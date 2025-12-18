A quick note before we begin:

This piece is written in a more traditional scientific style than what I usually share here, as it comes directly from an academic assignment for my doctoral program. I kept the language close to its original form to stay true to the source material and the research itself. The structure, however, has been adapted for Substack. Subheadings and images were added simply because no one wants to read a wall of text unless they absolutely have to. This kind of evidence-based, systems-level work is very much part of what paid subscribers can expect in their inboxes, and I wanted to share this one freely as a way to offer a glimpse into how I think, research, and synthesize information. If this style of work resonates with you, I’d love for you to stick around and continue the conversation.

The Sustainability Challenge in Modern Agriculture

Agriculture is currently confronted with the dual challenge of meeting increasing global food demands while reducing the environmental damage associated with modern production systems (Boschiero et al., 2023). Conventional farming practices have successfully expanded food output through the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and intensive management strategies. However, these approaches have also accelerated soil degradation, biodiversity loss, freshwater depletion, and nutrient cycle disruption, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of food production (Boschiero et al., 2023). As a result, there is growing interest in agricultural models that prioritize ecological health and resource conservation, including organic and regenerative farming systems that emphasize natural nutrient cycling, reduced chemical inputs, and soil restoration (Boschiero et al., 2023). Within this broader shift, consumer interest in foods perceived as healthier and less contaminated has increased substantially, particularly in products grown without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides (Czech et al., 2022). Organic systems often expose plants to greater environmental stress, which can stimulate the synthesis of secondary metabolites such as polyphenols, carotenoids, and vitamins that contribute to antioxidant capacity (Czech et al., 2022). Although evidence remains mixed regarding whether organic produce consistently provides greater nutritional value, multiple studies suggest that organically grown Allium vegetables may contain higher concentrations of beneficial bioactive compounds (Czech et al., 2022).

Garlic as a Model Crop

Garlic (Allium sativum) serves as a valuable model crop for examining these agricultural differences due to its widespread culinary and medicinal use and its sensitivity to environmental conditions (Raslan et al., 2013). The production and quality of garlic vary markedly based on cultivar, soil type, fertilizer inputs, and management practices, reflecting its notable “biological elasticity” in adapting to local environments over time (Raslan et al., 2013). Garlic is particularly notable for its sulfur-containing compounds, especially allicin, which contribute to antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antithrombotic, anticancer, and cardiovascular effects (Mirzaei et al., 2007). Because allicin content is strongly influenced by cultivation practices and post-harvest handling, garlic provides a clear case through which to investigate how farming methods impact nutritional and functional properties (Mirzaei et al., 2007).

Research has increasingly suggested that nutrient declines in modern crops may be linked not only to breeding for yield but also to soil management practices that disrupt plant-microbe interactions critical for mineral uptake (Montgomery et al., 2022). Intensive tillage, synthetic fertilization, and pesticide use can alter soil life and organic matter levels, potentially reducing the nutritional density of crops grown under conventional systems (Montgomery et al., 2022). This connection between soil health and food quality highlights the importance of evaluating agricultural approaches not only in terms of productivity but also in relation to ecological function and human nutrition. Therefore, this literature review examines how conventional, organic, and regenerative farming practices influence garlic production with respect to yield, soil health, and nutritional composition. By synthesizing findings from recent empirical studies, this review aims to clarify whether cultivation methods meaningfully affect the concentration of bioactive compounds such as allicin and antioxidants, and how these differences relate to broader ecological and agronomic outcomes. The goal is to evaluate the extent to which sustainable farming systems may support both environmental resilience and food quality, while identifying areas where current evidence remains limited or inconsistent. This focused analysis provides a foundation for understanding how agricultural management choices shape the nutritional value of crops and informs future research and policy efforts aimed at developing more sustainable food systems.

Farming Systems, Soil Health, and Garlic Quality

Conventional farming, commonly described as industrial agriculture, relies on high-input practices such as synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, high-yielding cultivars, monoculture cropping, intensive tillage, heavy mechanization, and irrigation. While these methods have been effective in increasing short-term production, they are frequently associated with soil degradation, pesticide accumulation, nitrate leaching, groundwater contamination, and long-term declines in soil carbon and nitrogen levels (Aćin et al., 2023). In contrast, organic agriculture avoids synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, feed additives, and genetically modified organisms, instead emphasizing ecological processes including nutrient cycling, biological pest management, and soil-building practices. Increasing consumer interest in foods perceived as safer and more nutrient dense has driven demand and higher market value for organically produced crops (Giampieri et al., 2022). Regenerative agriculture extends many organic principles by explicitly prioritizing the restoration of soil health and biodiversity while maintaining economically viable production. Practices such as reduced or eliminated tillage, continuous soil cover, greater crop diversity, and the integration of livestock are central to this approach, although the wide range of management strategies used makes it difficult to define consistently within research settings (LaCanne & Lundgren, 2018). This comparison provides the foundation for examining how different agricultural systems influence the nutritional quality of specific crops. To understand how these agricultural systems influence food quality in practice, garlic serves as an especially useful model crop for examining the relationship between farming practices, yield, and nutritional composition.

Garlic, Allicin, and Agricultural Sensitivity

Garlic has been cultivated for thousands of years and remains one of the most important bulb crops worldwide, valued both as a culinary ingredient and for its medicinal properties (Mirzaei et al., 2007; Raslan et al., 2013). Its biological activity is largely attributed to allicin, a sulfur-based compound formed when garlic cloves are crushed, which has been associated with antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective effects (Mirzaei et al., 2007). The concentration of allicin and other sulfur compounds varies widely depending on cultivar, soil conditions, and agricultural practices, making garlic particularly responsive to differences in production systems (Raslan et al., 2013). Research comparing organic and conventional Allium crops suggests that nutrient availability, particularly nitrogen, plays a key role in shaping phytochemical composition. When readily available nitrogen from synthetic fertilizers is present, plant metabolism favors rapid growth and the production of nitrogen-containing compounds, while the synthesis of secondary metabolites such as polyphenols and vitamins may be reduced. In contrast, organic systems expose plants to greater biological stress, which can stimulate the production of secondary metabolites and increase antioxidant potential (Czech et al., 2022). This pattern has been observed across multiple Allium vegetables, where organically grown crops often contain higher levels of bioactive compounds, although evidence remains inconclusive regarding whether these differences translate into superior overall nutritional value or health outcomes (Czech et al., 2022).

Yield and Quality Outcomes Across Farming Systems

Empirical research comparing garlic production under different farming systems provides insight into how these agricultural differences translate into measurable outcomes in yield, phytochemical composition, and postharvest quality. Mirzaei et al. (2007) conducted a field experiment during the 2004–2005 growing season at the Shahid Beheshti University research station in northern Iran to evaluate how different farming systems influence garlic yield and quality. The study compared three production approaches: an intensive system that relied on chemical fertilizers and multiple pesticide applications, a traditional system that used similar fertilizer inputs but no chemical pest control, and an organic system that incorporated farmyard manure and crop residues without synthetic inputs. Garlic was planted in split plots with three local clones, yield components, morphological traits, and allicin concentrations were measured. The results showed that farming system significantly affected yield, with the highest production observed in the intensive and traditional systems, reaching 9.5 and 8.8 tons per hectare, respectively. Organic yields were lower overall, particularly for the Virani clone, which produced only 5.97 tons per hectare. Yield differences were largely attributed to nitrogen availability, as insufficient nitrogen supply was identified as the main limiting factor in the organic system. Despite lower yields, the organic system reduced weed biomass through the use of crop residues, which helped suppress germination and growth. In contrast, the conventional system had the highest weed density and species diversity. Allicin concentration was influenced primarily by genetic factors rather than farming system, with the highest values recorded in the Hamedani clone. While this study provides valuable insight into how nutrient management and system design influence yield outcomes, it does not address how these production differences affect the nutritional quality of garlic.

Nutritional Composition and Antioxidant Capacity

Czech et al. (2022) compared organically and conventionally grown Allium vegetables under similar soil and climate conditions to assess how cultivation system influences nutritional composition and antioxidant capacity. Conventionally grown garlic contained significantly higher dry matter and crude protein than organic garlic, reflecting the influence of readily available mineral nitrogen on vegetative growth and nitrogen-based compounds. Organic garlic, however, showed higher concentrations of minerals, including calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, which may be associated with the development of soil microbial communities and improved nutrient cycling under organic fertilization (Czech et al., 2022). Organic garlic also contained higher levels of polyphenolic compounds, vitamin C, and thiocyanates, contributing to stronger antioxidant activity. These differences align with the idea that limited nitrogen availability and increased exposure to stress in organic systems can stimulate the synthesis of carbon-based secondary metabolites. Overall, the study demonstrated that while conventional garlic had higher dry matter and protein, organic garlic provided greater antioxidant potential and mineral density (Czech et al., 2022).

Soil Health as a Mediator of Nutrient Density

While direct experimental research examining regenerative agriculture in garlic remains limited, studies linking soil health to nutrient density in other crops provide important mechanistic context for interpreting differences observed across garlic production systems. Montgomery et al. (2022) examined paired regenerative and conventional farms across the United States and reported substantially higher soil organic matter and microbial activity in regenerative systems, in some cases five times and seven times greater, respectively. These soil differences corresponded with notable increases in nutrient density, particularly in cabbage, peas, and sorghum, which contained higher concentrations of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals under regenerative management. The authors proposed that declines in micronutrient density in modern crops may stem from soil degradation and the disruption of plant–microbe interactions that facilitate mineral uptake. Intensive tillage and repeated synthetic fertilizer use can reduce soil organic matter and microbial diversity, limiting the availability of minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, whereas manure-based fertility and reduced chemical disturbance can enhance microbial activity and nutrient cycling. This mechanism aligns with the higher mineral concentrations observed in organically produced garlic reported by Czech et al. (2022), suggesting that soil biological function may serve as an important intermediary between farming practices and nutritional composition. However, direct experimental evidence linking specific soil health metrics to nutrient outcomes in garlic remains limited. While Czech et al. (2022) demonstrated that organic production can enhance mineral and antioxidant characteristics, their work did not evaluate yield performance or cultivar-specific responses. These aspects were explored more directly by Raslan et al. (2013).

Cultivar Responses and Postharvest Dynamics

Raslan et al. (2013) conducted a two-year field experiment in Egypt (2004–2006) comparing conventional and organic agricultural practices on two garlic cultivars, Balady (softneck) and Chinese-Sids40 (hardneck), using a randomized block design with three replicates (Raslan et al., 2013). Conventional plots received mineral N–P–K fertilizers, while organic plots were managed with rock phosphate, rock potassium, farmyard and chicken manure, and biofertilizer inoculants. Garlic was harvested at two stages: premature fresh bulbs and cured mature bulbs. Across both seasons, organic management increased premature fresh bulb yield by about 13% compared to conventional agriculture, with a stronger response in Balady (≈17% yield increase) than in Chinese-Sids40 (≈10%). For cured mature bulbs, organic plots also produced higher average bulb dry weight and estimated yield per feddan than conventional plots, suggesting that manure-based fertility and soil-building inputs supported both early and final marketable yield (Raslan et al., 2013).

Allicin content was influenced primarily by cultivar, maturity stage, and storage conditions rather than by farming system alone (Raslan et al., 2013). Chinese-Sids40 consistently had higher allicin concentrations than Balady, and mature cured bulbs contained substantially more allicin than premature bulbs. In mature bulbs at harvest, conventional plots showed higher allicin levels than organic plots on average, indicating that yield advantages under organic management did not directly translate into higher allicin concentration at this stage. During six months of storage of Chinese-Sids40 bulbs, allicin content decreased in the initial dormancy period and then increased again as sprouting began, with patterns differing by temperature and farming system: at room temperature, organically grown bulbs retained higher allicin levels than conventional bulbs, whereas at 0 °C the reverse was observed. The study suggests that organic management can improve garlic yield, particularly in certain cultivars, while allicin content is more tightly linked to genotype, maturity, and postharvest handling than to production system alone (Raslan et al., 2013).

Synthesis of Yield and Nutritional Patterns

Across the existing literature, patterns emerge alongside important sources of variation that complicate straightforward comparisons between agricultural systems. The studies reviewed in this literature analysis demonstrate that farming systems exert significant influence on garlic yield, nutritional composition, and postharvest quality. However, the direction and magnitude of these effects depend on production context, nutrient management, and cultivar characteristics. Mirzaei et al. (2007) reported the highest yields under intensive and traditional systems, where synthetic fertilizers ensured adequate nitrogen availability. Organic production in this study produced markedly lower yields, particularly for the Virani clone, which highlights nitrogen limitation as a major constraint in organic systems. These findings underscore that yield outcomes in organic production depend strongly on fertility management, especially in regions where soil nutrient reserves are limited. Raslan et al. (2013) presented a contrasting pattern, with organic management increasing both premature and mature bulb yield. This response was especially notable in the Balady cultivar, suggesting that specific varieties may benefit more from manure-based fertility inputs and improved soil structure. The differences between these studies support the concept that soil type, manure quality, and cultivar adaptation significantly shape organic yield potential. This variability reinforces the idea that productivity comparisons between organic and conventional systems must be interpreted within their environmental and management contexts.

Nutritional quality outcomes showed similar complexity. Mirzaei et al. (2007) found that allicin concentration was determined primarily by genetic factors rather than farming system, indicating that cultivar selection may play a more decisive role in sulfur compound content. Raslan et al. (2013) also identified cultivar and maturity stage as stronger determinants of allicin concentration than agricultural practice, though their storage results demonstrated that organically grown bulbs retained higher allicin levels at room temperature. These findings suggest that postharvest handling interacts with production system to influence phytochemical retention. Czech et al. (2022) expanded the perspective by demonstrating that organic garlic had higher levels of minerals, polyphenols, vitamin C, and antioxidant capacity. These differences support the theory that reduced nitrogen availability and increased stress in organic systems stimulate the synthesis of carbon-based secondary metabolites. The study also points to improved soil biological activity under organic fertilization as a factor enhancing micronutrient availability. While conventional garlic contained higher dry matter and protein, the greater antioxidant potential of organic garlic may offer nutritional benefits that extend beyond macronutrient content.

What the Soil Tell us

In conclusion, the reviewed evidence indicates a clear pattern in which conventional systems tend to maximize short-term yield through high nutrient inputs, while organic systems more consistently enhance mineral density and antioxidant properties through ecological soil management. Yield performance under organic production varies widely due to nutrient availability and cultivar adaptation, whereas improvements in phytochemical content appear more reliable across environments. Regenerative practices that integrate soil cover, manure-based fertility, and reduced chemical inputs may offer a pathway toward balancing productivity with nutritional quality, though research explicitly examining regenerative systems remains limited. Although none of the reviewed studies directly evaluated regenerative systems, their underlying mechanisms align closely with the factors associated with improved nutritional outcomes in garlic. Practices such as reduced tillage, continuous soil cover, and livestock integration are known to increase soil organic matter and enhance microbial community structure, processes identified by Montgomery et al. (2022) as central to mineral availability and nutrient density. The higher mineral and polyphenol concentrations observed in organic garlic by Czech et al. (2022) may therefore reflect pathways that regenerative systems could strengthen further. However, without direct garlic-focused research, the extent to which regenerative practices influence yield or phytochemical composition remains speculative. Future studies that examine regenerative management explicitly will be necessary to determine whether these systems can consistently balance productivity with improved nutritional quality.

Implications for Research, Policy, and Food Systems

Garlic serves as a valuable model for examining how farming practices shape both agricultural performance and food quality. Its responsiveness to environmental conditions and cultivar differences highlights the complexity of linking sustainability practices with nutritional outcomes. Future research that integrates yield, soil health indicators, and biochemical composition within a single experimental framework will be essential for guiding agricultural strategies aimed at supporting productive food systems while maintaining ecological integrity. These findings also have implications for agricultural policy and consumer decision-making. Public interest in organic and sustainably produced foods often centers on perceived health benefits, yet the evidence indicates that outcomes depend on cultivar selection, nutrient management, and postharvest handling. Policies that incentivize soil-building practices and support regionally adapted cultivars may therefore provide more meaningful gains in food quality than binary distinctions between organic and conventional production. Strengthening research frameworks that integrate environmental and nutritional metrics will be essential for developing sustainability guidelines that reflect both ecological function and human health priorities.

This piece leans more heavily into a scientific tone than some of my usual writing, simply because…well, academia.

Still, as I moved through this research, I found very little that felt surprising. Time and again, the evidence points back to the same truth: when the earth is tended with care, it tends to give back what we need.

At the same time, I’m deeply aware of the tension that lives here. Food security matters. Scale matters. Speed matters. And yet, so does soil, ecology, and long-term resilience. That line between stewardship and efficiency often feels blurred, especially when we try to hold environmental ethics and global food demands in the same hand.

I’d love to hear how this piece landed for you, what it stirred up, and where you find yourself sitting within that tension. If you found this article valuable, consider sharing it, subscribing, or joining the broader conversation here. These are not simple questions, and they’re not ones we can afford to stop asking.

Thank you for being here,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Bibliography

Aćin, V., Mirosavljević, M., Živančev, D., Jocković, B., Brbaklić, L., & Jaćimović, G. (2023). Field management practices to produce nutritional and healthier main crops. In Elsevier eBooks (pp. 137–173). https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-323-90566-4.00006-0

Boschiero, M., De Laurentiis, V., Caldeira, C., & Sala, S. (2023). Comparison of organic and conventional cropping systems: A systematic review of life cycle assessment studies. Environmental Impact Assessment Review , 102 , 107187. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eiar.2023.107187

Czech, A., Szmigielski, M., & Sembratowicz, I. (2022). Nutritional value and antioxidant capacity of organic and conventional vegetables of the genus Allium. Scientific Reports , 12 (1). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-23497-y

Giampieri, F., Mazzoni, L., Cianciosi, D., Alvarez-Suarez, J. M., Regolo, L., Sánchez-González, C., Capocasa, F., Xiao, J., Mezzetti, B., & Battino, M. (2022). Organic vs conventional plant-based foods: A review. Food Chemistry , 383 , 132352. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2022.132352

LaCanne, C. E., & Lundgren, J. G. (2018). Regenerative agriculture: merging farming and natural resource conservation profitably. PeerJ , 6 , e4428. https://doi.org/10.7717/peerj.4428

Mirzaei, R., Liaghati, H., & Damghani, A. M. (2007). Evaluating yield quality and quantity of garlic as affected by different farming systems and garlic clones. Pakistan Journal of Biological Sciences , 10 (13), 2219–2224. https://doi.org/10.3923/pjbs.2007.2219.2224

Montgomery, D. R., Biklé, A., Archuleta, R., Brown, P., & Jordan, J. (2022). Soil health and nutrient density: preliminary comparison of regenerative and conventional farming. PeerJ , 10 , e12848. https://doi.org/10.7717/peerj.12848