This week’s Library Drop features two herbs that deserve more than the headlines they’re usually given.

Boneset, often mistaken for its name, is not about bones. Its real gift lies in its ability to support the immune system during acute illness, especially when there’s deep aching, chills, or congestion. The new materia medica explores its historical use, herbal actions, energetics, and how to work with it responsibly. This is a plant with a long lineage in folk and Western herbal traditions, and one that asks to be understood on its own terms.

St. John’s Wort arrives in two forms today:



First, a detailed materia medica that explores its use in nervous system support, tissue repair, mood modulation, and liver detoxification pathways.



Second, a Safety Guide that goes well beyond surface warnings. This guide walks through St. John’s Wort’s pharmacology, its impact on CYP450 enzyme systems, and its interactions with over a dozen common classes of medications—from SSRIs and oral contraceptives to anticoagulants, antivirals, and immunosuppressants. If you’re an herbalist or someone using herbs alongside prescription meds, this is essential reading.

