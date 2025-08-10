Welcome to July’s AMA, where I get to sit down and answer your plant questions directly. Even though only two questions came in this month, they’re both such good ones and they couldn’t be more different.

One takes us into the cardiovascular system and a theoretical case study on supporting blood flow, and the other dives into the creative, hands-on world of making your own herbal skincare.

I love doing these because it’s a chance to connect with you one-on-one and explore the questions you’re actually curious about, whether they’re rooted in deep physiology or in the simple joy of working with plants in your kitchen.

Let’s get into them.

Q: I'm wondering about a herbal approach to intermittent claudication caused by atheroma? A theoretical case study 🌿 What herb actions would you want, and what herbs are indicated most in this condition?

A: If we are talking about intermittent claudication from atheroma, we are essentially looking at peripheral artery disease (PAD), where narrowed vessels limit blood flow to the legs during exertion. From a herbalist’s perspective, the goal is not just to ease the discomfort, but to improve circulation, support vascular health, and shift the internal terrain so atheroma is less likely to keep building.

Here’s where my mind would go:

Circulatory stimulants to get more blood and oxygen to the tissues, like ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba), cayenne (Capsicum annuum) in careful dosing, and prickly ash (Zanthoxylum spp.).

Antiplatelet and blood-viscosity-modulating herbs to help keep blood moving smoothly and reduce clot risk, such as ginkgo, red sage (Salvia miltiorrhiza), and hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna).

Vascular tonics and protectives to strengthen vessel walls, improve elasticity, and support healthy endothelium, like hawthorn, ginkgo, and gotu kola (Centella asiatica).

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant herbs to slow atheroma progression and protect tissues from ischemia-related damage, such as turmeric (Curcuma longa), rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis), and olive leaf (Olea europaea).

Metabolic support for underlying factors like high cholesterol, insulin resistance, or metabolic syndrome, using herbs like garlic (Allium sativum), barberry (Berberis spp.), and cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum).

A few standouts worth highlighting:

Ginkgo – Probably the most researched plant for intermittent claudication. Studies show it can improve walking distance through vasodilation, antioxidant effects, and platelet-modulating activity.

Hawthorn – A gentle but powerful cardiovascular tonic. It supports both coronary and peripheral circulation, strengthens vessel integrity, and can help balance blood pressure.

Garlic – Mild antiplatelet effects, lipid-lowering activity, and protection for the endothelium make it a strong choice for long-term cardiovascular support.

Cayenne – In low, gradually increased doses, it’s a reliable circulatory stimulant that can help bring warmth and blood flow to ischemic tissues.

Of course, this is a theoretical case.

In real life, this would be paired with diet, movement, and medical care to address the bigger cardiovascular picture. I’d also be watching interactions closely, especially if someone is on blood-thinning medication.

Q: I’m curious if you have any tips/resources for plants to use in making skincare and or salves to use topically! 💛 I’m brand new to the world of herbalism and I’m so grateful for your work!! Thank you!

A: I love this question. Topical herbal preparations are such a fun and rewarding way to work with plants, and salves are a great place to start.

First, I recommend doing a little reading on the different carrier oils you can use. Each one has its own properties — for example, olive oil is rich and deeply protective, jojoba oil is close to our skin’s own sebum, grapeseed oil is lighter and absorbs quickly. Choosing the right oil can really tailor your salve to what you need.

When it comes to the base, I always suggest using organic beeswax if possible. It not only gives the salve its firmness but adds its own protective and softening qualities.

Here’s the method I typically use for salve making:

Infuse your chosen herb in your chosen oil for 4–6 weeks. Keep the jar somewhere out of direct sunlight and give it a gentle shake every few days. Strain the oil once the infusion time has passed. Melt your beeswax by setting it in a heat-safe bowl over a pot of boiling water. This gives you control over the melting process, which is important as microwaving can easily overheat or scorch the beeswax. Once the beeswax is fully melted, add in your infused oil and stir well. Add vitamin E oil for skin support and a drop or two of rosemary extract to help preserve the salve. Pour quickly into your containers, because beeswax sets fast. If it does start to cool before you’re ready, you can gently reheat it. Label everything you make with the date and ingredients. Your future self will thank you.

Some wonderful herbs for skincare include calendula, chamomile, rosehip, burdock root, and lavender. You can start with one herb or blend a few, depending on your goals.

I’m not too keen on the usage of essential oils. However, if that’s something you are interested in using, I’d absolutely suggest researching/adding essential oils that pair well with the herbs and their actions.

It’s a simple process, but there’s so much room for creativity. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll start developing your own favorite combinations.

I think I’ll do a full-length post on this, maybe in a how-to, step by step guide. Let me know if that’s something you’d be interested in!

Two questions, two very different worlds of herbalism. One rooted in the careful balance of physiology and plant actions, the other in the creative ritual of making something tangible with your hands. Both remind me why I love this work so much.

Herbalism lives in the science, but it also lives in the craft, the connection, and the care we bring to the process.

If you have a question for the August AMA, big or small, the thread is up in the chat! These conversations are one of my favorite ways to share what I know and keep exploring alongside you.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist