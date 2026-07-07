The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Wilco's avatar
Wilco
3d

Thank you!!

I hadn't thought of cayenne for stimulation. Do you apply cayenne powder topically, or is there an oil version of it?

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