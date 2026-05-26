The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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toolate's avatar
toolate
5h

as i understand it, Calendula (Calendula officinalis) is used topically. Can you comment on its oral use?

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2 replies by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
Alexis's avatar
Alexis
6h

I was so excited when I saw the title because I have been using cleavers and calendula to aid in post-workout recovery. However, I feel the explanation of their mechanism of action is a longer version of saying they "get things moving" and is still a bit vague to me.

What is lymph stagnation and what exactly are they clearing? How does cleavers "clear the way" for dendritic cells? Where is calendula moving the fluid? Do they only help during infection with an active antigen?

I would also love to know how this pertains to regular up-keep and for post-active inflammation. (I get a lot of swelling the day after a run).

Thank you for all that you do on here, just looking for more answers :)

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1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
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