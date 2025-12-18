The Buffalo Herbalist

Thanks a lot for this. It's about much more than garlic. I was reminded of studies regarding higher levels of phytonutrients in mustards that had been nibbled on by flea beetles. Also that injured carrots have higher nutritional value. Response to adverse conditions seems to be an important trigger. Bigger is not always better, nor is flawlessness a sign of quality.

Appreciate the systems-level thinking here. The distinction between yield-focused and phytochemical-focused outcomes really cuts to the heart of how we define "better" in agriculture. What caught my attention was the cultivar-specific response to organic methods, specifically the Balady showing stronger yield gains compared to Chinese-Sids40 under manure-based fertlity. Seems like that geneotype adaptation piece is underexplored in most mainstream comparisons. I work with smallholder farms transitioning to lower-input systems and thecultivr selection part usually gets glossed over in favor of protocol debates.

