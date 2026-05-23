The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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KristineSwaren's avatar
KristineSwaren
1h

We tried aloe gel on one sunburnt arm, while the other got an infused oil of St. John’s wort (hypericum) - the hypericum was faster acting and more soothing.

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weedom1's avatar
weedom1
1d

Good for people to know how to buy better aloe juice.

If you process your own aloe for lower aloin, you want to cut the leaf an inch away from where it attaches to the plant, to avoid most of the noxious latex. Then you open the leaf lengthwise and strip away the clear gel with a knife leaving the leaf rind behind. If you rinse or soak the clear gel strips in water you can ensure that most of the aloin stays behind.

I can't imagine that much of whole leaf aloe could be tolerated for drinking on account of the taste.

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