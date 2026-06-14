There is a specific kind of thrill the first time you build your own herbal formula. You pull down the jars, measure out the herbs you’ve been reading about for weeks, watch the water go gold or green or deep red, and the whole thing feels a little like brewing a potion in the best possible way. You’re taking your health into your own hands, deciding what goes in and why, and it’s SUCH an empowering feeling. It’s also just plain fun.

The dream, the one I think almost every new herbalist secretly carries, is that you could line up every helpful herb you know and collect all of their gifts in a single cup. It's a bit of a fantasy, sure, but you have to admit it would be incredibly convenient.

One tea that calms your nerves and settles your stomach and supports your liver and lifts your mood, every benefit stacked neatly on top of the last. (why did I just list all the attributes of chamomile?! lol okay this piece is done. JUST USE CHAMOMILE)

With exactly the right combination of plants, it's technically possible to pull something like that off. Most of the time, though, it doesn't work out that cleanly, because herbs start behaving differently the moment you put them in the same room together, working on each other in ways that can make the formula stronger, weaker, or occasionally something you never meant to make at all.

This is what's called herb-herb interaction, and it leans on the same biology we already get so careful about when we mix herbs with medications.

So! This piece is about what these interactions actually are, what they look like once they’re sitting in a real cup of tea or extracting together in a tincture, and, most importantly, what to even do about it.

Borrowing the Language of Pharmacology

Pharmacologists have spent decades building a vocabulary for what happens when two active compounds meet inside the body, and although the whole framework was developed around drugs, it transfers to plants without much trouble, because an enzyme reading a molecule has no way of knowing whether that molecule came from a pharmacy or a garden and simply responds to the chemical structure in front of it (Niu et al., 2019).

A pharmaceutical is usually a single isolated compound doing one or two well-characterized jobs, while an herb is never anything so simple, arriving instead as a mixture of dozens of active compounds that each act on their own targets and their own enzymes (Gamil et al., 2025). That’s what makes herb-herb interactions so much more complicated than they first look.

Zoom all the way in on a single plant and picture every last phytoconstituent it carries, then add in ALL the phytoconstituents of two or three more plants, and it’s like sardines in there. (And yes, I know the nuance here, not every constituent actually makes it into your cup, since what gets extracted depends enormously on your solvent. For picturing what’s going on, though, hold onto the sardines.)

Combining two herbs in a cup isn’t introducing two things to each other so much as introducing two crowds, where any compound in the first can potentially meet any compound in the second, and that crowdedness is exactly why a formula behaves so much less predictably than a clean pairing of two drugs, and part of why this corner of the science stays so thin.

If this whole idea of plants working as complex systems rather than single molecules is calling to you, I went deep on it in an earlier piece, the synergy between a plant's many compounds and why the whole tends to behave differently than its isolated parts. Here's the fuller story:

The technical umbrella for what follows is pharmacodynamic interaction, which sounds heavier than it is and just means that one compound changes what another compound does once they’re both present (Niu et al., 2019).

The Vocab List:



Additivity is the straightforward one, where two compounds do the same job and the combined result is their straightforward sum, 1 plus 1 landing at 2, because you brought more of the same kind of action and got more of that action with nothing new emerging that wasn’t already there in each plant alone (Niu et al., 2019). Synergy is the one herbalists tend to love, where the combination delivers more than the parts should add up to and 1 plus 1 lands somewhere closer to 3, the plants amplifying each other to reach an effect neither could have produced alone (Niu et al., 2019). Just keep in the back of your mind that this amplification doesn't only run in the helpful direction, the same teamwork that makes a formula more effective can magnify a side effect or a risk just as easily, something the research calls negative synergy (Yang et al., 2014). Potentiation is the subtler cousin of synergy, where one compound carries the actual effect while a second compound does little or nothing on its own yet makes the first dramatically more powerful, so the math reads less like 1 plus 1 and more like 0 plus 1 landing at 3 (Gamil et al., 2025). It’s worth a closer look, and we’ll cover it more here in a second. Antagonism runs the other direction entirely, one compound dragging down the effect of the other, so the pair accomplishes less than you’d have predicted and 1 plus 1 falls short of 2 (Niu et al., 2019). We’re going to get into this one here as well.

Take a minute and read through this graphic, as I really think it’s important to understand the different ways herbs (and medications) can interact with each other. This graphic explains the HOW.

Potentiation: The Multiplier

Potentiation deserves its own moment here, because it’s truthfully the easiest of the four to miss in your own formulas, and really only because it isn’t something you can intuitively feel out the way you can with the others. It’s more of a memorization thing, a relationship you have to know is possible before you’ll think to look for it. So, let me give you a couple of examples to make it stick.

Let’s start with berberine, the antimicrobial alkaloid in goldenseal and barberry. Bacteria actually have a defense against berberine (who knew?)! It's essentially a pump that shoves the alkaloid back out of the cell before it can do much harm, so on its own berberine spends a lot of its strength fighting that current.

Certain berberine-producing plants happen to also make a compound called 5'-methoxyhydnocarpin. On its own, this compound does nothing to the bacteria at all. What it does do is jam that berberine-ejecting pump, and with the pump out of commission, the berberine pools inside the bacterial cell and turns dramatically more lethal, in some studies by as much as 100-fold (Yang et al., 2014). The second compound never lands a punch of its own, its entire contribution being to make the berberine's punches connect.

Our next example, and one you’ve probably encountered without knowing its name, is the black pepper that so often turns up in a turmeric blend. The piperine in the pepper slows the breakdown of curcumin so that far more of it survives into your system, which means the same dose of turmeric does considerably more (Gamil et al., 2025). The mechanism is a little different from the berberine story, since pepper is changing how much curcumin gets through rather than disarming a defense, though the shape of the relationship is identical. One ingredient supplies the effect, the other multiplies it.

This is why I want you carrying potentiation around in your head as you build things, because the ingredient responsible for a formula overperforming is so often the one you’d never have suspected, the so-called bystander that turns out to be the entire reason the active herb is pulling its weight. Leave that compound out and the formula underdelivers for reasons that won't be obvious, since the herb you were counting on never reaches its full strength.

Now, this is what I really need you to sit with, because everything I've described so far makes potentiation sound like a gift. It can just as easily be the thing that hurts someone. The mechanism doesn't care whether the effect it's multiplying is one you wanted, and the same combining that strengthens a formula can just as readily strengthen something harmful (Yang et al., 2014). If a plant potentiates something beneficial, great. If it potentiates something toxic, or a medication the person is already taking, that same multiplying effect is now working against them.

Think back to the berberine pump for a second. Your own body runs similar efflux pumps to clear certain drugs out of your system, and plants are well documented to jam those human pumps and the metabolic enzymes that work alongside them, which lets a pharmaceutical climb to levels the prescriber never intended (Gamil et al., 2025). This is the exact reason potentiation sits at the center of so many herb-drug interaction warnings, and it's why it pays to ask not only what's in the formula, but what else is in the person.

Antagonism: When Plants Work Against Each Other

Antagonism is super important to talk about here, because this action causes the whole formula to fall apart and start working against itself. There are two subcategories I want to touch on: counteraction and incompatibility.

Counteraction is where one plant cancels out the effect of another, deeming the latter essentially useless in the formula. Annoying, I know. Even more annoying is that this can be seen in ginseng (Panax ginseng) and ashwagandha, a pairing I feel the entirety of wellness influencers are pushing right now. Ginseng is a stimulant at its core, revving you up and sharpening your focus, while ashwagandha is doing pretty much the reverse, settling your nervous system and bringing your stress response down (Gamil et al., 2025). So you take them together, and what happens? One foot on the gas, one foot on the brake. You just paid good money for two useful herbs and you’re going to feel the real benefit of, well, neither. (There’s an even weirder one buried in the research, where turnip juice was shown to completely wipe out the genoprotective activity of ginseng. Turnip! Ginseng! Two things you would never in a million years suspect of cancelling each other out (Che et al., 2013).)

Now, counteraction isn’t automatically a bad thing. Sometimes dialing a plant down is exactly what you’re after, like reaching for one herb specifically to take the edge off another that runs too strong or too harsh on its own. The mechanism is identical either way, and it only becomes a problem when the effect getting cancelled was the one you were counting on.

Incompatibility is next, and this is where two plants unintentionally team up to cause a real problem, one that neither would ever have caused alone. This is best explained by an example, and we’re going to call licorice up to the front. Licorice is everywhere and so easy to wave off as harmless. By itself, it nudges your body into holding onto sodium and dumping potassium, and a healthy person on a reasonable dose and timing schedule has no reason to give that a second thought (Yang et al., 2014). The trouble starts when you put it next to another plant doing the same thing. Pair licorice with horsetail, a diuretic that flushes potassium right out of you, and now you’ve got two herbs draining the same mineral at the same time, which can drop potassium low enough to land someone in actual danger, especially anyone with a heart condition or already on blood pressure meds (Gamil et al., 2025). Two perfectly ordinary plants, and put together? A real danger to the wrong person.

The takeaway here is that none of these four interactions is good or bad on its own. Additivity is the predictable baseline, two herbs simply summing their shared effect, no surprises in either direction. Synergy and potentiation can hand you a formula that works better than either herb could alone, or they can amplify something you very much did not want amplified. Counteraction can waste a good herb, or it can soften one that was too strong. And incompatibility is the corner where a careful, good-hearted blend can turn into something that does real harm. What every one of them rewards is the same thing: knowing what’s actually in your cup and what those things do once they’re together.

Before You Build Your Next Formula

The plants in a formula are never just sitting beside one another waiting their turn. They interact the entire time, lifting each other up, cancelling each other out, and every so often combining into something neither one would have managed alone. It all runs on the same biology your body uses to process a pharmaceutical, which is exactly why herb-herb interactions deserve the same caution we already give to herb-drug ones.

So do this for me, pleasepleaseplease. Before you put a formula together, spend a few minutes looking up the herbs you’re combining and check whether any known interactions exist between them. It’s tedious and it won’t always turn something up. Do it anyway. The research here is thin, thinner than most people realize, and a few minutes of checking is what separates a formula you built from one you just hoped about.

I keep thinking that in some mythical pocket of free time (which does not exist for me right now, let’s be honest) I’d love to make a printable for this, something that lays out the interactions you’re most likely to run into, that you could keep near your jars and actually reach for. No promises. But it’s rattling around in my head.

And the big one, the thing I’ll repeat as many times as it takes: natural does not mean safe. It never did. These plants are chemically active and seriously powerful, and that’s the reason they can do so much for us and the reason they have to be handled with care. Taking herb-herb interactions seriously is part of taking the plants themselves seriously.

If you’ve been finding value in this kind of work, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It’s the most direct way to support these deep dives, and paid subscribers get access to every past and future piece in the archive, the Materia Medica Index, and the Body Systems Index, both of which are growing into a real working reference library you can use alongside your own practice and studies.

Either way, I’m glad you’re here.

Until next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References:



Che, C. T., Wang, Z. J., Chow, M. S. S., & Lam, C. W. K. (2013). Herb-herb combination for therapeutic enhancement and advancement: Theory, practice and future perspectives. Molecules, 18 (5), 5125–5141. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules18055125

Gamil, N. M., Elsayed, H. A., Hamed, R. M., Salah, E. T., Ahmed, A. M., Mostafa, H. A., El-Shiekh, R. A., & Abou-Hussein, D. (2025). Insights from herb interactions studies: A foundational report for integrative medicine. Future Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, 11 , 46. https://doi.org/10.1186/s43094-025-00794-7

Niu, J., Straubinger, R. M., & Mager, D. E. (2019). Pharmacodynamic drug–drug interactions. Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, 105 (6), 1395–1406. https://doi.org/10.1002/cpt.1434