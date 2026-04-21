The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Maggie W.'s avatar
Maggie W.
1d

Hemp/cannabis is a scavenger plant, and consequently is also very likely to be loaded with harmful chemicals and heavy metals. This also applies to CBD and medicinal cannabis. At this time, because of Federal laws that prevent regulation, it is impossible to be sure any cannabis is clean unless you know the grower or grow it yourself.

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Alison Shaw's avatar
Alison Shaw
15h

This is excellent. So information rich, at all levels, biochemical, cellular, environmental, practical. (I actually really enjoying hearing you just presenting info, without the necessity for "being conversational" the way one can be to promote dialogue in essays.) Really hoping you do more of these, despite it not being your comfort zone.

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