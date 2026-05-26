The lymphatic system has a branding problem, in my humble opinion.

Ask most people what it does and you’ll get something vague about drainage, maybe a comment about swollen lymph nodes during a cold, and then a trailing off. Which is fair, because that’s also roughly how it gets taught: fluid transport, waste removal, filters things. All true! But they’re collectively the least interesting things this system can do – hear me out.

If you’ve spent any time studying herbs for the lymphatic system, you’ve probably noticed something a little odd. Cleavers comes up. Calendula comes up. Echinacea too. You go looking for the explanation and what you usually get is some version of “it gets things moving,” which isn’t really an explanation so much as a description with zero context. And if you look even a little closer, those same plants keep showing up in the immune category too.

So, which is it? Are two completely different mechanisms converging in the same plants, or are lymphatic actions and immune actions not actually that separate to begin with?

I know it’s the second one, and the herbal actions are a good place to start pulling that thread. A lymphagogue stimulates lymph flow and encourages the immune cells suspended in that fluid to move more efficiently through the vessels. An immune modulator nudges specific arms of the immune response toward balance, which is a meaningfully different job from an immune stimulant that just cranks the whole system up indiscriminately. A lot of the herbs we call lymphagogues are also classified as alteratives, plants that gradually shift the body’s metabolic environment through the lymphatic, hepatic, and renal channels. Support the clearance systems, support the immune environment.

Cleavers is a lymphagogue AND an alterative. Calendula is a lymphagogue AND an immune modulator AND an anti-inflammatory. Catch my drift?

These actions cluster together in the same plants because the systems they support are running on the same infrastructure. If you know the physiology, the herbal actions start to explain themselves, and that’s the whole point of this piece.

So the lymphatic system being an immune routing network is a literal description of its function, and the herb overlap you noticed is the physiology leaking through into the traditional use categories.

Image from Canva.

The First Response

The innate immune system is the body’s first responder, the part of immunity that kicks in within minutes to hours, long before the adaptive system has had time to figure out what it’s dealing with. It runs on three integrated arms: physical and chemical barriers, cellular effectors, and soluble mediators (Wang et al., 2024).

The barriers come first, and most people don’t give them nearly enough credit. Epithelial tight junctions, antimicrobial secretions, and the commensal microbial communities living on your skin and mucosal surfaces are collectively keeping the vast majority of potential threats out before any immune cell ever has to get involved. Your skin alone is turning away an enormous amount of traffic every single day without any conscious participation from you whatsoever.

When something does get through, immune cells have pattern recognition receptors on their surfaces that are essentially tuned to pick up on molecular signatures that say “foreign” or “damaged tissue,” and once they detect one, the complement cascade kicks off.

Think of the complement cascade as a chain reaction: one protein activates the next, which activates the next, and it ends in a few pretty dramatic outcomes. Membrane attack complex assembly punches holes directly in pathogen membranes. Opsonization coats pathogens in a molecular flag that tells phagocytic cells to eat them. Anaphylatoxins get released and amplify the local inflammatory response, pulling more immune cells into the area (Wang et al., 2024).

When a pathogen gets past the barriers, immune cells recognize it through pattern recognition receptors on their surface (a) or inside the cell itself (b), send a signal to the nucleus, and start producing cytokines and interferons to coordinate the rest of the response. The whole thing can be up and running within minutes. Made on BioRender.



The cellular response runs on a pretty predictable schedule once that alarm goes off. Neutrophils show up first and start clearing pathogens through phagocytosis and degranulation. Monocytes follow and mature into tissue macrophages on location - macrophages are your tissue-resident patrol cells, engulfing anything that looks foreign and sending out chemical signals to recruit backup. Natural killer cells come in looking specifically for host cells that have already been compromised, virus-infected cells, transformed cells, and they kill them through perforin- and granzyme-mediated cytotoxicity, which involves perforating the cell membrane and injecting enzymes that initiate programmed cell death. NK cells are essentially the clean-up crew for cells your own body can no longer vouch for (Wang et al., 2024).

It’s as dramatic as it sounds.

This specific arm of the response, macrophages recognizing and engulfing pathogens, NK cells clearing out compromised host cells, is where echinacea’s (Echinacea purpurea) mechanism lives. Its alkamides and polysaccharides have been shown to enhance macrophage activity and NK cell function, which is why its reputation as an acute infection herb makes sense when you map it onto this part of the physiology (Alanazi et al., 2023).

And then there are the dendritic cells, which do something different from everyone else in this response: they leave.

Wait, what?! They’re deserting us!? No, no. They’re basically on their own secret, stealth mission.

They capture antigen at the infection site and migrate, carrying that cargo to the draining lymph node. That journey runs entirely on lymphatic infrastructure, and it's the first place in this story where the two systems reveal themselves as one.

Cleavers (Galium aparine) has been studied for its effect on lymphocytes, the white blood cells central to immune coordination, and aqueous preparations have shown meaningful stimulatory activity on lymphocyte function in vitro, with the polysaccharide fraction of the plant contributing significantly to that effect (Ilina et al., 2020). Lymphatic flow is the infrastructure getting immune cells from the site of infection to the lymph node where they can coordinate a response, so a plant that supports that flow is supporting the immune response itself.

That's why a lymphagogue lands in the immune support category.

Immature dendritic cells sit in peripheral tissues waiting, and when they encounter a pathogen, they pick up the antigen, travel through the lymphatic vessels, and arrive at the lymph node as mature dendritic cells ready to brief the T cells on what they found. The naive T cells that get activated here are the beginning of the adaptive immune response, and the lymphatic vessel running through the middle of this diagram is the infrastructure that makes the whole conversation possible. Made on BioRender.



Active Transport: What the Lymphatic System Does

So how does that dendritic actually cell get there? Through a system with a lot more going on than fluid drainage.

Lymphatic capillaries originate as blind-ended channels whose walls are built from overlapping endothelial cells that respond to pressure. Interstitial pressure is just the fluid pressure in the spaces between your cells, and when it rises, as it does during inflammation when fluid and immune cells are accumulating in tissue, those junctions open and admit fluid, macromolecules, microorganisms, and immune cells into the lymphatic lumen, and this happens constantly, even without an active infection, carrying a continuous sampling of self-antigens toward the lymph nodes as part of how the body maintains peripheral tolerance (Null et al., 2023).

As the capillaries merge into larger collecting vessels, the walls become more structured, gaining smooth muscle cells that contract rhythmically in response to stretch, propelling lymph forward toward the lymph node, so when someone tells you to move your body and breathe deeply to support your lymphatic system, the physiology is real (Ozdowski & Gupta, 2023).

The dendritic cell that left the infection site gets to the lymph node by following a chemical scent trail. The lymphatic endothelium lays down a signaling molecule called CCL21, and the dendritic cell, after encountering a pathogen, develops a receptor called CCR7 that is specifically designed to detect it (Liao & von der Weid, 2015).

The concentration of that signal gets stronger closer to the lymph node, and the dendritic cell follows it the same way a dog follows a scent, docking onto the vessel wall and stealthily entering the lumen (Liao & von der Weid, 2015).

I really feel like all of this could be used in a really cool sci-fi or fantasy novel. Someone write it!

Matthew Wood writes that calendula (Calendula officinalis) "cleans the lymphatic glands and ducts" and that "by observing its actions on the drainage from wounds, we realize that calendula is an effective lymphatic remedy" that "helps resolve stagnation in the lymphatics from wounds, gland removal, or sickness" (Wood, 2008). That traditional observation maps directly onto what we've just described: a system whose function depends on fluid moving efficiently through vessels that are sensitive to inflammatory stagnation. Calendula also demonstrates inhibition of TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and IFN-γ through its triterpenoid fatty acid esters, particularly the faradiol esters (Shahane et al., 2023).

I know, I know, that's a lot of letters. What it really means is that specific compounds in calendula's flowers have been shown to turn down the alarm signals that macrophages produce when they're responding to a threat, and those same alarm signals, when they stick around too long, are the ones that compromise lymphatic function. Supporting lymphatic flow and dampening that cytokine load are not two separate things in this plant.

Photo by Edo on Unsplash

Once that dendritic cell arrives at the lymph node, it presents what it found to naive T cells, and that briefing is what kicks off the adaptive immune response. The whole cascade we’ve been describing, the pattern recognition, the macrophages, the NK cells, the dendritic cell’s long journey through the lymphatic vessel following its chemical scent trail, it all leads here: to the small, but mighty lymph node!

Some of you may have seen this info from a note I posted earlier this week...here’s where it fits in.

Your lymph nodes are basically tiny conference rooms, and your immune cells are in there having very intense meetings about you. The dendritic cell has arrived with its findings, slaps everything down on the table, and the deliberations begin. Is this a known threat? Is it even a threat at all? Do we escalate? T cells are being consulted, B cells are in the room, war maps are being drawn up. The whole committee is fully in session, and everyone has an opinion.

That tender swollen node you can feel during a cold? Standing room only. The conference is absolutely happening.

Today we covered the innate immune system and its connection to the lymphatic system, and the herbs that fit into that picture. The adaptive immune system is a wonder on its own and I'll absolutely be covering it soon. It's a bit more complex, so I'll need some time with my science communicator hat on to really deliver it in a way that does it justice. But it's coming!

Here’s what I hope you’ll take away from today’s piece:

Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea): its alkamides and polysaccharides have been shown to enhance macrophage activity and NK cell function (Alanazi et al., 2023). Macrophages are your tissue-resident patrol cells, engulfing anything that looks foreign and sending out chemical signals to recruit backup. NK cells are the clean-up crew for cells your own body can no longer vouch for. Echinacea is working at the earliest stage of the response, in the tissue, before the dendritic cell even leaves for the node.

Cleavers (Galium aparine): traditionally used to resolve lymphatic stagnation and cleanse the lymphatic glands and ducts (Wood, 2008), it also demonstrates stimulatory activity on lymphocyte function in vitro (Ilina et al., 2020). Supporting lymphatic flow means supporting the road the dendritic cell travels on. A clearer road means faster antigen delivery, a more efficient lymph node briefing, and an immune response that can actually do its job.

Calendula (Calendula officinalis): traditionally used to resolve stagnation in the lymphatics (Wood, 2008), it also inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokines TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and IFN-γ through its triterpenoid fatty acid esters (Shahane et al., 2023). Those cytokines, when they overstay their welcome, are the same ones that compromise lymphatic function. Calendula is addressing the drainage problem and the inflammatory environment driving it at the same time.

This type of learning empowers you to choose herbs with more precision and care. "Cleavers gets the lymph moving" stops being a vague folk description and starts being a precise statement about dendritic cell transit time and antigen delivery efficiency. Putting the body map together piece by piece allows you to trust and truly understand what you're asking the herb to do.

I really hope this was helpful for you to conceptualize how these two systems work together. This isn’t an exhaustive or comprehensive piece at all, these two systems are intertwined in other actions and places, but I think this was a good and healthy start.

If you’ve been finding value in this kind of work, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It’s the most direct way to support these deep dives, and paid subscribers get access to every past and future piece in the archive, the Materia Medica index, and the Body Systems index, both of which are growing into a real working reference library you can use alongside your own practice and studies. Both are pinned on my profile, but you can find the Materia Medica index linked below :)

Either way, I’m glad you’re here.

Until next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References:



Alanazi, H. H., Elasbali, A. M., Alanazi, M. K., & El Azab, E. F. (2023). Medicinal herbs: Promising immunomodulators for the treatment of infectious diseases. Molecules, 28 (24), 8045. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules28248045

Hirosue, S., & Dubrot, J. (2015). Modes of antigen presentation by lymph node stromal cells and their immunological implications. Frontiers in Immunology, 6 , 446. https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2015.00446

Ilina, T., Skowrońska, W., Kashpur, N., Granica, S., Bazylko, A., Kovalyova, A., Goryacha, O., & Koshovyi, O. (2020). Immunomodulatory activity and phytochemical profile of infusions from cleavers herb. Molecules, 25 (16), 3721. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules25163721

Liao, S., & von der Weid, P. Y. (2015). Lymphatic system: An active pathway for immune protection. Seminars in Cell and Developmental Biology, 38 , 83–89. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.semcdb.2014.11.012

Null, M., Arbor, T. C., & Agarwal, M. (2023). Anatomy, lymphatic system. In StatPearls . StatPearls Publishing. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK513247/

Ozdowski, L., & Gupta, V. (2023). Physiology, lymphatic system. In StatPearls . StatPearls Publishing. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK557833/

Shahane, K., Kshirsagar, M., Tambe, S., Jain, D., Rout, S., Ferreira, M. K. M., Mali, S., Amin, P., Srivastav, P. P., Cruz, J., et al. (2023). An updated review on the multifaceted therapeutic potential of Calendula officinalis L. Pharmaceuticals, 16 (5), 611. https://doi.org/10.3390/pharmaceuticals16050611

Steele, M. M., & Lund, A. W. (2021). Afferent lymphatic transport and peripheral tissue immunity. Journal of Immunology, 206 (2), 264–272. https://doi.org/10.4049/jimmunol.2001060

Wang, R., Lan, C., Benlagha, K., Camara, N. O. S., Miller, H., Kubo, M., Heegaard, S., Lee, P., Yang, L., Forsman, H., Li, X., Zhai, Z., & Liu, C. (2024). The interaction of innate immune and adaptive immune system. MedComm, 5 (10), e714. https://doi.org/10.1002/mco2.714