A quick note before we start:

Field Notes are usually a paid-subscriber feature, but I am unlocking this one for everyone. I am rolling out a new format on this publication, presentations and lectures alongside the written work, and I wanted all of you to get a feel for it before deciding whether it is something you would want to subscribe to.

The presentation embedded at the end of this post was originally built for a graduate assignment in my Environmental Nutrition coursework, and it pairs directly with what I am walking through below.

In this issue:

Why so many herbal supplements are carrying heavy metals into clinical practice

How cadmium and lead create nutrient gaps even when the diet looks adequate

Which dietary compounds help the body clear what makes it through

A heads-up on the presentation embedded below for anyone who wants the clinical framework in more depth

Soil is the start of the supply chain. Whatever lives in it, minerals, microbes, metals, herbicide residue, ends up in the root, the leaf, the berry, and eventually the tincture. I spent this month reading through agricultural soil contamination research for a coursework piece, and the numbers are worse than I expected.

The Supplement Problem

A 2021 global analysis of 1,773 herbal medicine samples found that just over 30 percent contained at least one heavy metal above pharmacopeial limits, with contaminated soil identified as the primary route of uptake into plant tissues (Luo et al., 2021). A more recent survey of commercially available adaptogenic supplements, including ashwagandha, rhodiola, ginseng, and schisandra, measured lead concentrations exceeding permissible limits by up to 235 percent and nickel by up to 321 percent (Jasińska-Balwierz et al., 2025). These were everyday retail products, the sort clients routinely bring to intake visits.

What Gets In and What It Does

The mechanism I keep running into in the research is mineral displacement. Lead substitutes for calcium, copper, and iron at protein binding sites. Cadmium displaces zinc. Once an essential metal is pushed out of its spot, the enzyme or transporter that needed it stops doing its job, and the displaced redox-active metal starts catalyzing the Fenton reaction, generating hydroxyl radicals that damage lipids, proteins, and DNA (Jomova et al., 2024). What reads like a zinc or calcium deficiency on a nutrient panel may be closer to a functional deficiency, where intake is adequate but the minerals never quite reach their destination.

Glyphosate runs alongside the metals as a second contamination layer. At doses that sit right around the US Acceptable Daily Intake, the herbicide reshapes gut microbial populations, drives proinflammatory T cell counts up, and raises markers of intestinal inflammation (Lehman et al., 2023).

It moves through the shikimate pathway, which gut bacteria use to synthesize tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine. Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus species, our most familiar commensals, are disproportionately sensitive to it, and the selective pressure tips the microbial balance toward dysbiosis (Walsh et al., 2023).

Where Food Actually Helps

The food side of this is where the news finally gets a little better. Zinc competes with cadmium at metal-binding sites and induces metallothionein synthesis. Selenium serves as a cofactor for glutathione peroxidase, one of the body’s main lines of antioxidant defense against metal-induced oxidative stress. Iron competes with cadmium at the intestinal divalent metal transporter, reducing how much gets absorbed in the first place (Zhai et al., 2015).

Sulforaphane, the isothiocyanate from cruciferous vegetables, activates the Nrf2 transcription factor and upregulates phase II detoxification enzymes across multiple organ systems (Cascajosa-Lira et al., 2024). Quercetin and curcumin work through the same Nrf2/Keap1 pathway (Tripathi et al., 2024). The foods doing this work are ordinary ones: broccoli, onions, garlic, berries, brazil nuts, leafy greens, with adequate zinc, selenium, and iron coming in from whole foods across the week.

The reason I am bringing this into the current arc of posts is that heavy metals and glyphosate both land hardest at the gut barrier and in the microbiome, which is what I have been writing about for the last few months. What the soil carries, the plant carries, and what the plant carries, the gut has to deal with. That is the chain I want to keep digging into. If you want to go further, the presentation embedded below walks through the clinical framework in more depth.

Let me know if this is the kind of thing you want to see more of. Please be gentle with me, though. I haaaaaaaate public speaking. Hiding behind typed words is where I am most comfortable, but I am willing to step out of that if it ends up being useful for you all.

You will also notice the presentation does not have a title page. It did originally, but it listed my class number and professor’s name, and that did not feel appropriate to share publicly, so I pulled it.

Until next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References:

Cascajosa-Lira, A., Prieto, A. I., Pichardo, S., Jos, A., & Cameán, A. M. (2024). Protective effects of sulforaphane against toxic substances and contaminants: A systematic review. Phytomedicine, 130 , 155731. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phymed.2024.155731

Jasińska-Balwierz, A., Krypel, P., Świsłowski, P., Rajfur, M., Balwierz, R., & Ochędzan-Siodłak, W. (2025). Heavy metal contamination in adaptogenic herbal dietary supplements: Experimental, assessment and regulatory safety perspectives. Biology, 14 (11), 1479. https://doi.org/10.3390/biology14111479

Jomova, K., Alomar, S. Y., Nepovimova, E., Kuca, K., & Valko, M. (2024). Heavy metals: Toxicity and human health effects. Archives of Toxicology, 99 (1), 153–209. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-024-03903-2

Lehman, P. C., Cady, N., Ghimire, S., Shahi, S. K., Shrode, R. L., Lehmler, H., & Mangalam, A. K. (2023). Low-dose glyphosate exposure alters gut microbiota composition and modulates gut homeostasis. Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology, 100 , 104149. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2023.104149

Luo, L., Wang, B., Jiang, J., Fitzgerald, M., Huang, Q., Yu, Z., Li, H., Zhang, J., Wei, J., Yang, C., Zhang, H., Dong, L., & Chen, S. (2021). Heavy metal contamination in herbal medicines: Determination, comprehensive risk assessments, and solutions. Frontiers in Pharmacology, 11 , 595335. https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2020.595335

Tripathi, S., Kharkwal, G., Mishra, R., & Singh, G. (2024). Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) signaling in heavy metals-induced oxidative stress. Heliyon, 10 (18), e37545. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e37545

Walsh, L., Hill, C., & Ross, R. P. (2023). Impact of glyphosate (Roundup™) on the composition and functionality of the gut microbiome. Gut Microbes, 15 (2), 2263935. https://doi.org/10.1080/19490976.2023.2263935