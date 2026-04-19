The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Nic's avatar
Nic
9h

Marshmallow is one of my favorite herbs! Perimenopause means acid reflux for me and marshmallow has been so good for that.

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1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
Gut Health Simplified's avatar
Gut Health Simplified
10h

This is a well-written post. Great explainer!

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1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
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