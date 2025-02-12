Why Your Genes (and Even Herbs) Affect How You Process Medicine
From goldenseal to St. John’s Wort—how herbs can slow down, speed up, or completely change the way your body metabolizes medications.
If you've been following me for a while, you know I have a favorite enzyme (because, of course, I do)—the cytochrome P450 (CYP) superfamily. These enzymes do a lot behind the scenes, including breaking down herbs, medications, and other compounds we consume daily.
But here’s the thing: not everyone processes herbs the same way. Some people metabolize the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.