The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Maggie W.'s avatar
Maggie W.
2h

Wonderful information, and important. My understanding is the same coupling of “crowds” works with chemicals such as treatments used on lawns. Isolated, they are only toxic for a limited time. Combined, they are much more toxic. Our veterinarian said he believes this is why so many dogs are dying of cancer.

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