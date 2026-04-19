If you’ve spent any time in herbalism spaces, you’ve probably heard marshmallow root and slippery elm recommended for just about every digestive complaint going. Acid reflux? Marshmallow root. Leaky gut? Slippery elm. IBS, gastritis, inflammation? Both, cold-infused, on an empty stomach.

I’m totally not knocking this. I recommended marshmallow root for a client of mine just this past weekend!

The herbs are incredibly popular, and the recommendation usually comes with some version of the same explanation: the mucilage coats the GI tract and soothes the lining.

Pause there for a second. Mucilage (myoo-sil-ij).

[I actually say “myoo-sil-ahj” but I also pronounce 93% of words wrong so be thankful you’re reading my words and not listening to me butcher them lolol]

If that word made you pause, good. Mucilage shares a root with mucus, and the overlap runs deeper than the spelling. It’s the plant kingdom’s own gel-forming substance, and to understand what it actually does when it hits your gut, you first need to know something about the surface it’s landing on, because your body already built something sophisticated there long before you brewed a single cup of anything.

What Is Mucilage?

Mucilage is a whole class of complex polysaccharides, long branching chains of sugar molecules that absorb water and swell into a gel. Think of them as the plant’s own hydrating, thickening agent. Every mucilaginous plant makes its own structural version, and the differences between them matter. Marshmallow root (Althaea officinalis) produces one type of polysaccharide backbone. Slippery elm (Ulmus rubra) inner bark produces another, built from different sugar units linked together in a different configuration (Pengelly & Bennett, 2011). How those chains branch, how heavy they are, how they carry electrical charge, all of it determines how they behave once they reach the GI tract (Dybka-Stępień et al., 2021).

The way you prepare your infusion to extract the mucilage matters, and the method is called a cold infusion (we’ll go over this in more detail down below). You pour cold water over the root and leave it in your fridge overnight. The next morning, you strain. What you strain out will coat your tongue, and you’ll feel the mucilage. That slippery goop is a little team of polysaccharides doing exactly what they do, and will do, as they keep going alllll the way down.

What the Plant Is Doing with It

Before we follow the mucilage into the gut, it’s worth knowing why the plant bothered to make it in the first place. The plant evolved mucilage to solve its own ecological problems, and once you understand those problems, what it does inside us starts to make a lot more sense.

Marshmallow sits within the Malvaceae family, alongside hibiscus, okra, and cotton. High mucilage content is a family signature. When a plant stores mucilage in its roots, the gel-forming polysaccharides act as a hydrated reserve of water bound up in the gel, giving the plant something to draw on through variable soil conditions.

Those same polysaccharides serve a protective function as well. They act as a physical barrier against pathogens and herbivores, and in soil-contacting tissues they selectively support beneficial microbial communities, because microbes that can use the polysaccharides as food gain a competitive edge in the rhizosphere (Dybka-Stępień et al., 2021; Tsai et al., 2021).

So, the plant’s strategy comes down to three things: holding water, maintaining a barrier against what shouldn’t get through, and selectively supporting the microbes that help. Keep those in mind as we move into the gut. They’re about to describe what happens there too.

The Gut's Own Mucus System

When mucilage travels down into the gut, it lands on a surface that’s already well occupied. The intestinal mucosa maintains a mucus system built from large glycoproteins called mucins, secreted continuously by specialized cells called goblet cells embedded in the epithelial lining (Birchenough et al., 2015). What that system looks like depends on where you are in the tract. In the small intestine, there’s a single loosely attached mucus layer, easily penetrable, where antibacterial proteins handle most of the defense and keep bacteria at a distance chemically. By the time you reach the distal colon, the architecture gets more sophisticated: two distinct layers, an inner stratified layer that adheres tightly to the epithelium and stays essentially sterile, and an outer looser layer that’s home to the majority of your resident microbiota (Birchenough et al., 2015). Goblet cell development is so tightly woven into the body’s broader ecology that a compromised mucus system often shows up before intestinal inflammation does (Gustafsson & Johansson, 2022).

So, when you hear that marshmallow root may prompt the body to produce more of its own mucus, a reasonable first response is: wait, is that gross?

It isn’t! I promise!

Your gut mucus layer is a primary defense structure, the first line of separation between the contents of your intestinal lumen (everything churning around in there during digestion) and the epithelial cells lining the gut wall itself. A robust, well-maintained mucus layer keeps bacteria in the right compartment, buffers pH gradients, and provides the physical medium through which immune signaling at the mucosal surface happens (Birchenough et al., 2015). Prompting the body to produce more of it just strengthens that wall. Goblet cells are the construction crew, and under the right conditions, mucilaginous herbs may be handing them more materials to work with.

What Actually Happening at the Structural Level

Here's where the "coating and soothing" explanation starts to get more interesting. The real interaction runs deeper than that. Research on plant-derived polysaccharides shows that neutral polysaccharides (the electric charge) interpenetrate the existing mucin gel network. Mucin molecules move into the polysaccharide mesh through hydrogen bonding and chain entanglement, and the result is a reinforced, more viscous barrier system where the two networks are woven together (Meldrum et al., 2017). Polysaccharide charge, molecular weight, branching, and substitution patterns all shape how this interaction unfolds at the mucosal surface (Johansson et al., 2026). The mucilage and the mucus are doing something together.

Marshmallow, Specifically

Deters et al. (2010) found that aqueous extracts and polysaccharides from Althaea officinalis roots functioned as active stimulators of epithelial cell physiology, forming mucin-like structures on irritated tissue surfaces while also influencing the cells underneath. A separate study by Zaghlool et al. (2019) found that Althaea officinalis pretreatment significantly increased gastric mucin content compared to controls in an ulcer model. The implication is that marshmallow root may be prompting goblet cells to increase their own mucin output, with the effect reaching down into the tissue itself.

It can do that because of something worth understanding about mucilage’s structure. The polysaccharides in plant mucilage are linked in what’s called a beta configuration, which is a bond human digestive enzymes simply can’t break. So mucilage passes through the stomach and small intestine largely intact, arriving at the epithelium structurally active (Cakmak et al., 2023). Studies on seed mucilages have put numbers to this, showing hydrolysis rates of only 1.5 to 10% under both acidic gastric conditions and pancreatic enzyme exposure (Cakmak et al., 2023). What reaches your gut wall is essentially what left your cup.

And whatever makes it past the epithelium keeps going. The undigested fraction that reaches the colon gets picked up by your gut microbiota, who ferment it into short-chain fatty acids, butyrate and propionate among them (Cakmak et al., 2023). There’s a whole downstream story happening that most people never connect back to their marshmallow root cold infusion.

As for which herb I actually reach for, it’s almost always Althaea officinalis, and the reason is ecological. Slippery elm comes from the inner bark of Ulmus rubra, a tree that United Plant Savers has placed on their At-Risk list due to overharvesting and Dutch elm disease. They specifically recommend marshmallow as a substitute (United Plant Savers, n.d.). Marshmallow root grows easily, sources responsibly, and gets the job done. For me that’s an easy call.

Althaea officinalis

Further Down the Tract

Slippery elm has its own distinct story, and it runs further south than most people realize. In the upper stomach and esophagus, the mucilage appears to stimulate nerve endings in the mucosal lining directly, prompting increased mucous secretion before it’s even had a chance to travel anywhere (Watts & Rousseau, 2012). Worth pausing on that for a second. The mucilage touches one surface, and the body responds by signaling other surfaces, ones the herb may never even reach, to start producing more of their own mucus. That’s a reflex response. The catch is that this only works where goblet cells already live. The mucilage activates the goblet cells already embedded in the lining, working with what’s there. Weird, but kind of wonderful.

Past the upper GI, the story shifts. Slippery elm’s polysaccharides resist digestion in the upper tract and arrive in the large intestine largely intact, where your microbiota are waiting. Peterson et al. (2018), using anaerobic fecal cultivation to model gut microbiota responses, found that Ulmus rubra significantly shifted community composition, increasing Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Bacteroides species and inducing blooms of butyrate- and propionate-producing bacteria. The herb most people associate with a soothing throat lozenge is also doing real work all the way at the other end of the digestive tract.

Where the Science Actually Stands

Here’s the part where I have to be straight with you. The tight junction repair claims that circulate widely in herbalism spaces aren’t yet supported by direct human clinical trials for either herb. Tight junctions are the protein structures that hold your gut epithelial cells together and regulate what passes through the gut wall. They’re essentially the gatekeepers of intestinal permeability. Claiming an herb “repairs” them is a specific, structural, measurable claim, and it needs clinical evidence behind it that we don’t yet have for marshmallow root or slippery elm specifically.

The research itself is rich, though. There’s in vitro data showing mucilaginous polysaccharides interact with epithelial cells in ways that could plausibly support tight junction function, and the goblet cell stimulation data for marshmallow root is promising. That said, in vitro conditions can’t replicate the full environment of a living human gut, and most of the broader mechanistic data still comes from animal models (Dybka-Stępień et al., 2021). That gap between “interesting in a petri dish” and “proven in people” is exactly what product pages tend to gloss over.

What we can say with confidence is that the structural interaction with the existing mucus layer is well-evidenced, the downstream prebiotic activity for slippery elm is documented in human microbiota research, and the active stimulation of goblet cell mucin output for marshmallow root is biologically plausible and supported in animal models. These are sophisticated herbs doing substantive work at the gut wall. “Coating and soothing” gets you to the door. The biology behind it is worth walking all the way through.

A Proper Cold Infusion

The European Pharmacopoeia specifies cold maceration for marshmallow root, and the mechanism behind that specification ties back to everything we’ve walked through (European Medicines Agency, 2016). Cold water slowly draws the mucilage polysaccharides out of the dried root while keeping their long, gel-forming chains intact. You end up with a viscous, slightly sweet, pale yellow liquid that coats your tongue on the first sip. It’s honestly soooo refreshing. Highly recommend this on a hot summer day.

The standard approach is to add a teaspoon or two of cut and sifted root to a cup of cold water, cover it, and leave it in the fridge overnight. Strain in the morning, and it’s ready to drink. The official daily dose for adults sits around 10g of dried root, typically split across three servings (European Medicines Agency, 2016).

You may be wondering, "what about tinctures?" Alcohol is a poor vehicle for marshmallow root, and the reason is chemical. Ethanol is one of the standard ways to precipitate polysaccharides out of solution. In industrial settings, adding ethanol to an aqueous plant extract is specifically how you isolate the mucilage as a solid precipitate (Cakmak et al., 2023). When you tincture marshmallow root, the alcohol pulls out the smaller molecules like flavonoids and coumarins, while the polysaccharides drop out of solution or resist dissolving in the first place. The gel-forming component stays behind.

What this means is that a marshmallow tincture isn't giving you the demulcent action you're reaching for. If the goal is soothing irritated tissue, a cold infusion or capsules will serve you better.

Capsules work well, because they deliver the dried powdered root intact. Once the capsule dissolves in your stomach, the polysaccharides rehydrate on contact with water and gastric fluid, and the gel forms in place. The delivery pattern differs slightly from a cold infusion, where the gel arrives pre-formed, but the mucilage still does its work as it hydrates.

A Note on Medications

Because the mucilage layer physically coats your gut wall, it can delay the absorption of oral medications taken around the same time. The standard guidance from the European Medicines Agency is to take marshmallow root ½ to 1 hour before or after (European Medicines Agency, 2016), I personally advise my clients 2 hours before or after, just to be cautious.

Basically, the coating that soothes your tissue is the same coating that slows absorption, so timing matters when other medications are in the mix.

Chia seed mucilage - source unknown

Here’s what I want you to take from all of this.

Memorizing that marshmallow root is a demulcent, or that slippery elm soothes mucous membranes, is one thing. Actually understanding why, what the gel is doing at the molecular level, how it interacts with your existing mucus layer, which cells it’s nudging and which microbes it’s feeding, is something else entirely.

This is what I mean when I say body first, plants second. You can’t really understand a plant medicine without first understanding the body it’s going to work on, and once you understand both, the interaction stops looking like magic and starts looking like biology. Coating and soothing gets you to the door. The mucus system, the goblet cells, the beta-linkage polysaccharides, the reflex arc in the upper GI, and the prebiotic fermentation in the colon are what’s actually inside.

If you’ve made it this far and want more of this, becoming a paid member is how you get it. Paid subscribers get access to Field Notes, my Tuesday short-form series, and the Friday deep-dives, where I dig into whatever body system, mechanism, or plant is currently pulling at me. Lately it’s been the gut-brain axis and the gut microbiome, which anyone who’s read this piece will probably understand. You also get access to the Body Systems Index and the Materia Medica Index, where every article I’ve written is organized either by the body system it covers or the plant it’s about, with PDF printables throughout. Plus the chat, where we talk through questions as they come up.

If this piece was useful to you, the rest of what I publish will be too.

Until next time,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

PS. You can learn more about marshmallow here:







References:

Birchenough, G. M. H., Johansson, M. E. V., Gustafsson, J. K., Bergström, J. H., & Hansson, G. C. (2015). New developments in goblet cell mucus secretion and function. Mucosal Immunology , 8 (4), 712–719. https://doi.org/10.1038/mi.2015.32

Cakmak, H., Ilyasoglu-Buyukkestelli, H., Sogut, E., Ozyurt, V. H., Gumus-Bonacina, C. E., & Simsek, S. (2023). A review on recent advances of plant mucilages and their applications in food industry: Extraction, functional properties and health benefits. Food Hydrocolloids for Health , 3 , 100131. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fhfh.2023.100131

Deters, A., Zippel, J., Hellenbrand, N., Pappai, D., Possemeyer, C., & Hensel, A. (2010). Aqueous extracts and polysaccharides from marshmallow roots ( Althaea officinalis L.): Cellular internalisation and stimulation of cell physiology of human epithelial cells in vitro. Journal of Ethnopharmacology , 127 (1), 62–69. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jep.2009.09.050

Dybka-Stępień, K., Otlewska, A., Góźdź, P., & Piotrowska, M. (2021). The renaissance of plant mucilage in health promotion and industrial applications: A review. Nutrients , 13 (10), 3354. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13103354

European Medicines Agency, Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products. (2016). Assessment report on Althaea officinalis L., radix (EMA/HMPC/436680/2015). European Medicines Agency. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/herbal-report/final-assessment-report-althaea-officinalis-l-radix_en.pdf

Gustafsson, J. K., & Johansson, M. E. V. (2022). The role of goblet cells and mucus in intestinal homeostasis. Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology , 19 (12), 785–803. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41575-022-00675-x

Johansson, M. E. V., Sjövall, H., & Hansson, G. C. (2026). Polysaccharides and the colon mucus barrier: A review of biophysical interactions and functional impacts. npj Science of Food . https://doi.org/10.1038/s41538-026-00750-6

Meldrum, O. W., Yakubov, G. E., Gartaula, G., McGuckin, M. A., & Gidley, M. J. (2017). Mucoadhesive functionality of cell wall structures from fruits and grains: Electrostatic and polymer network interactions mediated by soluble dietary polysaccharides. Scientific Reports , 7 , 15794. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-16090-1

Pengelly, A., & Bennett, K. (2011). Appalachian plant monographs: Ulmus rubra Muhl., slippery elm . Frostburg State University.

Peterson, C. T., Sharma, V., Uchitel, S., Denniston, K., Chopra, D., Mills, P. J., & Peterson, S. N. (2018). Prebiotic potential of herbal medicines used in digestive health and disease. Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine , 24 (7), 656–665. https://doi.org/10.1089/acm.2017.0422

Tsai, A. Y.-L., McGee, R., Dean, G. H., Haughn, G. W., & Sawa, S. (2021). Seed mucilage: Biological functions and potential applications in biotechnology. Plant and Cell Physiology , 62 (12), 1847–1857. https://doi.org/10.1093/pcp/pcab099

United Plant Savers. (n.d.). Slippery elm – Ulmus rubra . Species At-Risk List. Retrieved April 18, 2026, from https://unitedplantsavers.org/species-at-risk-list/slippery-elm-ulmus-rubra/

Watts, C. R., & Rousseau, B. (2012). Slippery elm, its biochemistry, and use as a complementary and alternative treatment for laryngeal irritation. Journal of Investigational Biochemistry , 1 (1), 17–23. https://doi.org/10.5455/jib.20120417052415