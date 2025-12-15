This Library drop includes two companion guides designed to be used together.

The first is Understanding Magnesium Deficiency in Herbal Practice, a one-page reference that explores why magnesium depletion is so common, how stress and digestion influence mineral status, and how herbalists think about absorption, conservation, and delivery through a terrain-based lens. It is meant to be practical, clear, and something you can return to when magnesium keeps showing up in your work.

The second is Nervous System Support: A Companion Guide, which builds on that foundation. This guide focuses on nervous system regulation, stress physiology, and the plant allies that support steadiness over time. It includes mini materia medica entries for many of the herbs discussed, written with nervous system patterns in mind rather than isolated symptoms.

Both guides include example formulation ideas meant to illustrate how herbs can be combined thoughtfully. These are offered for education and inspiration only. Preparation methods and amounts are intentionally left to the reader.

The nervous system guide has been updated to be printer-friendly, with no images throughout the body of the guide. One photo of a tea blend remains as a visual anchor. Everything else is text-based for ease of use, note-taking, and reference. I, personally, learn better when the material is physically in front of me and I can doodle all over it.

These two guides are meant to live side by side. Magnesium does not exist outside the nervous system, and nervous system regulation rarely happens without mineral support. Together, they offer a fuller picture of how herbalists support resilience, nourishment, and long-term regulation.

If you’ve found value in this work, becoming a paid subscriber is the most direct way to support it and to deepen your own learning within The Buffalo Herbalist Community.

This space exists because of the people who choose to be here. Paid membership allows me to keep writing in a way that honors complexity, nuance, and lived experience without flattening everything into quick takes or oversimplified advice.

It also means you’re stepping into a shared learning environment with others who care about thoughtful, grounded herbal education.

As a paid member, you receive access to the full Library, including guides like these that are designed to be returned to, printed, annotated, and used as real educational tools. These are not surface-level wellness posts. They are carefully researched, intentionally written resources that bridge physiology, herbal energetics, and clinical pattern recognition in a way that actually supports understanding.

Inside the paid Library, you’ll find:

in-depth herbal guides and PDFs meant to live on your desk, not disappear in a feed

materia medica written for context and relationship, not rote memorization

formulation ideas that teach you how to think like an herbalist, not just what to take

longer essays where research, nuance, and pattern recognition are given the space they deserve

Your subscription keeps this work independent, slow, and honest. It allows me to keep asking better questions, following the science without losing the soul of herbalism, and building resources that respect your intelligence.

If you’re looking for herbal education that takes the long view of health and values community as much as knowledge, I would truly love to have you as part of The Buffalo Herbalist Community.

ps. please let me know if there are any issues with the PDF guides!

