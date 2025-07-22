The Buffalo Herbalist

Danielle Savage
1h

This is a highly timely reminder. I never really thought about kratom until I helped on a homestead where both principal owners partook. One for anxiety and the other, originally began for opioid addiction. I saw how they were using large quantities and could not function normally without it. Having been addicted to opioids in my past, it made me uncomfortable. I have done a fair amount of research on it. I fully agree with you. In the traditional sense it has a lot of benefits. But natural does not always equal safe or non addictive. I turned down a job at a kava bar because half their drinks are made with kratom and I didn't feel comfortable with the way it was marketed there. It's a fine line. One that I believe those of us in the natural medicine space have to definitely speak to. Thank you for this!

