4d

So interesting!! I'm wondering more about mushroom coffee, so many suppliers don't offer dual extract powder, and instead just do dried fruiting body powder to be made into a coffee - they will obviously have some extraction time in the boiling water, but is that enough to get any benefit at all?

5d

This was so interesting and helpful, but I feel like I'm trying to learn a new language 😂 I cant wait for you to post more about this so I can expand my vocabulary 😜

