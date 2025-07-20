This week’s Library drop expands on our recent articles exploring thyroid health—from the nuances of hypothyroidism to the immune dynamics of Hashimoto’s. Whether you read them to support your own health or deepen your practice, this collection was created to give you practical, evidence-informed tools you can keep returning to.

Here’s what’s inside:

The Thyroid Support Guide

A comprehensive, printable reference covering thyroid physiology, lab interpretation tips, and herbal support for both sluggish thyroid function and autoimmune thyroiditis. This is a foundational resource designed for both personal learning and clinical application.

Turmeric Safety Guide

A clear, grounded overview of turmeric’s pharmacology, including concerns around formulation, adverse effects, gene-specific sensitivity (HLA-B*35:01), and drug interaction potential. You’ll also find practical tips for safer use.

Licorice Root Update

Our materia medica entry on Glycyrrhiza glabra now includes a soothing herbal cough syrup recipe made with marshmallow root, mint, and lemon balm. Originally part of a hands-on lab assignment, this one might surprise you—even if you think you hate licorice.

New Materia Medica Additions

Three new monographs to deepen your herbal knowledge, especially in the context of immune and endocrine support:

Black Seed (Nigella sativa)

Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus)

Wild Yam (Dioscorea villosa)

Each entry includes energetic qualities, research highlights, preparation tips, and how the herb fits into holistic care.

If you found these study tools helpful, feel free to like, share, or comment—it really helps get this work into more hands.

And if you’re ready to take your herbal learning to the next level, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll get access to these in-depth tools every week, crafted to support your journey as a student, practitioner, or plant-curious learner.

Happy studying,

– Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist