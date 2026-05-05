If you’ve spent any time on health TikTok in the last two years, you’ve watched the “nature’s Ozempic” content cycle. Berberine being marketed as a botanical alternative to semaglutide, fenugreek capsules promising to “boost your GLP-1 naturally,” bitter melon and apple cider vinegar getting pulled into the same conversation, and somewhere in that scroll the word endogenous slips in like it’s interchangeable with a weekly subcutaneous injection.

The physiology of what your body’s own GLP-1 system actually does and what semaglutide does to it pharmacologically is so far apart that the marketing language gets slippery fast, so let’s actually talk about the hormone everyone’s trying to “boost.”

In this issue:

What endogenous GLP-1 is and the four jobs it does in your body

Why pharmaceutical agonists are a fundamentally different exposure than the hormone you make yourself

The receptor pathways food and herbs are ACTUALLY hitting

A practical translation for what to do with this information

Sound good? Let’s gooooo.

If you’re looking for MORE info on this topic, I’ve previously covered it in depth here:

