The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Shelly S's avatar
Shelly S
Oct 8

So do you have supplement recommendations for aging men? Thank you!

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1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
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Bridgette
Oct 8

Were there any studies with these herbs on women? Would you expect the herbs to work similarly?

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1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
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