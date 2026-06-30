The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Shelly S's avatar
Shelly S
1d

Yes, thank you! Such an annoying problem…I appreciate you addressing it.

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Wilco's avatar
Wilco
1d

Thank you! It's helpful to have this breakdown in 3 parts (and for men, a 4th). I've got marshmallow and lemon balm, happy to explore what it does.

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