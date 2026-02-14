Every month, my paid subscribers send me questions. Some of them are quick. Some of them stop me mid-scroll and make me sit down with a cup of tea and think for a while. This month’s batch did both.

I usually answer these in the comments or fold them into upcoming articles. But this round felt different. The questions were too good, too layered, too alive with the kind of curiosity that deserves real space. So I’m giving them a home here. Five questions from five readers, each one opening a door into something worth walking through together.

Some of these I’ll go deep on. Some I’ll use as a launchpad and point you toward the longer written work where the full science lives.

But every answer here reflects the way I actually think through these things: with the plant in one hand and the research in the other.

A note before we begin. I love these questions. I love that you trust me with them. And I want to be straightforward about something so that we can keep this space healthy for everyone.

This AMA is educational. It is me talking through the science and the herbalism in a way that I hope serves you broadly. It is not a substitute for individualized guidance, and I am not able to provide specific recommendations through DMs or comments. If you want me to look at your particular case, your health history, your full picture, that happens through an herbal consultation. That is where I can give you the kind of attention your body actually deserves.

Building a Home Apothecary for a Growing Family

Amy asks: “I would like to dive deeper into my herbal journey. Any good recipes? Overall health, herbs to always have on hand, herbs to help boost the immune system. We’re expecting our first grandbaby this spring so I’m updating my recipe box and always like to add something new.”

Congratulations, Amy! A grandbaby in spring. The timing is poetic. The whole world doing its green, unfolding thing while your family does the same.

This is the question I hear most often from people at the beginning of their herbal path.

Where do I start?

What should always be in my cabinet?

The honest answer is that your home apothecary should mirror the household it serves. It should reflect the bodies living there, the seasons you move through, the patterns that tend to surface in your people. There is no universal starter kit because there is no universal body.

With that said, here are some plants that earn their place in nearly every home. When I think about a household preparing to welcome a baby, I think about herbs that are gentle, versatile, time-tested, and safe across a wide range of ages.

Elderberry (Sambucus nigra)

Elderberry syrup is the kind of preparation that belongs in your refrigerator the way butter belongs in your kitchen. You can make it at home. Children will take it willingly because it tastes like something worth taking. And the research behind elderberry’s immune-supportive properties has real substance to it. We have studies demonstrating its effects on upper respiratory infections and its ability to support a healthy cytokine response. Elderberry has been kitchen medicine for centuries. Your grandmother’s grandmother likely knew this plant by feel.

Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla)

For the baby, eventually, chamomile is one of the softest allies for teething discomfort, colic, and those restless nights that are absolutely coming. For you, Amy, chamomile is a nervous system friend. A cup of it after a long day of grandmothering will serve you in ways that go beyond what the mug holds. Chamomile is calming, mildly bitter, and anti-inflammatory. It settles the gut and quiets the mind. It asks for nothing and gives generously.

Calendula (Calendula officinalis)

Calendula-infused oil is one of the most practical preparations you can have when there is a small human in the house. Diaper rash. Dry skin. The minor scrapes and red patches that start appearing the moment that baby learns to move. Calendula is anti-inflammatory, supports tissue repair, and it is gentle enough for newborn skin. A jar of calendula oil and a tin of calendula salve will get more use than almost anything else in your cabinet.

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis)

I think of lemon balm as a household anchor. It is calming without being sedating. It is antiviral. It makes a beautiful iced tea in summer and a comforting hot cup in winter. And it grows with such enthusiasm that once you plant it, you will have more than you know what to do with. That kind of abundance is exactly what you want from a home apothecary plant. Lemon balm wants to be used. Let it.

Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus)

For immune support over the long arc, astragalus is the herb I reach for. It is what herbalists call a deep immune tonic. This is the kind of plant you use in the weeks and months before cold and flu season, not once you’re already down. You can simmer slices of the dried root in soup broth. You will not taste it. But your immune system will register it. Astragalus builds the terrain. It strengthens what is already there.

Amy, if you want to go deeper on this, I actually have a full article on building your home apothecary that I’ll link below. It breaks down how I would recommend choosing herbs for you and your family specifically, because the best apothecary is the one built around the people it serves. There’s also a workbook that comes with it to help you get started, walk you through the thinking process, and give you a framework you can keep coming back to as your needs change. I think you’ll love it. But the five plants I listed above? That’s your foundation. They will carry you further than you think.

When to Slow Down on Herbs That Feel Like They’re Working

Talia asks: “I’ve been overnight brewing a mix of nettles, red raspberry leaf, red clover, and rose hips for about eight months now postpartum. Once or twice a week I’ll make a liter and let it steep overnight, then drink it throughout the next day. I’m now realizing I’ve been doing this for the better part of a year, and I’m wondering how and if I should consider changing the tea. More generally, how do you tell when to slow down on herbs that feel like they’re helping?”

This might be one of the best questions I have ever been asked. And I mean that without exaggeration.

Because the question underneath the question is this: how do I stay in a listening relationship with these plants and my body at the same time?

That is the real practice of herbalism.

That is the thing that separates someone who takes herbs from someone who works with them.

Let’s look at what Talia is drinking, because the blend itself tells a story.



Nettles, red raspberry leaf, red clover, rose hips. This is a deeply nourishing, mineral-rich infusion. It is the kind of formula that an herbalist might build for someone in the postpartum window, because a body that has just grown and delivered an entire human being needs replenishing. Nettles are iron-rich, mineral-dense, and kidney-supportive. Red raspberry leaf is a uterine tonic with a long history of postpartum use, high in calcium and magnesium. Red clover brings phytoestrogens and additional mineral content. Rose hips deliver a generous offering of vitamin C and bioflavonoids. This is a restoration blend. And at eight months postpartum, especially while breastfeeding, the body is still in a state of output. The fact that it feels helpful tracks. Talia is replacing what she is continuously giving away.

So should she change it?

Here is how I think about this:

There is a principle in herbalism that I return to often.

Tonic herbs and therapeutic herbs operate on different timelines.

Tonic herbs are the ones you can take over long, sustained stretches.

They nourish.

They build.

They support systems that are already functioning but perhaps depleted.

Nettles and rose hips fall squarely into this category. You could drink nettle infusions for years and your body would simply keep receiving.

Red clover lives in a slightly different space. Red clover contains isoflavones with mild estrogenic activity. For most people, that is beneficial. But over very long periods, especially when the hormonal landscape is actively shifting (which it is, postpartum), it is worth checking in. Has anything shifted in your cycle? Your mood? Your energy? If everything feels steady, you are likely fine. But the very fact that you are asking the question tells me something. Your body might be sending you a quiet signal. Trust that signal. It arrived before the logic did.

The broader principle here, and this is the part I want everyone to absorb, is that herbs are a conversation. They are not a prescription you fill and take until the bottle is empty. The body changes. The seasons change. Nutritional needs at eight months postpartum are different from twelve months, which shift again when you eventually wean. The blend that was perfect in June might not be what January requires.

My suggestion for Talia: simplify for a while. Drop down to nettles alone, maybe with rose hips for the vitamin C and because they make the cup taste like something. Stay with that simpler formula for a few weeks and pay attention. If you feel no different, that tells you the red clover and raspberry leaf had already done their work. Your body absorbed what it needed from them and moved on. If something feels like it’s missing, that is information too. You can always invite them back.

The goal is to stay in relationship with these plants. To keep asking: is this still what my body is reaching for? That kind of attention is not anxious. It is respectful. And it is the difference between consuming herbs and practicing herbalism.

CBGA: The Mother Cannabinoid

Bill asks: “Anything noteworthy as an herbalist regarding CBGA? The team leading my naturopathic health for cancer had me using a concentrated supplement of it for a while. Only available through a healthcare professional.”

Bill, thank you for this question, and thank you for bringing your context to it. I know this is not academic for you.

CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) is one of the most compelling molecules in the cannabis plant. Most people have heard of THC and CBD. Those are the compounds that made the headlines, the ones that launched a thousand tincture brands. But CBGA is the origin story. The cannabis plant synthesizes CBGA first, and then enzymatic pathways convert it into THCA, CBDA, and CBCA, the acidic precursors that eventually become the cannabinoids most people recognize. In the language of plant chemistry, CBGA is often called the mother cannabinoid. Everything else in the cannabinoid family descends from it.

The research on CBGA specifically is still writing its early chapters. We are not at the point where I can gesture toward large-scale clinical trials and tell you with certainty what this molecule does in the human body over time. But the preclinical work, meaning cell studies and animal models, has surfaced some genuinely intriguing signals. There is research examining CBGA’s interaction with specific cancer cell lines. There is work exploring its role in metabolic regulation. There are studies investigating anti-inflammatory activity through pathways that are distinct from how CBD operates. The molecule is doing something. The question is how much of that translates from the petri dish into the living, breathing body.

What interests me about Bill’s situation is that his naturopathic team was using a practitioner-grade, concentrated CBGA supplement. That is a very different intervention than smoking cannabis or taking a broad-spectrum hemp extract from the grocery store shelf. The dose matters. The delivery matters. The molecular form matters. CBGA in its acidic state is heat-sensitive. Apply heat and it converts to CBG, which is a related but distinct compound with its own receptor profile and its own set of effects. A supplement designed to preserve the acidic form is doing something intentional with that chemistry.

I went deep on CBGA and the individual cannabinoids in my endocannabinoid system series, which is now complete. I’ll link it below. That’s where I lay out the receptor interactions, the biosynthetic pathways, the research landscape and where the gaps still live. Bill, your question was front of mind while I was writing it. If you haven’t read it yet, start there.

On CBD, Dosing, and the Question You Should Ask Before You Open the Bottle

Tim asks: “I’ve been taking CBD oil for a couple of months now, not really knowing what dosage to take and whether I should really be taking it. Will you be going into any depth on this?”

Tim, I appreciate the honesty here. Because I think you are speaking for more people than you realize. The CBD market detonated so quickly that most consumers ended up holding a bottle with no real understanding of what was inside it, how much to take, or what they were hoping it would do. That is not a personal failing. The industry sprinted ahead of the education and left everyone to figure it out alone.

Before we talk dosage, I want you to sit with a different question first. Why are you taking it? What are you asking this molecule to do for you? Because CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in a way that is both dose-dependent and context-dependent. What it does at ten milligrams is different from what it does at fifty. What it does for someone with chronic systemic inflammation is different from what it does for someone managing anxiety before sleep. The starting point is always the intention. The dose follows the purpose.

Once that is clear, dosing becomes a conversation between you and your own body. The guiding principle in both herbal medicine and cannabinoid therapeutics is to start low and go slow. Begin with a small dose. Stay there for at least a week. Pay attention.

What do you notice?

What shifts?

What stays exactly the same?



Then adjust. You are calibrating the way you would tune a stringed instrument. You are listening for the note that rings true.

Product quality matters enormously here, too. Whether you are taking a full-spectrum product, a broad-spectrum, or an isolate determines what you are actually putting into your body. Full-spectrum contains the whole range of cannabinoids including trace amounts of THC, and there is something called the entourage effect where these compounds work together in ways that amplify each other’s usefulness. Broad-spectrum removes the THC but preserves the rest of the cannabinoid and terpene profile. Isolate is pure CBD and nothing else. These are three fundamentally different experiences, even if the label says the same milligram count. Knowing which one you are taking is step one.

Take a deeper look at the endocannabinoid system series, Part III, I already linked above, but I’ll like Part I here:



Cannabis and Breastfeeding: The Pharmacology Nobody Will Talk About

Talia also asks: “What about cannabis while breastfeeding? How does dose depend on what shows up in breast milk? I’m familiar with the research that THC can be found for up to 15 hours after use, but it seems like trace amounts. How dangerous is it for babies to consume small amounts of THC in breast milk once in a while? Friends of mine justify by saying that it’s a small amount, that babies then need to digest it which cuts down on the amount even further. Also, can you get into the difference between smoking cannabis and ingesting via edibles, and THC percentage?”

I am glad you asked this, Talia. And I am glad you asked it with this level of specificity, because this is a question that millions of breastfeeding parents are turning over in private while very few professionals offer anything beyond a closed door. “Just don’t” is not education. It is the absence of it. And people who are denied information do not stop making decisions. They just make them in the dark.

Before I get into this, I want to say something clearly, and I want everyone reading to hear it. What follows is education. It is pharmacology. It is me walking you through what the science currently says and where it falls silent. I am not your healthcare provider. I am not making a recommendation in either direction. I am not giving anyone a green light to use cannabis while breastfeeding, and I am not here to shame anyone who does. I am here to hand you the information so that whatever choice you make, you make it with your eyes open and your brain full. That’s it. That’s the job. If you have specific concerns about your situation, please bring them to your midwife, your IBCLC, your doctor, whoever you trust with your care. They know your body. I know the science. Those are two different things.

Okay. Let me turn the lights on.

What We Know About THC and Breast Milk

THC is lipophilic. It has a deep affinity for fat. Breast milk is a high-fat fluid. So when a breastfeeding parent consumes cannabis, THC does transfer into the milk. The research indicates it can be detected in breast milk for up to approximately six days following a single use, with the highest concentrations appearing in the first several hours. The figure Talia mentioned, fifteen hours, is typically when levels peak and begin their descent. But trace amounts linger considerably longer than most people assume.

How Much Reaches the Baby

Here is where the picture gets complicated, and where the honest answer requires holding uncertainty without collapsing it into false confidence in either direction.

We know THC enters the milk. What we do not know with precision is how much of it the infant actually absorbs. Oral bioavailability of THC is lower than inhalation bioavailability. The baby’s gut processes it. The baby’s liver metabolizes it. And infant metabolic systems are immature, which means they handle cannabinoids differently than adult systems do. Some researchers estimate the infant receives a very small fraction of the maternal dose. But “very small” is doing enormous work in that sentence when the subject is a developing brain.

Why the Developing Brain Is the Concern

The worry with infant THC exposure is not about immediate toxicity. The concern is about the endocannabinoid system’s role in neurodevelopment.

If you have been following my endocannabinoid series, you already know that the ECS is one of the central regulatory systems guiding brain development. It directs neuronal migration. It shapes synapse formation. It governs the pruning of neural connections, the process by which the brain decides which pathways to strengthen and which to dissolve. This system is extraordinarily active during infancy. It is doing some of the most consequential work it will ever do.

So the question is: does introducing exogenous THC into that system, even in small amounts, alter the developmental trajectory? And the honest, uncomfortable, scientifically rigorous answer is that we do not have enough human data to say definitively. The studies that exist are small. They are frequently confounded by other variables. And they rarely account for dose, frequency, or delivery method with the kind of precision that Talia’s question demands.

Smoking Versus Edibles: Two Different Pharmacokinetic Stories

This distinction matters more than most people realize, because the route of administration changes everything about how THC behaves in the body and, by extension, in the milk.

When you smoke or vaporize cannabis, THC enters the bloodstream through the lungs within minutes. It peaks rapidly and clears with relative speed. The curve is sharp and brief.

When you eat an edible, the THC travels through the digestive tract and undergoes first-pass metabolism in the liver. There, it is converted into 11-hydroxy-THC, a metabolite that is more potent than THC itself and considerably longer-lasting. So an edible produces a slower, more sustained arc of THC in the blood. Which means a slower, more sustained presence in the milk. The exposure profile for a nursing infant looks fundamentally different depending on whether the parent smoked a bowl or ate a gummy. Both deliver THC. They deliver it on completely different timelines.

Potency Is a Variable, Not a Footnote

THC percentage is part of this equation. An 18% flower and a 40% concentrate are not the same conversation. Higher potency means more THC entering the parent’s system, which means more THC available for transfer into milk. This is straightforward dose-response pharmacology. And it is one of the variables that current research almost never controls for, which is part of what makes the existing data so difficult to interpret with confidence.

What I Am and Am Not Doing Here

I want to come back to what I said at the top of this section, because it matters enough to say twice.

I am not offering permission and I am not delivering prohibition. I am not your doctor and I am not your baby’s doctor. I am a science communicator with a medical background who believes that people deserve access to the actual pharmacology behind the decisions they are already making. That is what this is. Education. Full stop.

I know this is a tender subject. I know there is judgment swirling around it from every direction. I know some of you reading this have used cannabis while breastfeeding and felt fine about it, and some of you are horrified by the idea, and most of you are somewhere in the enormous honest middle where you just want to know what is true. I respect all of those positions. My job is the same regardless of where you stand: give you the science, name what we know, name what we do not know, and trust you to take it from there.

What I will say is that the argument of “it’s a small amount” deserves interrogation. It may well be a small amount. But the system receiving it is not operating on a small scale. The endocannabinoid system in an infant brain is engaged in foundational architecture. The size of the dose and the significance of the exposure are two entirely different measurements.

A single drop of ink in a glass of water might be small in volume. It still changes the color of everything it touches.

If this topic is relevant to your life right now, please talk to someone who knows your full picture. A lactation consultant, a provider you trust, someone who can hold the nuance with you in real time. You deserve that kind of support. You also deserve the kind of information I just gave you. Both things can be true.

Talia, thank you for asking it the way you did. With care, with specificity, and without apology.

Thank you to Amy, Talia, Tim, and Bill for these questions.

You pushed me into exactly the places I love to work. The territory where the research meets the kitchen table and the nursery and the conversations we have with ourselves at midnight when we are trying to do right by our bodies and the small bodies in our care.

If you are a paid subscriber and you have questions for next month’s AMA, send them in. There are no bad questions. The more specific you are, the more specific I can be. But even the wide-open ones, like Amy’s, crack the door on something everyone benefits from walking through.

If you are not a paid subscriber yet and you have been thinking about it, this is what that support makes possible. The AMAs. The deep-dive series. The science translation work that I pour the most of myself into. Your subscription is not a donation. It is what keeps this work alive and free from the pressure to simplify it into something it was never meant to be.

I’ll see you in the next one,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

