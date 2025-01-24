Hi all! I'm Agatha. I'm an herbalist and academic with a deep love for studying, research, and plants. I've decided to create my own little corner of the internet because I have a burning passion to share the knowledge that's constantly buzzing in my head. I firmly believe herbalism is an art that should be accessible to everyone. God put these incredible plants on earth for a purpose, and I want to help people discover that.

Here’s a little about me—just in case you’re wondering, "Why should I listen to you?" I graduated from medical school in 2015 with an MD. However, I quickly realized that allopathic medicine wasn’t my path. Treating symptoms—often creating new ones in the process—while ignoring the root cause didn’t sit right with me.

In 2019, I found my way to herbalism. I started with a few online courses and in-person apprenticeships, as many modern herbalists do. But I craved something deeper. I wanted a degree. Now, I’m in the final semester of a Master’s in Herbal Medicine program at the American College of Healthcare Sciences. I’m also planning to apply for their Doctorate in Integrative Health program—fingers crossed!

I absolutely love research. Full stop. The idea of asking any question and diving into literature and resources to find the answer excites me more than I can explain. That’s what this Substack is about: not just simple, cozy herbalism, but also deeply researched topics. I’ll explore current trends, controversial ideas, and physiological processes to help you better understand your own body.

When I’m not studying or researching, you’ll probably find me at the barn—I’m an equestrian. I also adore reading romance novels and playing cozy games like The Sims. On top of that, I run my own business as a licensed esthetician, offering plant-based facials that align with my passion for natural wellness.

Looking ahead, my goal is to create a comprehensive educational platform for all things herbalism. The whole shebang: history, traditional uses, modern practices, ethnobotany, plant biology, human sciences, and so much more. I’m passionate about making this art accessible, and I’m here to help you learn and grow along the way.

I chose Substack because I feel most comfortable expressing myself through writing. While I’d love to start a podcast one day and challenge myself to face those fears, for now, I’ll focus on delivering thoughtful, well-researched articles and blog posts.

Thank you so much for being here and for reading this far! I’m thrilled to have you along for the journey. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with topic requests or questions. Research is my hobby, and I’d love to dive into a subject for you

.

Leave a comment