Welcome to the very first AMA (Ask Me Anything) here at The Buffalo Herbalist. This will be a new monthly tradition where I sit down with a cup of tea and answer your questions: about herbs, garden medicine, protocols, or whatever’s been coming up for you on your plant path.

These AMA posts are a way to keep things personal and practical. Real questions from real people.

Each month, I’ll post a thread inside Chat, and while everyone is welcome to read along, only paid members of The Buffalo Herbalist Community can drop their questions into the AMA thread.

From there, I choose a handful to answer in detail—pulling from tradition, science, experience, and the kind of herbal wisdom that lives in your bones.

Here’s what we’re covering in this first edition:

This Month’s Questions:

What’s the best way to prepare burdock root?

How do you approach creating an herbal protocol for a condition you're unfamiliar with?

What alcohol do you prefer for tincture making, and should herbs be tinctured separately or together?

Is this plant Feverfew, and can I use it for my 10-year-old’s migraines? How should I harvest it? What herbs pair well with it for a tonic?

What’s a good starting dose for marshmallow root cold infusion? Can I pair it with plantain?

When harvesting mullein flowers for infused oil, should I pick just the petals or include the green parts too?

Thanks to everyone who submitted such thoughtful questions. I hope these answers help guide you a little deeper into your practice—and remind you that plant medicine doesn’t have to be complicated to be meaningful.

Let’s dig in!

Q: What is the best way to prepare burdock root?

A: Burdock root (Arctium lappa) is one of my favorite earthy allies. It’s deeply nourishing to the liver, lymph, and skin, with gentle prebiotic action for the gut. The method of preparation depends on your goal, but here are the most common and effective ways:

Decoction (simmered tea): Use about 1 tablespoon of dried root per 1.5 cups of water , bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 15–20 minutes. This extracts its earthy, bittersweet qualities and is ideal for daily tonics.

Tincture: Great for a convenient or concentrated preparation. Fresh root tinctures are often preferred for potency (about a 1:2 ratio in 40–50% alcohol), but dried can work well too.

Food as medicine: If you can get fresh root (look for gobo in Asian markets), slice it into soups, stir-fries, or broths. It pairs beautifully with miso, mushrooms, and warming spices like ginger.

Vinegar infusion: Excellent for minerals and mild bitters. A lovely digestive support option, especially when taken before meals.

Think of burdock as a slow, steady mover. It doesn’t force change. It encourages flow.

Q: How do you approach a condition you’re unfamiliar with when creating an herbal protocol?

A: I love this question because it’s where herbalism shifts from memorization to thinking like a practitioner.

When I come across a condition I’m unfamiliar with, I usually approach it like this:

Start with the pathology.

I study the condition itself. What organ systems are involved? What’s the root cause? Is it inflammatory, autoimmune, microbial, hormonal? Understanding the physiology helps me match herbs to actual processes, not just symptoms. Identify the herbal actions needed.

Based on what I’ve learned, I list what the body might need support with: lymphagogue, adaptogen, nervine, hepatic, carminative, anti-inflammatory, and so on. This gives the formula clear direction. Match herbs to actions, energetics, and constitution.

I’ll list herbs that fit those actions, then filter them based on the person’s constitution, energetics, lifestyle, and any contraindications. Cross-reference across sources.

I use clinical research articles and traditional texts. I check monographs, explore PubMed, and flip through my core books. Sometimes I’ll look for case studies or protocols if they’re available. Refine the protocol.

Once I have a working list, I pare it down. Less is more. I make sure I’m not overlapping actions unnecessarily. I also consider form—should this be a tincture, infusion, powder, or food-based approach?

Herbalism is part clinical, part intuitive, and part creative. I don’t follow a rigid structure every time, but these steps help me stay rooted while adapting to each case.

Q: What’s your favorite alcohol for tinctures? Should you tincture herbs individually or as blends?

A: Great question!

For tincture-making, I usually use organic cane alcohol, around 40 to 50 percent ABV. If I’m working with fresh plants with high water content, I may go up to 95 percent to prevent spoilage. Vodka is a good go-to—easy to find, neutral in scent, and works well with most herbs.

As for tincturing individually versus in blends:

Individual tinctures offer more flexibility. You can adjust the ratios later and better understand how each herb is working.

Compound tinctures are convenient and can offer great synergy, especially when you’ve already worked with the formula and trust the balance.

Personally, I do both. I like having a single-herb apothecary for custom protocols but also create trusted blends that I macerate together when the synergy is well-established.

Q: Is this Feverfew? Can I use it for my 10-year-old’s migraines? How should I harvest it? What herbs pair well with it for a tonic?

A: Thank you for this beautiful, thoughtful question. And yes, the plant you sent a photo of is definitely Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium). The daisy-like blooms and finely cut leaves are a dead giveaway. It often shows up when it’s needed.

Feverfew is traditionally used to prevent migraines, not to treat them once they begin. It’s most effective when taken regularly in small amounts. That said, it’s not typically recommended in full strength for children. For a 10-year-old, I’d suggest a very dilute infusion—about ¼ teaspoon of dried herb per cup, steeped no more than 5–7 minutes. Some children may be sensitive to the bitterness or develop mouth irritation, so always start slow and observe. Feverfew shouldn’t be used long-term without breaks. Always consult with their healthcare provider first!

Gentle, kid-friendly herbs like chamomile, lemon balm, or lavender can also support the nervous and digestive systems—often involved in childhood migraine patterns.

For harvesting, snip the top few inches once flowers are fully open. Harvest in the late morning after the dew dries. Hang or lay flat to dry in a cool, dark place. Store in a sealed jar, away from light.

As for your friend in Alaska, Feverfew can be paired with calendula, lemon balm, yarrow, or holy basil for a tonic that’s uplifting and circulatory. Just make sure she’s not on medications that could interact with these herbs. The gift of fresh plants from your garden is deeply meaningful and healing in more ways than one.

Photo submitted:

Q: What’s a good starting dose for marshmallow root cold infusion? Can I pair it with plantain?

A: I’m so glad you asked about marshmallow (Althaea officinalis). For a cold infusion, try 1 to 2 tablespoons of dried root in 16 to 20 ounces of cool water, steeped overnight. The water will thicken from the mucilage and this is exactly what you want.

Plantain and marshmallow work beautifully together. Marshmallow moistens and soothes, while plantain adds toning, drawing, and antimicrobial properties.

A good starting point for dried plantain leaf is 1 tablespoon per cup of hot water, steeped 15 minutes or more. You can combine the two or take them separately depending on your focus—gut, skin, lungs, or beyond.

Q: How do I harvest mullein flowers for oil? Do I take just the petals, or the green part too?

A: Mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is such a generous and resilient plant. For infused oil, especially for earaches or topical use, you’ll want just the yellow petals. The green calyx (the base of the flower) is tough and doesn’t contribute much to the oil.

Harvest when the flowers are bright and open, and give them time to rest out on a cloth so any insects can crawl away. Then infuse in a carrier oil like olive oil for several weeks in a warm spot, or use gentle heat to speed up the process. Strain well before using.

And thank you for the kind words—it truly means so much.

This month’s questions were such a thoughtful mix—part clinical, part folk, part practical magic. I’m grateful to be part of your herbal journey and love hearing how the plants are showing up in your lives.

Want to submit a question for the next AMA?

That’s one of the perks of being a member of The Buffalo Herbalist Community. You’ll also get access to my herbal library filled with printable guides, materia medicas, monographs, and deep-dive articles.

Join for just $5/month to be part of the Buffalo Herbalist community and send in your questions for the next round.

Until next time, keep tending the wild wisdom at your fingertips.

With care,

Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist