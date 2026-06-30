Welcome to the June 2026 AMA answers! Each month (hmm well, I try to, most months) I post a thread in the chat where paid subscribers can ask me anything. I let the thread sit for a little while, and at the end of the month I answer the questions there. This month’s were excellent, and because of how much depth they had, along with the feedback from subscribers, I’ve decided to post them individually, so the information is easier to digest, and you’re not hit with a wall of text.

The AMA is not, and never will be, a replacement for a consultation. I cannot and will not answer personal or individualized health questions. Where a question is specific to one person, I’ll answer the general version of it instead.

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Question 1: What herbal remedies should I use, and which should I avoid, with an overactive bladder, to soothe and regulate the pressure and urgency?

Before I get into the herbs, it helps to understand what's actually going on with an overactive bladder, because that's what the whole approach is built around. At its simplest, an overactive bladder is a signaling problem, where the bladder tells your brain it's full and urgent long before it actually is. Researchers trace that faulty signal to a few different places (Chen et al., 2024). Sometimes it starts in the urothelium, the lining of the bladder, which is studded with sensors that can become overactive and fire off urgency messages they shouldn't. Sometimes it's the detrusor, the muscular wall of the bladder itself, contracting when it isn't supposed to. And sometimes it comes from higher up, in the nerves and the brain that process those signals and decide how loud the urge feels. Often, it's some combination of all three, layered on top of other contributors like inflammation, hormonal shifts, or anxiety, which is why an overactive bladder rarely traces back to a single cause (Chen et al., 2024).

Starting by Crossing Things Off

So instead of handing you a list of herbs to use or avoid, I'd like to walk you through how I reason through a question like this, because it's a perfect example of physiology-based herbalism in action. Those three places the trouble starts from, the lining, the muscle, and the nerves, give me a structure to work with, and the herbs start to organize themselves around the problem.

You said overactive bladder, so the first thing my brain does is start crossing things off. Diuretics are out, since they increase how much urine you make and that’s the last thing an already overactive bladder needs, which is where an herb like dandelion leaf gets set aside. The logic underneath all of this is simple: a bladder that’s already overworked doesn’t need more piled on.

Now, caffeine. I went looking for the research behind the popularly repeated claim that caffeine irritates the bladder and directly worsens urgency, fully expecting to find a stack of studies confirming it. To my surprise, it seems to be the opposite.

Two recent studies pulled from a large national health survey looked at exactly this. Ji et al. (2026) found no link between caffeine intake and overactive bladder, and a few caffeine metabolites were tied to a lower likelihood of it. Wu et al. (2025) landed in the same place, with higher caffeine metabolite levels tracking with lower odds of overactive bladder.

Before anyone swaps their seltzer for espresso, a caveat: both of these are snapshots of a population at one moment, not controlled experiments, and there’s a built-in chicken-and-egg issue, since people who already deal with urgency have probably cut their caffeine, which alone could make caffeine and a calm bladder look like a pair. So, this isn’t me telling you caffeine is good for your bladder, because that’s not what these found. What it tells me is that the blanket “just cut the caffeine” advice stands on shakier ground than it gets credit for. Instead of treating it as a rule, pay attention to whether caffeine bothers your bladder specifically, because for a lot of people, it may not be the culprit it’s been made out to be.

Calming the Nerves

From there it's a matter of working through those same three places, soothing and regulating each one: the nerves signaling urgency up to your brain, the pressure from the bladder being a muscular pouch, and the irritation that tends to ride along with both.

Much of the urgency someone feels begins in the nervous system, where an overactive sensory and autonomic loop gets louder the more attention it draws (Michel & Chapple, 2009). Anyone with an overactive bladder knows the “what if I can’t make it” spiral, where the anticipation itself tightens the urge, so calming that loop eases the urgency at its source rather than just helping you relax. Gentle nervines are my reach here, things like lemon balm and passionflower, the same calming herbs I lean on all the time in my nervous system content.

Easing the Muscle

The pressure piece is muscular, so I move to antispasmodics, specifically the ones with an affinity for smooth muscle rather than skeletal. Your detrusor, the muscle that forms the wall of your bladder, is smooth muscle, which means I want herbs traditionally used for that deep visceral kind of spasm rather than the sort you’d rub on a sore hamstring. Cramp bark is the one I’d consider first.

The irritation piece is where the demulcents come in, the soothing, mucilaginous herbs. An irritated urothelium, which is the delicate lining of your urinary tract, will fire off urgency signals even when there’s barely anything in the bladder to empty. If you’re reading this and you’ve never dealt with an overactive bladder, but you have had a UTI, that’s the feeling I mean: there’s a single sad drop in there and your whole body is convinced it’s an emergency.



That’s irritation talking, not volume, and marshmallow root is my favorite for coating and calming that lining. Corn silk can help too, though for an overactive bladder I’d start low and slow, since corn silk carries a mild diuretic effect. That same flushing action that makes it lovely for a UTI works against us here, where flushing isn’t really the goal.

The Whole Picture

Put it all together and you’ve got a three-part picture: settle the nerves, ease the muscle, soothe the lining, and keep anything off the table that asks the bladder to work harder than it already is.

Oh, one more thing that comes to mind: in men, especially from middle age onward, urgency and frequency aren’t always a full bladder story. The prostate sits right at the base of the bladder and wraps around the urethra, so as it enlarges with age it can press on that outflow and create the exact urgency, frequency, and never-quite-empty feeling that looks like an overactive bladder from the outside (Unnikrishnan et al., 2017). If that’s part of the picture, the most soothing bladder herbs in the world are working downstream of the real driver, so it makes sense to rule it in or out before building a whole protocol around the bladder itself.

Alright! That’s really the heart of how I work through any question like this. I’m not reaching for a list of what’s good for what, I’m asking where the problem is coming from and letting the body point me toward the herbs.



Find the mechanism, and the plants almost choose themselves.

That’s it for Question 1. Next up, for Question 2 we’re heading to the joints and the muscles around them, and how to support them through that rough swing between sitting still for hours and then asking the body to move hard.



I’ll see you there. :)

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References

Chen, H., Hoi, M. P. M., & Lee, S. M. Y. (2024). Medicinal plants and natural products for treating overactive bladder. Chinese Medicine, 19 (56). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13020-024-00884-3

Ji, J., Liu, G., Chen, G., Gao, Y., Zhou, Z., & Liao, L. (2026). The relationship between urinary caffeine with caffeine metabolites and wet overactive bladder: A cross-sectional study from NHANES 2009–2014 data. Neurourology and Urodynamics, 45 (3), 528–544. https://doi.org/10.1002/nau.70232

Michel, M. C., & Chapple, C. R. (2009). Basic mechanisms of urgency: Roles and benefits of pharmacotherapy. World Journal of Urology, 27 (6), 705–709. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00345-009-0446-5

Unnikrishnan, R., Almassi, N., & Fareed, K. (2017). Benign prostatic hyperplasia: Evaluation and medical management in primary care. Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine, 84 (1), 53–64. https://doi.org/10.3949/ccjm.84a.16008