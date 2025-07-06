This week’s Library drop is here to go hand-in-hand with our recent members-only article on hypoglycemia and the wider conversation around blood sugar regulation. Whether you’re navigating your own symptoms or supporting clients, these tools were created to help you understand what’s really going on, through both a clinical and herbal lens.

Inside this post:

The Blood Sugar Guide

A printable reference that covers the basics of how blood sugar is regulated, what happens when it’s not, and how systems like the adrenals, pancreas, and liver play a role. It’s designed to be something you can return to again and again, whether you’re deep in study mode or just need a quick refresher.

Materia Medica Entries

Three in-depth monographs on herbs that show up often in blood sugar and metabolic protocols:

Cinnamon (Cinnamomum spp.)

Licorice Root (Glycyrrhiza glabra)

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis)

Each one includes energetic qualities, preparations, safety notes, and both traditional and research-backed uses. These were made with students and practitioners in mind, but anyone can learn from them.

Happy learning!

- Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist



