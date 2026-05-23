Last summer I spent an entire day at a horseshow with my shoulders out and didn’t reapply sunscreen once. By the time I got home my skin was screaming, so I did what most people would do and reached for a bottle of aloe vera gel sitting in my bathroom. It worked (thank goodness)! The redness calmed within hours and the skin underneath healed without scarring. I do have freckles though, but that’s fine.

This is the relationship most of us have with aloe vera. It lives in the bathroom, shows up after a burn, and the bottle says something reassuring like pure aloe on the front. The plant has thousands of years of medicinal use behind it and a long-earned reputation as one of the gentler healers in the materia medica.

What I want to bring to your attention today is that the word aloe on a label can point to several different preparations with profoundly different safety profiles, and the labeling system in the United States gives consumers almost no way to tell which one they’re actually buying.

The gel I used on my sunburn and the aloe juice some folks drink every morning for digestion are not the same product, even though both bottles will say aloe vera on the front. Aloe vera is actually listed as an environmental agent of concern by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, which surprised me when I first ran across it, since aloe has such a long-standing reputation as a gentle, harmless plant.

Today we are covering:

The three parts of the aloe leaf and why only one of them is what you think it is

The hydroxyanthraquinone derivatives in the latex layer that drive both the laxative effect and the toxicology concerns in the literature

A 13-week study in rats that mapped what aloin does to the gut lining and the microbiota

The pattern of human case reports that lines up with the animal data almost exactly

The processing distinction that determines whether a given product carries risk

What to look for on a label so you can tell which preparation is in the bottle

The Plant Has More Than One Part

Aloe vera is one of roughly 400 species in the genus Aloe, a group of succulent plants native to South and East Africa and the Mediterranean and now cultivated all over the world. The leaves are thick and serrated, with a tough outer epidermis on the outside, a clear mucilaginous gel at the center, and a layer between the two called the latex (Abid et al., 2025).

When most of us picture aloe vera, we’re picturing the inner gel. It’s the part Egyptians used in embalming and called the plant of immortality, the part Greeks and Romans pressed onto wounds and inflammation, the part that’s been winding its way through traditional medicine systems for millennia. The inner gel is rich in polysaccharides, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes that work synergistically as a complex matrix rather than as isolated single compounds. The bottle on my bathroom counter last summer was inner-leaf gel, and it did exactly what aloe has been doing for people since before pharmacies existed (Abid et al., 2025).

The latex layer behaves completely differently: it sits between the outer rind and the inner gel, it’s bitter and yellowish, and it carries most of the plant’s pharmacological weight. The latex is where you find a class of compounds called hydroxyanthraquinone derivatives, with three major players: aloin A, aloin B, and aloe-emodin. Aloin is the dominant one and the one you’ll see referenced most often in the literature. These compounds are responsible for the powerful laxative effect aloe has been used for since antiquity, and they’re where the toxicology concerns center (Boudreau et al., 2017).

Why Some People Drink It (And What Happens When They Do)

Aloe has a long history of internal use as a laxative, going back centuries before any modern wellness conversation. Traditional preparations of aloe latex, sometimes called bitter aloes, were used to relieve constipation by stimulating peristalsis in the large intestine, and that tradition carried forward into modern supplement form with new packaging and updated marketing language.

Walk into any health food store today and you’ll find aloe vera juice on the shelf, marketed for digestion, gut health, or some version of detox. The bottles look gentle. The marketing leans on the long history of aloe as a healing plant, and most of the imagery borrows the same gel-on-a-sunburn associations the rest of us grew up with.

What’s in the bottle varies depending on the manufacturer, since some products are made from inner-leaf gel only, some from decolorized whole-leaf extract (which has been processed to remove the anthraquinones), and some from unpurified whole-leaf material that retains the entire latex fraction.

The International Aloe Science Council caps aloin content in certified oral products at 10 ppm or below, and most reputable beverages on the market today fall well under that limit, with some sitting at 5 ppm or less.

Uncertified products operate under different rules, since there’s no requirement that they disclose aloin content on the label, no requirement that they specify which part of the leaf the product was made from, and no consistent way for a consumer to tell which preparation they’re buying.

So, someone reaching for aloe juice to support their digestion might be drinking a properly processed inner-leaf beverage with negligible aloin, or they might be drinking an unpurified whole-leaf extract running orders of magnitude higher. The bottle won’t always tell them.

The Mechanism in the Gut

The toxicological relevance hinges on what aloin actually does once it reaches the gut. When you swallow intact aloin, it survives the stomach and small intestine because of its glycosidic bond, then reaches the large intestine where gut bacteria cleave that bond and metabolize the aloin into aloe-emodin-9-anthrone, which then oxidizes into aloe-emodin. That metabolite is the active laxative agent, and it's also the compound that has shown genotoxicity in bacterial and mammalian cell assays and tumor-promoting activity in rodent models (Boudreau et al., 2017).

Boudreau et al. (2017) gave male F344/N rats purified aloin in their drinking water across eight different dose levels for 13 weeks. The results were dose-related and clear. Mucosal and goblet cell hyperplasia stretched from the cecum through the rectum, chronic inflammation appeared along the entire large intestine, and the composition of the gut microbiota shifted in ways that mirror human disease patterns. The Firmicutes-to-Bacteroidetes ratio dropped from 2.1 in the control rats to 0.8 in the high-dose group, with the butyrate-producing Ruminococcaceae and Lachnospiraceae families taking a major hit while Bacteroidetes families that show up in human colorectal disease studies expanded into the space they left behind.

Two findings stand out from this study (Boudreau et al., 2017):

The first is how low the threshold actually was, since mucosal hyperplasia appeared at aloin doses only 2.7-fold above the IASC certification limit for oral aloe products, which means the safety margin between certified and uncertified products is much thinner than the certification system would suggest. The second is the shape of the microbiota shift, which mirrors the dysbiosis pattern seen in human inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer almost line for line, with reduced butyrate producers, expanded inflammatory Bacteroidetes, and a measurable loss of the species that maintain a healthy gut barrier (Boudreau et al., 2017).

When researchers talk about aloe vera as a potential carcinogen, this is the mechanism they’re pointing at, since the harm comes from a slow, cumulative remodeling of the gut environment sustained over time through daily consumption of a product the consumer thinks is helping them (Boudreau et al., 2017).

The Human Pattern

Ibrahim et al. (2019) reviewed a decade of published case reports involving oral aloe products and found a clear cluster of acute hepatitis cases tied to capsules, tablets, juices, and powders, along with documented cases of hypothyroidism, small bowel obstruction from aloe-containing masses in the gut (yes, really), and contact dermatitis from topical use. In nearly every documented case, symptoms resolved once the person stopped using the product.

That detail matters clinically, because it tells you the harm is exposure-dependent rather than some idiosyncratic reaction in a small subset of people. The thread running through these cases is consistent, since oral preparations of poorly characterized aloe material, usually reached for to deal with constipation, weight loss, or general detox goals, produced the bulk of the harm (Ibrahim et al., 2019).

Picture someone in her thirties who’s been struggling with chronic constipation since college. A wellness influencer she follows recommends a daily aloe juice, the label reads aloe vera juice, the bottle is sitting on the shelf of a reputable health food store, and the price is reasonable. So, she drinks four ounces every morning, her bowels respond beautifully, and she tells her friends about it. She has no idea the product was made from whole leaf rather than inner-leaf gel, or that the aloin content is what’s producing the laxative effect she’s enjoying so much. Two years in, her digestion is feeling increasingly unpredictable and her clinician can’t quite pin down a cause. The decision she made was reasonable given the information available to her, since the labeling system didn’t give her what she would have needed to choose differently.

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Reading a Label Like a Practitioner

Not all aloe products carry the same risk profile, and once you understand the chemistry, the labeling will be no big deal. The toxicology concerns in the literature center on unpurified whole-leaf preparations with aloin content running well above the IASC certification threshold, while inner-leaf gel preparations and decolorized whole-leaf extracts have been processed to remove most or all of the anthraquinone fraction.

The chemistry that drives the harm in the rat data is the same chemistry that gets stripped out during proper processing, which is why a properly labeled inner-leaf product carries a very different safety profile than an unpurified whole-leaf extract sitting on the same shelf.

Here’s what to actually look for: products labeled inner-leaf gel, decolorized, or aloin-free have been processed specifically to remove the anthraquinone fraction, and these preparations have a far more favorable safety record across both animal studies and human case data. IASC certification on the label is another reliable signal, since that certification verifies the aloin content has been kept below 10 ppm. The risk lives almost entirely in unpurified whole-leaf material, which is what shows up in older laxative preparations and in some less-regulated oral supplements that lean hard on the natural framing without telling you what’s in the bottle.

If you're using aloe as a digestive aid, it's worth knowing that stimulant laxatives of any botanical origin were never designed for daily long-term use, since chronic mucosal irritation is a known mechanism of harm whether the plant in question is aloe, senna, cascara, or rhubarb root, all of which work through similar anthraquinone chemistry and function as tools for occasional use rather than daily maintenance.

For those of us working in herbal medicine and integrative health, the aloe situation is a useful reminder of why plant identification, chemistry, and processing belong at the center of every clinical decision we make. Knowing what each part of the plant has to offer is part of that work, since the same Latin binomial can yield products with very different safety profiles depending on whether the gel, the latex, or the whole leaf is in the bottle. A label that simply says aloe vera tells us almost nothing about what's actually in the glass.

Until next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

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Abid, A., Javed, M., Zafar, S., Hamdani, S. A. Z., Shah, S. H. B. U., Abid, J., & Ahmad, A. M. R. (2025). The green healer: An updated review on the phytochemical profile and therapeutic potential of Aloe vera . Frontiers in Nutrition , 12 , 1689700. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2025.1689700

Boudreau, M. D., Olson, G. R., Tryndyak, V. P., Bryant, M. S., Felton, R. P., & Beland, F. A. (2017). Aloin, a component of the Aloe vera plant leaf, induces pathological changes and modulates the composition of microbiota in the large intestines of F344/N male rats. Toxicological Sciences , 158 (2), 302–318. https://doi.org/10.1093/toxsci/kfx105

Huang, W., Fang, Q., Yu, X., Ge, W., & Yu, Y. (2024). The Potential Application of Aloe Barbadensis Mill. as Chinese Medicine for Constipation: Mini-Review. Drug Design Development and Therapy , Volume 18 , 307–324. https://doi.org/10.2147/dddt.s446563

Ibrahim, A. M., Al Sadah, H., Ahmad, R., Ahmad, N., & Naqvi, A. A. (2019). Clinical uses and toxicity of Aloe vera : An evidence-based comprehensive retrospective review (2007–2017). Pharmacognosy Journal , 11 (2), 424–428. https://doi.org/10.5530/pj.2019.11.66