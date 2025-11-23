The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
8mEdited

i prefer a playful and curious attitude. fear is not conducive to healing, but play is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Jordan's avatar
Lisa Jordan
4h

This really resonates with me. One of my favorite perfumers has become allergic to many materials after years of creating. Instead of testing on her own skin, she trusts her knowledge and intuition that her art will bloom on someone else’s. Beethoven started losing his hearing in his 20’s and was completely deaf by his mid-40’s. He still wrote music, including Symphony No. 9, one of his most famous pieces. When we practice herbalism without the ability to know the plant the way we’re taught, we must rely on our intuition and the knowledge that has been passed down to us. Thank you for this reminder that herbalism is not a clique but a living knowledge that has been freely shared amongst people for centuries. There’s no need to gatekeep it by creating exclusivity now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Agy
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture