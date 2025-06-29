Welcome back to The Library, your quiet corner of the internet where herbal study gets a little more grounded and a lot more accessible.

This week, I’ve added a few study tools I think you’ll really enjoy! Especially if you’re building your foundation or want clear, practical resources you can return to.

Everything is printable, organized, and made for those of us who like to keep a well-loved binder of materia medica pages and plant notes.

Inside, you’ll find:

A full Queen Anne’s Lace materia medica with ID tips, energetics, and a closer look at how this plant works in the body

A newly expanded “Balancing” Your Hormones Guide that unpacks how hormones actually function, why the term "hormone imbalance" is often misleading, and how herbal support works through systems like the nervous system, liver metabolism, blood sugar, and stress response (this guide was 8 pages in Word. I think you’ll really like it!)

A detailed Chronic Fatigue Support Guide that explores root causes, pathophysiology, and practical herbal categories like mitochondrial support, nervous system repair, immune modulation, and energy resilience

Full materia medica entries for Cordyceps and Ginseng, formatted for easy studying or reference

Mini monographs on Milky Oats, Lemon Balm, Schisandra, Licorice, and Reishi included within the chronic fatigue packet

Each piece is designed to help you study smarter, not harder. If you’re a member of The Buffalo Herbalist Community, thank you so much for supporting this work. And if you’re not yet a member, consider joining for just $5 a month to get access to these growing archives.

Your study path doesn’t have to feel overwhelming.

One page at a time, one plant at a time—we’re building it together.

-Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

P.S. If you’re already a member and have been enjoying these guides and study tools, I’d love if you left a comment and shared your experience. Your words might be just what someone else needs to feel confident about joining in. I appreciate you!