds in this context are aromatic polyphenols, particularly those found in members of the mint family. One well-characterized example is rosmarinic acid, which occurs naturally in plants such as lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) and rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis).

Rosmarinic acid has been shown to influence neuroinflammatory signaling and oxidative stress pathways, both of which are tightly linked to prolonged nervous system activation. These effects intersect with epigenetic regulation by modulating transcriptional activity related to inflammatory mediators and neuronal signaling.

From a traditional perspective, lemon balm has long been used as a gentle nervine for states of nervous agitation, grief, and mental fatigue. Its effects are subtle but grounding, offering support without blunting awareness. This makes it particularly appropriate in periods of collective stress, where clarity and emotional presence are as important as calm.

Trophorestorative Nervines and Nervous System Repair

Not all nervines act through immediate calming. Some work slowly, through nourishment and restoration.

Milky oats (Avena sativa, fresh oat tops harvested in the milky stage) are valued not for acute sedation, but for their trophorestorative support of exhausted nervous systems over time. This preparation refers to oats harvested when the immature seed exudes a milky latex, not the dried grain used as food.

Milky oats are traditionally used when the nervous system has been depleted by prolonged stress, overwork, or sustained emotional strain. Rather than dampening activation, they support resilience by replenishing nervous tissue and restoring baseline tone. This aligns with modern understandings of neuroplasticity and recovery, where repair occurs gradually through sustained support rather than forced downregulation.

Skullcap and Containment Without Suppression

Skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora) occupies a different niche. Traditionally described as a remedy for “frayed nerves,” skullcap is used when the nervous system feels overstimulated, twitchy, or unable to settle. It offers containment rather than sedation, helping the system discharge excess activation without flattening emotional range.

In the context of collective trauma, how an herb interacts with the nervous system becomes especially important. Approaches that blunt sensation can interrupt processing, while those that support regulation help the system stay responsive without tipping into overload.

Why Tradition and Mechanism Both Matter

Modern research helps us understand how plant compounds interact with molecular systems. Traditional use helps us understand when and why to apply them.

They offer a framework that avoids reductionism. Herbs are not cures for trauma. They are allies that support nervous system regulation, resilience, and recovery when stress has become chronic and unresolved.

They work best when paired with rest, connection, meaning-making, and boundaries around exposure. They are part of a larger ecosystem of care.

A Grounding Nervine Tea for Periods of Sustained Stress

This tea is designed to support regulation without numbing, offering both immediate grounding and longer-term nourishment.

Ingredients (by parts)

2 parts lemon balm (Melissa officinalis)

1 part skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora)

1 part oat tops (Avena sativa), dried oat tops

(Note: tinctured milky oats are traditionally used fresh; dried oat tops still offer gentle nutritive support in tea form)

Instructions

Combine the herbs thoroughly and store in an airtight container away from light. To prepare, use 1 tablespoon of the blend per 12–16 oz hot water. Pour just-boiled water over the herbs, cover, and steep for 15–20 minutes. Strain and drink slowly.

This tea can be taken once daily during periods of heightened stress, or up to twice daily if well tolerated. Its effects are cumulative rather than immediate. Think in terms of support over days and weeks, not minutes.

None of these herbs replace medical care, community support, therapy, or meaningful action in the world. They are supportive tools, not solutions. Their role is to help the nervous system regain enough stability to think clearly, rest when possible, and remain engaged rather than overwhelmed.

Used with respect, these plants support regulation without disconnection. That distinction matters.

Detailed contraindications and additional considerations for each herb mentioned here are gathered at the end of this article.

If you are feeling more tender than usual, more alert, more tired, more reactive, or strangely numb, nothing about that is wrong. These are human nervous systems responding to an inhuman amount of uncertainty, grief, and exposure.

There is no single correct way to feel in moments like this. What you are carrying makes sense, even if you cannot fully name it yet.

Understanding the physiology does not erase what is happening in the world. It simply gives us a way to stay inside our bodies while moving through it. To meet activation with curiosity instead of shame. To recognize that the need for rest, regulation, and support is not weakness, but wisdom. Collective trauma asks a lot of us. It asks us to witness, to care, to stay awake to suffering without becoming consumed by it. That is not easy work.

If nothing else, I hope this piece offered a small sense of steadiness. A reminder that you are not alone in what you are feeling, and that your body is doing its best to protect and orient you in a difficult moment. Whether you turn to plants, to people, to ritual, or simply to quieter moments of breath and grounding, there is no rush to resolve what is still unfolding.

This article will remain here, free to return to whenever you need it. If you feel called to support this work and help keep these kinds of long-form, care-centered pieces possible, you are welcome to upgrade your subscription.

Thank you for reading, for feeling, and for continuing to show up in a world that asks so much of us.



— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Safety Notes and Considerations

A brief, grounded review of each plant discussed

These notes are not meant to create fear or hesitation, but to offer context. Herbs work through physiology, and physiology always benefits from clarity.

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis)

Lemon balm is generally well tolerated and widely regarded as gentle, especially for nervous system support. Because it can mildly influence thyroid activity in vitro, individuals with hypothyroidism or those taking thyroid medication may wish to monitor how they feel when using it regularly or in higher doses. In traditional use, lemon balm has often been paired with warming or nutritive herbs to balance its cooling and relaxing qualities.

Milky Oats Tops (Avena sativa, fresh or recently dried green tops)

Milky oats are considered one of the safest nervine tonics and are valued for their slow, nutritive support rather than immediate calming effects. They are appropriate for long-term use in most individuals. Those with celiac disease or severe gluten sensitivity should ensure sourcing is gluten-free, as cross-contamination can occur during harvesting or processing, even though oats themselves are not wheat.

Skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora)

When properly identified and sourced, skullcap is considered safe and supportive for states of nervous tension, rumination, and hyperarousal. Safety concerns historically associated with skullcap were linked to adulteration with germander, not the plant itself. As with many nervines, very high doses may cause drowsiness in some individuals. Quality sourcing is essential.

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)

Rosemary is generally safe in culinary and tea amounts. Concentrated forms, such as essential oil or high-dose extracts, should be used with caution, especially in individuals with seizure disorders or during pregnancy. In the context discussed here, rosemary is included for its polyphenol content and neuroinflammatory signaling, not as a primary calming herb.

