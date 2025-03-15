Picture this: it’s deep winter. The kind of cold that settles into your bones, nipping at your fingers no matter how many layers you pile on. Outside, the wind is howling, the air is sharp, and you? You’re clutching a hot drink like your life depends on it.

And what’s in that cup?

Probably something spiced—warming, fragrant, comforting. Maybe cinnamon, nutmeg, a little ginger or cardamom swirling around in a cloud of steam. Have you noticed that usually when the air gets a little crisp, we start craving pumpkin spiced lattes, gingerbread cookies, maybe even a delicious chai tea?

Can I let you in on something wild? You aren’t craving these flavors at random. Your body is craving warmth, instinctively reaching for spices that heat, stimulate, and circulate. You’re balancing out the cold, without even thinking about it.

Because herbal energetics and tissue states are already built into us—even if we don’t realize it. When we’re cold, we seek warmth. When we’re overheated, we crave something cooling. This same principle applies when choosing herbs for a formula: it’s not just about what an herb is known for, it’s about how it interacts with your body’s current state.

That’s what we’re getting into today:

I know formulation might seem like an intermediate to advanced skill in herbalism. Maybe you’re wondering why I’m diving into this before breaking down herbal actions, energetics, and tissue states in detail.

But I promise—there’s a method to my madness.

I wanted to show you why understanding these foundational concepts is so important. Formulating isn’t just about throwing herbs together because they’re commonly used for a condition. It’s about recognizing that even a well-known herb may not be the right herb for you.

The goal is to craft blends thoughtfully and intentionally, taking into account how herbs work together and how they interact with the body’s state in the moment.

I want you to feel confident in making your own teas, tinctures, and herbal blends—not just because you’ve read that “X herb is good for Y condition,” but because you understand why it works (or why it might not).

My goal is to empower you to think critically, make informed choices, and deepen your understanding of herbalism.

Earlier this week, we talked about the structure of a formula, borrowing from Traditional Chinese Medicine. In this article, we’re expanding on that. We’ll dive deeper into:

What we’re actually using herbs for (because “for sleep” or “for digestion” isn’t specific enough).



How to choose the best herbs based on tissue states and energetics (yes, we’re going there!).



How to plug those herbs into a balanced formula that works with the body, not against it.

Understanding tissue states, energetics, and herbal actions is what takes you from simply picking herbs to crafting truly effective remedies.

Before we get into the paid subscriber content, I wanted to answer a question that was sent in The Buffalo Herbalist chat:

Subscriber Question: “How do you know what’s better not to mix together?”

Ah, the million-dollar question of herbal formulation. Just because two herbs are great on their own doesn’t mean they’ll play nice together in a formula. So how do you know when not to mix herbs?

The key is understanding herb interactions—because sometimes, herbs will:

1. Cancel each other out → If one herb is trying to stimulate and activate while the other is trying to sedate and slow down, they might just neutralize each other rather than create balance.

Take Eleuthero (Siberian Ginseng) and Hops, for example.

Eleuthero is an adaptogen that energizes the body , increases stamina, and helps fight fatigue.

Hops is a sedative nervine, often used to calm the nervous system and promote sleep.

If you put these two together in a formula, they’ll fight for dominance—one trying to get the body moving, the other trying to slow everything down. In most cases, you’ll end up with a wash—neither herb will work as well as it would on its own.

It’s like hitting the gas and the brake at the same time.

2. Overpower each other → Some herbs have strong, dominant personalities and will bully the others into submission. Example: Peppermint is cooling and dispersing, but if you pair it with a delicate, deeply moistening herb like Marshmallow Root, the drying effects of peppermint might diminish the soothing, moistening properties you were looking for.

3. Compete for the same pathway → Some herbs work on the same metabolic or detox pathways (especially in the liver). This can lead to reduced absorption or, in some cases, a buildup of compounds that should be processed out. Example: St. John’s Wort speeds up liver metabolism—so if you mix it with herbs that rely on slow, steady absorption (like some adaptogens), it might clear them out of your system too fast for them to work effectively.

4. Cause unintended side effects → Sometimes two herbs amplify each other’s effects a little too well. Example: Pairing Ginger (a strong circulatory stimulant) with Cayenne (also a stimulant) can cause excess heat in someone who’s already warm-natured. Or mixing too many bitter herbs can result in loose stools instead of balanced digestion.

A good rule of thumb? Pay attention to energetics, herb actions, and how they interact. If two herbs have opposing effects, one might drown out the other. If they’re too similar, you might overdo it. And always—always—consider the individual taking the formula because what’s "wrong" for one person might be just right for another.



Now that we’ve covered that, let’s dive into how to create well-balanced formulas that actually work. 👇