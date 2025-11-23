I came across a post today that really made me pause. A new herbal student was being told that in order to “truly learn” herbalism, they needed to personally try every herb the class covered. Contraindications, sensitivities, medications… allegedly brushed aside.

The message was clear: if your body cannot tolerate an herb, you will never be able to work with it.

I cannot express how deeply I disagree with that.

Herbalism is not a test of endurance. It is not about who can push through the most tinctures or ignore their own physiology for the sake of “experience.” Our practice is rooted in relationship, observation, study, and respect. If a teaching model asks you to override your intuition or your known contraindications, that is not experiential learning. That is unethical.

The Quiet Fear of Not Belonging

What struck me most in that post was the student’s fear.

They were genuinely worried that because of chronic illness and a long list of herbs they cannot safely take, they would never become a good herbalist. That breaks my heart, because it is the opposite of what this path should be. The majority of people who turn to herbalism do so because of chronic illness, persistent symptoms, or feeling unheard in conventional settings. They are searching for something that honors the complexity of their bodies.

Why would we ever create a learning environment that punishes the very people who need this work the most?

And let’s be honest, most adults in the United States are on at least one prescription medication. Their bodies are already doing the heavy lifting of metabolizing those drugs. Ignoring that reality in herbal education does not make it disappear. It simply leaves students unprepared and at risk.

The Gift Hidden Inside Constraint

And here is the part that so many people overlook. When you cannot take certain herbs, you are forced to learn something that far too many practitioners skip.

You learn how to assess when a different plant is more appropriate.

You learn how to choose a safer alternative with a similar action.

You start building a mental map of substitutes, energetics, and nuance.

That is a skill. That is clinical reasoning. That is herbalism.

This student may actually have a head start when it comes to real-world practice, because they will never be able to rely on “just use this herb because I did.” They will have to ask the questions that matter. They will have to think creatively. They will develop the ability to pivot when a client has contraindications or sensitivities. Every single herbalist will face this situation with clients. Not everyone will have the training or mindset to handle it.

And this idea that “you must take the herb to work with it” completely misses the heart of herbalism. There is no single plant that works for everyone. This is not a one herb must be used for all mentality. The beauty of herbalism lies in finding the right herb for the right person at the right time. Sometimes that herb is not one you can personally take.

One of the most important questions I was taught to ask is, “Is there a better herb for that?” Better for this constitution, this contraindication, this individual as a whole. That question disappears when the priority becomes “just try it.”

When Tradition Becomes Ego

Because at the end of the day, if your entire practice relies on you personally taking an herb in order to understand it, what happens when someone sitting across from you cannot? What happens when their medication list is long, or their constitution is reactive, or their liver function is compromised? Do you write them off? Do you push them anyway? Do you tell them they will never benefit from that plant simply because you cannot imagine working with it in any other way?

That is not herbalism. That is ego dressed up as tradition.

We have enough egos in this practice already, believe me.

If we are not willing to adapt, to substitute, to think critically, and to honor the reality of the person in front of us, then we have missed the point entirely.

Returning to Relationship

Herbalism has always been about relationship. Not dominance. Not endurance. Not proving yourself through how many tinctures you can tolerate. The heart of this work is curiosity, care, adaptability, and respect for the incredible diversity of human bodies.

Some of the most insightful herbalists I have ever met are the ones whose bodies forced them to slow down, to listen more carefully, to study patterns, to ask better questions. They learned not because everything worked for them, but because it didn’t.

If that is your story, please hear me: you are not behind. You are not less capable. You are not disqualified.

You are already practicing one of the most essential skills in herbal medicine.

You are learning how to choose the right herb for the right person at the right time.

And that makes you a damn good herbalist in the making.

I don’t usually write posts like this. I tend to stay in the realm of education, research, and reflection, but this really struck a nerve for me. The idea that someone could feel unwelcome in herbalism because of their body or their limitations goes against everything this practice stands for. I needed to put these words out there.

If this resonates with you, I would love to hear your story. Have you ever felt held back in herbalism because of your body or your medication list? Share in the comments so others can see they are not alone.

Your voice helps build a more thoughtful and ethical herbal community.

And if you want to keep learning herbalism in a way that honors both tradition and science, make sure you are subscribed. We are building something different here.

Talk to you soon,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist