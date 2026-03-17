Before we get into it, a quick word.

If you’ve been here for a while, you know I love a deep dive. That’s not changing. The long-form, heavily researched articles are the backbone of The Buffalo Herbalist and they always will be. But I also know that a 4,000-word breakdown on biofilms or CYP450 metabolism is a lot to absorb in one sitting. Not every topic needs that kind of depth to be useful.

So, I’m introducing Field Notes, a weekly short-form series that gives you the gist of a topic: the relevant physiology, the dietary and herbal framework, and enough understanding to know what you’re looking at and where to dig deeper if you want to. Body first, plants second, just in a smaller package.

Going forward, Field Notes will be exclusive to paid subscribers and will land in your inbox every Tuesday. This first one is on the house so you can see what the series looks like. If this is the kind of content you want more of, consider subscribing.

Now let’s talk about your gut lining.

Your gut lining is one of the most important barriers in your entire body, and its integrity depends on a partnership between your resident microbes, your diet, and the structural proteins holding it all together.

In this issue:

The actual difference between your microbiota and your microbiome (and why the distinction matters)

The tight junction proteins that regulate what crosses your gut lining and what doesn’t

Three microbial species that directly reinforce barrier integrity

What happens when this system breaks down

The dietary patterns that protect the barrier vs. the ones that erode it

Herbs that support intestinal lining repair, mucin production, and tight junction integrity

The terms microbiota and microbiome get tossed around interchangeably, and that imprecision actually matters. Your microbiota is the living community itself: the bacteria, fungi, archaea, and viruses physically residing in your gastrointestinal tract. Your microbiome is the bigger picture. It encompasses those organisms along with their collective genetic material, the metabolites they produce, and the ecological conditions they operate within (Berg et al., 2020; Hou et al., 2022).

Think of it this way. The microbiota is the population of a city. The microbiome is the city itself: its infrastructure, its economy, its waste management systems, and the way all of it interacts with the geography it sits on.

This distinction is important because modern research has moved well beyond simply cataloging which organisms live in the gut. The real questions now center on what those organisms are doing, what they are producing, and how they communicate with the tissues they inhabit.

The Barrier

One of their most critical jobs is maintaining the intestinal barrier, the selectively permeable lining that determines what gets absorbed into your bloodstream and what stays out. This barrier allows nutrients through while blocking pathogens, toxins, and bacterial metabolites from crossing into systemic circulation.

The architecture holding this system together relies on tight junction proteins: zonula occludens (ZO-1, ZO-2), occludin, and claudins. These proteins regulate the spaces between epithelial cells, controlling what passes through and what gets turned away (Di Vincenzo et al., 2023).

Specific members of your microbiota directly reinforce this structure. Bifidobacteria stabilize claudins and occludin at tight junctions while promoting anti-inflammatory cytokine production. Akkermansia muciniphila, which makes up roughly 3 to 5% of a healthy gut microbiota, strengthens the barrier by stimulating mucin production and increasing tight junction protein expression. Faecalibacterium prausnitzii supports ZO-1 expression and promotes the proliferation of colon epithelial cells (Di Vincenzo et al., 2023).

When this microbial support collapses through dysbiosis, chronic infection, or sustained oxidative stress, the barrier becomes excessively permeable. This is the condition often called “leaky gut,” and it allows bacterial components to enter systemic circulation unchecked, fueling chronic inflammation with downstream consequences that reach into autoimmune disease, metabolic dysfunction, and neurodegeneration (Di Vincenzo et al., 2023).

What You Eat Shapes the Gate

Diet is one of the most direct levers you have over this system. Dietary fiber sits at the center of that relationship. When colonic bacteria ferment fiber, they produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that support barrier integrity through several overlapping mechanisms: stimulating goblet cells to increase mucin production, prompting enterocytes to release IL-18 for epithelial repair, and directly modifying tight junction proteins to reinforce the barrier (Zhang, 2022).

When the diet lacks sufficient fiber, mucin-degrading bacteria pivot from fermenting plant polysaccharides to consuming the host’s own mucin glycans. The result is erosion of the protective mucus layer from the inside out (Zhang, 2022).

Prebiotic fibers and probiotics offer measurable reinforcement. A systematic review found that chicory inulin and targeted probiotics reduced intestinal barrier permeability even in healthy adults, while excess fructose had the opposite effect (De Souza Marinho Do Nascimento et al., 2024).

On the other side of the equation, diets high in saturated fats suppress occludin and ZO-1 expression, and simple sugars and emulsifiers promote the expansion of mucin-degrading bacteria, compounding the damage (Zhang, 2022). The Western dietary pattern, in aggregate, functions as a persistent challenge to intestinal barrier integrity.

The Herbal Framework

Several plants offer direct support for the intestinal barrier, and they work through different mechanisms.

Slippery elm (Ulmus rubra) and marshmallow root (Althaea officinalis) are demulcent herbs that coat and soothe the intestinal lining, providing a physical layer of protection while the epithelium repairs. Turmeric (Curcuma longa) modulates inflammatory signaling at the gut barrier and has demonstrated the ability to support tight junction protein expression. Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) supports epithelial repair and calms localized gut inflammation. And licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra), particularly in its deglycyrrhizinated (DGL) form, promotes mucin secretion and supports the mucosal lining without the blood pressure considerations of whole licorice.

These herbs build on the dietary foundation. They do not replace it. A gut receiving adequate fiber diversity, minimal processed food exposure, and consistent prebiotic input is a gut that responds to herbal support far more effectively than one under constant dietary stress.

Prioritize fiber diversity over fiber volume. A wide range of plant fibers feeds a wider range of microbial species, which produces a broader SCFA profile. Vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fermented foods form the base. Prebiotic-rich foods like chicory root, garlic, onions, leeks, and asparagus specifically feed the barrier-supportive species discussed above. Minimize ultra-processed foods, excess added sugars, and industrial emulsifiers. Then layer in the herbal support where it’s needed.

The gate is already built. Your job is to stop undermining it and start reinforcing it.

Until next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Field Notes is a weekly series from The Buffalo Herbalist. Short science, sharp focus, one topic at a time. New issues every Tuesday for paid subscribers.

Bibliography

Berg, G., Rybakova, D., Fischer, D., et al. (2020). Microbiome definition re-visited: old concepts and new challenges. Microbiome , 8(1), 103.

De Souza Marinho Do Nascimento, D., et al. (2024). Can diet alter the intestinal barrier permeability in healthy people? A systematic review. Nutrients , 16(12), 1871.

Di Vincenzo, F., et al. (2023). Gut microbiota, intestinal permeability, and systemic inflammation: a narrative review. Internal and Emergency Medicine , 19(2), 275–293.

Hou, K., et al. (2022). Microbiota in health and diseases. Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy , 7(1), 135.