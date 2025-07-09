Alright. So, I hate confectionary licorice.

The taste just does not compute with my taste buds, and frankly, I don’t understand how other humans enjoy it. I’m not here to yuck your yum, but I am here to say it’s basically blasphemous and should be done away with entirely. For me, the flavor instantly triggers a full-body revolt. My stomach gets the brilliant idea to heave its contents just at the suggestion of it. I don’t know why. That’s just how I’m wired.

So, imagine my distress when I’m going through practical lab instructions during my Master’s program and see that I have to make a cough syrup infusion with licorice. My first thought? Leave these poor sick people alone. They already feel like crap, and now you want to give them liquid nastiness on top of it? Cruel.

But okay, I had to do the assignment. I had to make the tea. And I had to taste it to give a proper report. I usually only skip herbs if they interact with medications I’m taking, so skipping one just because I didn’t like the taste felt... petty? I don’t know. But there I was.

I made the infusion. I stood over it with a spoonful, hovering an inch from my mouth, trying to psych myself up. You won’t combust. It’s for science. Just do it.

I did. I took the sip, assuming my tongue would immediately want to vacate the premises. I was ready to regret everything.

But then... YUMMMM. It was sweet. Like, good sweet. Cozy, soothing, rich. Not at all what I expected.

It was basically an enemies-to-lovers story. And yes, we have a happy ending.

This intro is me telling you: if you’ve already got your nose turned up at this herb, assuming it tastes like that anise-flavored nightmare candy from childhood, pause. It doesn’t. The flavor of the root is surprisingly gentle. It’s earthy, sweet in the softest way, and just grounded enough to feel like medicine in the best sense. Not overwhelming. Just right.

And as it turns out, I’m late to the party.

Humans have been turning to this herb for thousands of years; not just for its flavor, but for what it can do. Licorice root has a long and fascinating history in nearly every major herbal tradition. It’s one of those plants that seems to follow us through time, showing up in tombs, scrolls, monasteries, and modern medicine cabinets alike.

Botany & Habitat

Since the beginning of human civilization, the role of plants in medicine has been essential—and licorice is no exception. Glycyrrhiza glabra is one of the most well-known medicinal plants in the Fabaceae family (also called Leguminosae), a group of plants that has long provided nourishment and healing across cultures.

The name Glycyrrhiza comes from the Greek words glykos meaning sweet, and rhiza meaning root—a nod to the plant’s naturally sweet underground parts. You’ll also see it called licorice, liquorice, sweetwood, or simply glycyrrhiza, depending on the region and tradition.

While native to the Mediterranean, licorice now grows in parts of India, China, and Russia, and is widely used across the food, pharmaceutical, and supplement industries. You’ll find it in everything from herbal syrups to candies, skincare to gut health formulas.

The plant itself is a tall, sun-loving perennial that thrives near riverbanks and in dry grassland floodplains. It grows up to 7 feet tall, with pale lilac flowers, pinnate leaves, and small oblong fruit pods.

But the magic is underground. Licorice develops a strong and extensive root system, made up of thick taproots and spreading stolons. This root is the most medicinally valuable part, rich in sweet saponins and therapeutic compounds.

Most licorice is still wild-harvested rather than cultivated. The roots take around five to six years to mature, which makes sustainable harvesting especially important. Pulling young plants too soon not only reduces the potency of the herb, but also puts wild populations at risk.

Licorice Root: A Sweet Remedy with a Storied Past

Before licorice became the flavor of nostalgic candy, it was medicine. Glycyrrhiza glabra, which translates to “sweet root” in Greek, has been part of the human pharmacopeia for over 4,000 years. It shows up nearly everywhere—from Assyrian tablets and ancient Chinese texts to Egyptian tombs and Ayurvedic treatises.

In fact, archaeologists discovered large quantities of licorice root in the tomb of King Tut, buried alongside his gold, jewelry, and other treasures. It’s believed the young pharaoh wanted to take it with him into the afterlife to prepare “Mai sus,” a sweet drink made from the root. To the Egyptians, licorice wasn’t just a treat. It was a cure-all, revered in much the same way the Chinese honor ginseng. Amazingly, the root was still well-preserved thousands of years later, a testament to both its resilience and possibly the preservation qualities of the pyramid itself.

Licorice was equally revered in other parts of the ancient world. The Brahmans of India used it in ceremonial medicine, while the Hindus blended it with milk and sugar as an aphrodisiac tonic.

The Babylonians and Chinese included it in their herbal formulas.

The Greeks likely learned about the plant from the Scythians, a nomadic people who, according to Theophrastus, could go twelve days without water by chewing licorice root and eating fermented mare’s cheese. He called it the “Scythian root” and praised its use for coughs and lung conditions.

By the first century, Roman physicians like Pliny the Elder and Dioscorides were documenting its benefits. Pliny recommended licorice to clear the voice and ease thirst and hunger. Dioscorides, an herbal physician who traveled with Alexander the Great’s army, advised troops to carry and chew licorice root during long marches. He believed it helped with stamina, reduced thirst, and supported the throat, stomach, liver, and kidneys. (Fun fact: Napoleon also chewed licorice regularly, although it eventually turned his teeth black.)

During the Middle Ages, licorice had a practical use—it helped people digest overly salted and heavily spiced meats, which were common when refrigeration didn’t exist. Licorice extract was even considered valuable enough to be taxed in 1305 to help fund repairs on the London Bridge. By the 1400s, it had earned a place in Italian and German apothecaries. In Frankfurt, licorice was officially listed among the city’s medicinal goods.

As herbal traditions evolved, licorice held steady. During the Renaissance, it appeared in detailed botanical texts. Nicholas Culpeper included it in The Complete Herbal, and Castore Durante, physician to two Popes, praised its many properties. Eventually, Carl Linnaeus gave it the Latin name we still use today.

From King Tut’s tomb to medieval spice chests to modern apothecaries, licorice has remained a loyal ally. Sweet in taste, yet powerful in action, it’s a root with remarkable staying power.

What Makes Licorice Work? The Science:

Licorice isn’t just a sweet-tasting root; it’s packed with active compounds that give it a wide range of therapeutic effects. The plant’s chemistry is complex but understanding the different types of constituents it contains can help us appreciate how it works in the body.

Let’s break down the major players:

Flavonoids & Isoflavonoids

These antioxidant-rich compounds show up in many medicinal plants. In licorice, they help reduce oxidative stress, ease inflammation, and even influence hormone activity.

Glabridin : supports antioxidant defenses and has a mild muscle relaxant effect

Glabrene : known for its protective effects on the stomach lining

Isoliquiritigenin (ISL) : offers antimicrobial, cough-soothing, and mild pain-relieving benefits

Licochalcone : currently being studied for anticancer and antimalarial potential

Liquiritigenin: has mild corticosteroid-like actions and supports microbial defense

Triterpenoid Saponins

These soap-like compounds contribute to licorice’s sweetness and therapeutic strength. They help regulate inflammation, protect the liver, and influence cortisol metabolism.

Glycyrrhizic acid (GL) : supports gut lining health, helps regulate immune responses, and is strongly antiviral

18-β-glycyrrhetinic acid (GA) : linked to memory support, immune regulation, and anti-inflammatory effects

Glycyrrhizin: one of the most researched compounds in licorice, known for liver support, cortisol modulation, and viral protection

Coumarins

These aromatic compounds often show up in herbs that impact circulation or smooth muscle function. In licorice, they offer gentle pain relief and may ease uterine tension.

Licocoumarin: noted for its uterine-relaxing and mild analgesic properties

A quick note on coumarins:

Coumarins sometimes raise questions because certain isolated or synthetic forms, especially in high amounts, have been linked to liver concerns or blood-thinning effects. The coumarins found naturally in licorice are present in small amounts and haven’t shown the same risks. It’s still a good idea to be aware of how much you're using, especially when working with concentrated forms.

Other Supportive Compounds

Licorice also contains a mix of phytosterols, polysaccharides, resins, simple sugars, and naturally occurring vitamins and minerals like B1, B2, B3, B5, C, E, calcium, manganese, and biotin. These help nourish tissues, support repair, and enhance the root’s overall therapeutic profile.

From Root to Remedy: Traditional Wisdom Meets Modern Research

Licorice has long been revered as a powerful plant. Across centuries and continents, herbalists used it to soothe dry coughs, calm stomach irritation, ease inflammation, and support vitality. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, licorice was seen as a harmonizer; an herb that helped balance and enhance the actions of others. In ancient Greek and Unani texts, it was praised for moistening and smoothing the tissues.

And modern research? It’s catching up.

Today, we understand much more about why licorice works the way it does. And it turns out, those traditional uses were spot on. The root contains a wide range of compounds that give it broad and coordinated effects across multiple body systems. Its actions are not scattered or random. They interact with key biochemical pathways in the body in targeted ways.

Let’s walk through what we now know—and how those insights map onto historical uses:

Respiratory Support

Historically, licorice was used to treat dry, hacking coughs, sore throats, and lung irritation. That aligns perfectly with modern studies showing that licorice acts as both a demulcent and an expectorant. It soothes irritated mucous membranes and helps the lungs expel stuck phlegm. Compounds like glycyrrhizin also appear to reduce inflammation in the airways and may improve respiratory resilience.

Digestive and Gastric Protection

Licorice has been used for centuries to heal stomach ulcers and soothe gut inflammation. Modern research confirms that it stimulates mucus production in the stomach, protects the gut lining, and may help reduce symptoms of gastritis and GERD. Deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) is a popular preparation for these uses today, especially when long-term use is needed.

Antiviral, Antibacterial, and Antifungal Actions

Glycyrrhizin and its derivatives have shown activity against a wide range of viruses in lab settings, including herpes simplex, hepatitis B, Epstein–Barr virus, influenza, and certain coronaviruses. These compounds can interfere with how viruses replicate and help the immune system respond more effectively. Historically, licorice was a go-to herb during viral respiratory illness, and now we understand why.

Licorice extracts also show strong antimicrobial effects. They inhibit the growth of bacteria like Staph, E. coli, and Pseudomonas, as well as yeasts like Candida. Some compounds help break down biofilms, reduce toxin production, and prevent microbial overgrowth. This helps explain why licorice was often included in formulas for internal and external infections alike.

Anti-inflammatory and Immune-Regulating Support

Herbalists once used licorice to cool inflammation and restore balance, and research now backs that up. Glycyrrhizin and glabridin are known to calm the inflammatory cascade by modulating cytokines like TNF-alpha and prostaglandins. They also act as natural COX-2 inhibitors and support antioxidant defenses by activating the Nrf2 pathway.

More interestingly, licorice doesn’t just suppress inflammation. It helps regulate immune activity. Its compounds enhance macrophage function, support interferon activity, and help bring overactive immune responses back into balance. This regulatory action is what makes it so valuable for both hypoactive and hyperactive immune states.

Skin and Topical Use

Licorice was historically used for eye inflammation, skin thickening, and abnormal growths. Today, researchers are exploring its role in dermatology, where it shows promise for atopic dermatitis, UV-induced irritation, and pigmentation issues. Its anti-inflammatory and antiproliferative actions continue to be studied in topical applications and cancer-related research.

Antioxidant and Cardiovascular Support

Licorice’s flavonoids and licochalcones offer strong antioxidant effects. They reduce oxidative stress, scavenge free radicals, and protect cells from lipid peroxidation. These actions not only support immune function but may also help prevent tissue damage in cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. Some modern studies have shown that licorice extracts can reduce LDL oxidation, which may explain its traditional use for strengthening vitality and longevity.

Gentle Pain Relief

Licorice has a mild analgesic effect, traditionally used for joint pain, nerve discomfort, and muscle aches. This seems to be due to both its anti-inflammatory activity and its influence on neurotransmitters. It pairs well with other herbs for deeper pain support.

Emerging Anticancer Research

While much of this is still in early stages, licorice compounds like glycyrrhizin and certain flavonoids have been shown to trigger apoptosis (programmed cell death) in some cancer cells. Preclinical studies are exploring its effects on gastric, lung, and skin cancer cells. Traditional texts may not have used the word “cancer,” but they often described tissue growths, swellings, and hardness that li

Safety Considerations

As much as I love licorice root, this is one of those herbs that needs a little more attention when it comes to safety. Especially if you’re using it regularly or in larger amounts.

The main compound behind both its incredible benefits and its potential risks is glycyrrhizin. This naturally sweet-tasting saponin gives licorice its signature flavor and many of its therapeutic effects. It’s been studied for antiviral, liver-protective, and anti-inflammatory properties, but it also interacts with how our body regulates cortisol. Cortisol is the hormone involved in stress, inflammation, blood pressure, and fluid balance.

Here’s the gist. Glycyrrhizin blocks an enzyme called 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase. That enzyme normally helps deactivate excess cortisol. When it’s blocked, cortisol lingers in the body longer than it should. That can sometimes be helpful, like when we’re supporting adrenal function or calming inflammation. But if it builds up too much or sticks around for too long, it can start causing problems.

You might see things like:

Higher blood pressure

Fluid retention

Low potassium levels

Headaches, fatigue, or even irregular heartbeat in more extreme cases

This is sometimes called “pseudoaldosteronism.” It’s been reported in people who consume large amounts of licorice root or glycyrrhizin over time. This could happen with supplements, strong teas, candies, or even flavored tobacco.

The good news is these effects are usually temporary and go away once you stop taking it or lower the dose.

Research has tried to narrow in on a safe daily intake. The range usually falls between 0.015 to 0.229 mg of glycyrrhizin per kilogram of body weight. For someone around 150 pounds (roughly 68 kg), that’s about 15 mg per day as a general upper limit when used consistently. Some concentrated tinctures or candies can exceed that pretty easily, so it's worth checking labels.

A Few Safety Tips:

Use lower doses for shorter periods and take breaks between stretches of use

Avoid using licorice with medications that affect potassium or fluid balance, such as diuretics or corticosteroids

If you’ve got high blood pressure, heart issues, or kidney concerns, consider using deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) instead

Avoid medicinal doses of licorice during pregnancy

Like any strong-acting plant, licorice works best when used with care and intention. It’s a powerful herbal ally, but it’s not one to overdo.

Licorice root continues to surprise me. At first glance, it’s sweet and soothing. But once you dig deeper, you realize it’s doing so much more. It supports the lungs, calms inflammation, protects the gut lining, helps regulate immune function, and even shows gentle antiviral activity. It’s versatile without being vague. When used thoughtfully, it’s one of the most supportive herbs in the apothecary.

It also reminds us that just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s always mild. Some herbs are gentle. Others are potent.

That’s the beauty of plant medicine…it asks us to slow down, be present, and use discernment.

