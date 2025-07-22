On my way to the barn, I pass by a local dispensary. A few weeks ago, they added a new sign in the window. One word. All caps.

KRATOM.

At first, I didn’t think much of it. I’d never heard of the word before. Honestly, it sounded more like a sci-fi element, something like a glowing lunar stone with mysterious powers, than a plant people actually consume. But after driving past that sign day after day, the word stuck with me. When I got home one evening, I finally looked it up.

And that’s how it started.

A quick search turned into a deep dive. I found myself reading about herbal controversy, conflicting state laws, and a surprising number of strange and unfortunate stories. Give it a quick google.

Kratom wasn’t the obscure fringe herb I imagined. It was everywhere—in gas stations, herbal shops, legal hearings, and FDA alerts.

Since then, I’ve read through clinical research, safety reports, traditional use in Southeast Asia, and policy debates from across the United States. The more I learned, the more I realized that kratom reflects something bigger about herbalism right now.

This post isn’t here to promote kratom or condemn it. Instead, I want to use it as a case study.

What happens when a plant enters the wellness market without the context of tradition, proper education, or meaningful regulation?

What happens when we forget that herbs are not inherently safe just because they’re natural?

If we’re going to call herbalism “the original medicine,” we need to treat it with the care and respect that medicine deserves. That means asking harder questions, especially when the answers are complex.

So, let’s talk about what kratom is, why it’s at the center of so much controversy, and what it reveals about the way we approach herbal medicine today.

What Is Kratom, Really?

Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It grows wild in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar, where it has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. The leaves are the primary part of the plant that people use, sometimes chewed fresh, but more often brewed into tea or simmered into decoctions. In the West, it is more commonly dried and processed into powders, capsules, or liquid extracts.

Botanically, kratom belongs to the Rubiaceae family, making it a close relative of the coffee plant. Depending on the region, it may be referred to as ketum, biak-biak, ithang, or thom.

What makes kratom different from many other herbs is its dose-dependent effect profile. At lower doses, it acts as a stimulant, increasing alertness and energy. At higher doses, it behaves more like a sedative with opioid-like effects.

This dual nature is part of the reason it has drawn interest in both addiction recovery circles and recreational use. In rural parts of Southeast Asia, kratom has long been used by laborers to reduce fatigue and by individuals seeking relief from opioid withdrawal. It has also been used to manage pain, lift mood, and support endurance.

That is the traditional context.

In recent years, kratom has gained popularity far beyond its native regions. In the United States, it is often promoted as a natural high, a legal alternative to opioids, or a general-purpose wellness herb. Its widespread availability, relatively low cost, and lack of federal scheduling have contributed to its growing presence. It is now sold in head shops, gas stations, online stores, and even dispensaries.

As its popularity has grown, so have concerns about its safety. While many users claim it helps with pain or withdrawal, kratom’s safety profile is still poorly understood. Reports have emerged of liver injury, seizures, hallucinations, and deaths, especially when kratom is taken in concentrated forms or combined with other substances.

The risks of kratom have been acknowledged in Southeast Asia for decades. Both Thailand and Malaysia banned it in the mid-20th century due to concerns about dependence. Thailand has since legalized it for medical use, but illicit consumption remains widespread. A national survey conducted in Thailand in 2011 reported that nearly 3 percent of the population had used kratom, and many of those individuals were daily users.

In the United States, poison control centers received over 1,800 calls related to kratom between 2011 and 2017. More than half of those calls occurred in the final two years of that window. Some estimates suggest that between 3 and 5 million people in the U.S. currently use kratom, although these figures are based on advocacy group data rather than large-scale epidemiological research.

Despite growing concerns, kratom remains federally unregulated. In 2016, the DEA proposed classifying it as a Schedule I drug, but public and political opposition halted the effort. As of now, kratom is included on the DEA’s “Drugs of Concern” list, a designation that carries no legal restrictions. Several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Vermont, and Wisconsin, have banned it outright. Others have introduced age limits, warning labels, or product standards.

Much of kratom’s appeal in the West is tied to the ongoing opioid epidemic. As access to prescription opioids becomes more limited, people living with chronic pain or substance dependence often look for alternatives. Kratom is one of the few options that remains legal and relatively easy to obtain. Some view it as a form of harm reduction. Others turn to it out of necessity.

But without consistent regulation, clear clinical data, or quality control, kratom’s role in modern herbalism is complicated. It raises difficult questions about safety, sourcing, and the cultural differences between traditional and modern use. In many ways, kratom has become a symbol of a larger issue: what happens when herbs are commercialized without context or caution.

How Kratom Works in the Body

A closer look at its chemistry and effects

Kratom’s actions come down to two key compounds found in its leaves: mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine (often shortened to 7-HMG).

Mitragynine is the most abundant. Once it’s metabolized by the liver, it’s converted into 7-HMG , which is much more potent.

7-HMG binds to some of the same receptors in the brain as opioids. In fact, it interacts with these receptors with a strength that’s been compared to morphine.

This is what gives kratom its ability to relieve pain and produce sedative effects at higher doses.

But kratom isn’t technically an opioid. While it does act on opioid receptors, it does so differently. Its compounds activate pathways that seem to avoid some of the more dangerous effects seen with traditional opioids, like respiratory depression. Some researchers have even explored whether kratom could be a safer alternative for pain relief. Still, that idea remains theoretical. What looks promising in a lab doesn’t always translate to safe or predictable use in real life, especially outside of traditional preparations.

Kratom’s reach in the body goes far beyond the opioid system. Its alkaloids also interact with:

Serotonin , dopamine , and norepinephrine (which affect mood, focus, and energy)

Adrenergic receptors (involved in the fight-or-flight response)

GABA and glutamate systems (which help regulate calm, memory, and alertness)

This broad activity helps explain why kratom can be both stimulating and calming, depending on the dose. Some animal studies also show interactions with receptors involved in learning and neuroplasticity, though more research is needed.

There’s also preliminary evidence that kratom may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. In early studies, it lowered inflammatory markers like TNF-alpha and COX-2, and it appeared to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which helps protect brain cells from oxidative stress.

These findings are mostly from animal models or cell studies. Still, they suggest kratom’s effects are much more complex than a simple high or sedative. This is a plant that interacts with multiple systems—and it deserves to be approached with that level of awareness.

Potential Risks and Interactions

Kratom’s wide pharmacological activity also brings risks. Its alkaloids can inhibit CYP450 enzymes, especially CYP2D6 and CYP3A4, which help the body metabolize many medications. This inhibition can increase the concentration of other drugs in the body and raise the risk of adverse effects.

There are also concerns about kratom’s effects on the cardiovascular system. In some studies, it interfered with potassium channels that regulate heart rhythm, raising the possibility of arrhythmias in sensitive individuals.

Traditional Use vs. Today’s Market

In its native regions, kratom was traditionally chewed or brewed into tea in small amounts. Today, it’s often consumed as high-dose extracts, capsules, and concentrates. The modern forms deliver far more active compounds than a few leaves ever would, and they’re often used much more frequently. That shift matters. The safety profile of traditional kratom use doesn’t necessarily apply to these newer, more concentrated products.

Why This All Matters

Kratom is not a gentle herbal nervine.

It’s a plant with powerful alkaloids that act on the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, and liver. Some people use it for pain relief, mood support, or opioid withdrawal. Others seek a legal high. In both cases, the plant behaves more like a pharmaceutical than a typical over-the-counter herb.

That reality matters even more now, as we’re beginning to see kratom show up in unexpected places. It’s being infused into energy drinks, promoted by influencers, and casually marketed to people looking for a different kind of buzz. These shifts in how kratom is framed, and who it's being sold to, raise serious concerns about misuse, misrepresentation, and safety.

That doesn’t make it inherently good or bad. But it does mean we need to treat it with respect, understand its risks, and avoid reducing it to hype or fear. For herbalists and educators, knowing what kratom actually does in the body is the first step toward responsible conversation.

What Kratom Toxicity Actually Looks Like

We can’t have a real conversation about kratom without talking about what happens when it goes wrong.

A 2019 review of kratom-related poisonings in the United States showed a wide range of symptoms. The most common was agitation, followed by rapid heart rate, drowsiness, and confusion. More severe cases included seizures, hallucinations, and even coma. Toxic effects became more likely with higher doses, particularly over 8 grams of kratom powder.

Clinical reports have linked kratom to injuries across nearly every major organ system:

Liver : acute hepatitis, elevated enzymes, and cholestatic injury patterns

Kidneys : acute kidney injury

Heart : arrhythmias and signs of cardiotoxicity

Lungs : acute lung injury and respiratory distress

Endocrine system : hypothyroidism and hormone imbalances

Neurological system : brain injury, seizures, cognitive changes

Pregnancy and newborns: neonatal withdrawal symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 152 kratom-associated deaths between 2016 and 2017, most involving multiple substances. Still, a study from Colorado confirmed that at least four deaths were caused by kratom alone, verified through extensive toxicological testing.

This doesn’t mean every person who tries kratom is in danger. But it does mean the risk is real. Most severe cases seem to involve contaminated products, high doses, or mixing kratom with other drugs. Even so, isolated deaths from kratom itself have been documented.

And now, kratom is being infused into energy drinks, sold in gas stations, and promoted by influencers online. It is marketed as everything from a natural mood booster to a legal high.

That matters. Not because plants are dangerous by nature, but because powerful herbs deserve to be understood before they are commercialized or misused.

Legal Status and Regulatory Confusion

Kratom occupies a strange space in the United States. It’s legal in most states and available both online and in-store, yet it’s not approved for any medical use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made its position clear: no drug products containing kratom or its main compounds—mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine—are legally on the market.

It’s also not permitted as a dietary supplement or food additive. According to the FDA, there isn’t enough safety data to reasonably ensure kratom doesn’t pose a significant or unreasonable risk. Supplements containing kratom are considered adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Food products with kratom added are also considered unsafe.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) once proposed placing kratom in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, alongside substances like heroin and LSD. After considerable public and legislative pushback, the agency withdrew its intent. Since then, kratom has remained widely accessible, although some states and cities have enacted their own restrictions.

Despite all of this, use continues. In 2021, an estimated 1.7 million Americans aged 12 and older reported using kratom—often to self-manage pain, anxiety, depression, or symptoms related to opioid withdrawal.

From a regulatory standpoint, kratom presents a complicated challenge. It exists in a legal gray area, and the agencies that oversee food, drugs, and supplements continue to warn the public about its risks and lack of proven benefit. As of now, there are no FDA-approved uses for kratom, and no clinical trials confirming its effectiveness for any condition.

What the Research Actually Says

A 2020 systematic review looked at 11 studies focused on kratom’s safety, toxicity, and legal context. It found that low to moderate doses may act as mild stimulants, while higher doses produce sedative effects similar to opiates. Regular high-dose use has been associated with dependence. Overdoses are treated similarly to opioid toxicity, but some researchers suggest kratom may carry additional risks due to product adulteration and inconsistent potency.

That said, there are a few studies worth mentioning that add nuance to the conversation.

A 2018 human study found that frequent kratom users who consumed more than three glasses of kratom juice daily did not show significant impairment in memory, motor coordination, or executive function. Another preclinical study suggested that kratom’s methanolic extract had anti-inflammatory effects. It inhibited inflammatory cytokines like TNF-α and IL-1β, reduced COX-2 activity, and even showed some neuroprotective properties in animal models.

I’m not sharing these findings to suggest kratom is inherently safe or should be casually used. Rather, they highlight why this topic deserves a closer, more balanced look. Just because a few studies suggest potential benefits doesn’t mean kratom should be dismissed as harmless. Nor should it be dismissed as worthless. What we really need is thoughtful, transparent research and better regulation, especially since millions of people are already using it, whether or not the system is ready to acknowledge that.

A Case Study in Context

Kratom isn’t good or bad. It’s just a plant. But how we interact with that plant says a lot about where we are in modern herbalism.

What started as a traditional remedy rooted in cultural knowledge and specific context has become something else entirely. It’s now being infused into energy drinks, sold at gas stations, and promoted by influencers chasing the next buzz. That isn’t herbalism. That’s sensationalism dressed up as wellness.

When herbs like this enter the market without tradition, education, or meaningful regulation, we run into problems. Not just for the individuals who use them, but for the future of herbal medicine itself.

This post isn’t just about kratom.

It’s about what happens when we remove plants from the systems of knowledge that give them meaning.

When we reduce herbalism to hype, ignore nuance, or treat herbs like quick fixes, we lose the heart of this practice.

Abuse and overuse eventually lead to regulation. That’s the real danger here. Not just the plant, but how its misuse threatens access, autonomy, and the integrity of the work we do. If we want to call herbalism “the original medicine,” then we need to treat it like medicine. That means understanding the pharmacology, honoring the cultural roots, and being honest about when an herb doesn’t belong in casual circulation.

We need more education, not just enthusiasm.

We need regulation that protects people, not loopholes that make concentrated extracts easy to misuse. And we need to stop assuming that every herb belongs in every store just because it grows from the ground.

Natural doesn’t always mean safe. And safety doesn’t come from fear or avoidance. It comes from knowledge.

If we want herbalism to be taken seriously, we need to act like it’s serious. That means asking better questions, supporting responsible practice, and defending this work before someone else decides what it looks like for us.

Let me know what you think, especially if you’ve encountered kratom or have thoughts on where herbalism is headed. These are the conversations that matter, and I’m grateful to have them with a community that cares enough to look deeper.

