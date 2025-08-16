I’m so excited to share this week’s additions to the Library with you. Over the past two articles we’ve been exploring the skin–gut connection and psoriasis, and this new set of study materials pulls everything together in one place.

This week’s Library includes:

The Skin–Gut Connection & Psoriasis Study Guide — detailed study notes, two clinical application examples, and a quick-reference herb table

The Gut Microbiome Study Guide — narrative notes on microbiome function, psoriasis-specific dysbiosis, and a quick-reference table of herbs by category

Materia Medica: Aloe ( Aloe vera ) — cooling, soothing, and vulnerary applications with safety notes and dosage guidelines

Materia Medica: Cayenne (Capsicum spp.) — circulatory stimulant and topical analgesic uses with energetics, cautions, and preparations

Becoming a member of The Buffalo Herbalist Community gives you access to this week’s resources, along with the full and growing Library of materia medica, study sheets, and in-depth research guides.

Your support makes it possible for me to keep creating high-quality, evidence-informed resources for herbalists and plant lovers like you. I’m so happy you’re here!



— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist