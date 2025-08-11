This one is full of good things.

We are going deep into three highly requested topics, with expanded monographs, study notes, and practical herbal recipes you can start working with right away.

Inside The Library this week, members of The Buffalo Herbalist Community will find:

Expanded Goldenrod Monograph – Traditional uses, modern research, energetics, and pharmacology for one of late summer’s most misunderstood plants.

Expanded Mullein Monograph – Folklore, respiratory and topical applications, modern insights, plus two carefully formulated mullein tea blends for both respiratory and whole-body support.

Chronic Inflammation Study Notes – A clear and comprehensive breakdown of the drivers, disease connections, and herbal strategies for this root-level imbalance. Designed as a study tool and something you can reference again and again.

These Library Drops are meant to be more than just reading material. They are resources you can return to whenever you need them, whether you are studying, formulating, or working with clients.

If you are not yet a member of The Buffalo Herbalist Community, joining gives you full access to The Library’s growing collection of study guides, monographs, herbal formulation ideas, and practical resources you can keep in your toolkit.

I have been looking forward to sharing this one with you, and I hope it gives you as much inspiration and practical use as it gave me in creating it.

I deeply appreciate each and every one of you for being here.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist