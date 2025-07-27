This week in The Library, we’re adding two new materia medica entries that highlight very different herbs with very different profiles. One is a nourishing Andean root that gently supports hormonal resilience. The other is a potent tropical leaf that demands care, context, and caution.

Maca (Lepidium meyenii)

A traditional adaptogen from the Peruvian Andes, maca has long been used to support energy, fertility, and overall vitality. Our materia medica explores how it works through the HPA axis, why preparation matters for thyroid health, and what it can offer during the hormonal shifts of perimenopause.

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa)

Used traditionally for endurance and pain relief, kratom has become a controversial herb in modern herbalism. This entry includes a full materia medica and a detailed safety guide that breaks down risk factors, pharmacology, and practical considerations for those navigating this plant in client care or education.

Inside this week’s Library Drop:

– A complete Maca Monograph

– A complete Kratom Monograph with The Kratom Safety & Clinical Guide, including dosing ranges, red flags, and harm reduction notes

These tools are here to support your study, teaching, or practice. They’re printable, clear, and grounded in the kind of herbalism that respects both tradition and science.

Happy learning!

—Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

P.S. I’m always open to hearing what you’d love to see in The Library. Whether that’s specific herbs, study tools, or formats. I also welcome topic suggestions for future posts, so don’t hesitate to reach out and share what you’re curious about!

(TBHC members can do so right in the chat!)

