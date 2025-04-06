If Herbalism Is the 'Original Medicine', Let’s Treat It That Way
a science-rooted look at synergy, variability, dosing, and how to stay safe while working with plants
Let’s talk about something I see all over herbal social media that grinds my gears.
Posts titled things like “Herbs for Anxiety” or “Plants for Depression,” paired with aesthetically pleasing carousels featuring lavender, lemon balm, St. John’s Wort, and ashwagandha—no context, no nuance, just vibes.
No mention of plant parts.
No preparation methods.
No con…
