Mushrooms have always had a place at our tables—savory, earthy, sometimes elusive. But in recent years, they've made their way out of the sauté pan and into tincture bottles, capsules, coffees, and clinical studies. What was once passed down through folklore is now being validated by modern research, and what used to be dismissed as “woo” is finally earning scientific respect.

Across many Asian medical traditions, fungi have long been used not just as food but as powerful agents of healing. Their medicinal use spans centuries. In the West, though, this deeper appreciation for mushrooms is a more recent development. Today, species like Reishi, Lion’s Mane, and Cordyceps are being studied for their immune support, anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant capacity, and even potential anticancer activity. These effects stem from a wide range of bioactive compounds found in both the fruiting body and mycelium—polysaccharides, triterpenoids, beta-glucans, and others.

Here’s the thing: out of an estimated 140,000 species of mushrooms on Earth, only about 10% are known to science. And even fewer have been investigated for their medicinal potential. Fungi are biologically driven to produce unique compounds that help them compete, communicate, and survive. This makes them one of the richest, yet most underexplored, sources of natural medicine.

Still, most of what we know about their effects comes from laboratory and animal studies. Human trials are limited. That means much of what we believe about mushrooms is promising, but not fully understood within the complexity of the human body.

So why does any of this matter now?

Because mushroom-based products are booming. You’ve probably seen them on store shelves or in your Instagram feed, marketed as immune boosters or brain fuel. But as their popularity grows, so does the need for clarity. We have to ask the right questions: Are these mushrooms ethically and sustainably sourced? What role do growing conditions play in their nutrient content? Are we honoring the traditions behind their use, or just extracting compounds in search of a quick fix?

In this piece, we’ll dig into the emerging science of medicinal mushrooms, respond to your questions about sourcing, growing conditions, and mushroom coffee, and explore what these fungi have to offer us—beyond the trend cycle.

What Exactly Is a Mushroom?

When we think of mushrooms, most of us picture the familiar umbrella-shaped caps peeking out of forest floors or stacked in grocery store bins.

But in reality, the part we eat or tincture is just the fruiting body—a temporary, visible structure of a much larger organism. Beneath the soil or substrate, the real life of the fungus unfolds in the form of mycelium, a dense network of threadlike cells that can span miles.

Mushrooms belong to their own kingdom, Fungi, distinct from both plants and animals. Early mycology began as a subset of botany, but that changed once it became clear that fungi are neither green nor photosynthetic.

They don’t make food from sunlight like plants, nor do they ingest it like animals. Instead, they absorb nutrients from organic matter in their environment. Their cell walls contain chitin, not cellulose, and instead of cholesterol, they produce ergosterol.

Genetically, fungi are actually closer to animals than to plants.

The word “mushroom” itself isn’t a formal taxonomic term. According to the classic definition by Chang and Miles, a mushroom is a macrofungus with a fruiting body large enough to be seen with the naked eye and picked by hand.

Most of what we call mushrooms fall into the Basidiomycota phylum, though some belong to Ascomycota. From a taxonomical lens, that means mushrooms are defined more by their form and function than by a shared evolutionary lineage.

Globally, scientists estimate that there may be as many as 140,000 species of mushrooms, yet only about 10 percent have been described, and far fewer studied for their medicinal value. Even among the edible varieties, only a couple dozen are commonly consumed.

The rest are still tucked away in forests, caves, and ecosystems where they quietly perform their roles as decomposers, symbionts, and healers. The idea that only a sliver of these organisms has been investigated gives us a sense of how vast the potential of fungal medicine truly is.

Some mushrooms have made their way into gourmet kitchens for their rich, savory profiles. Others are cherished for their medicinal compounds, many of which overlap.

Take Shiitake or Maitake, for instance. These species are delicious in soups and stir-fries, but they also contain beta-glucans and other immunomodulatory compounds that have been studied for health benefits ranging from cholesterol reduction to immune support.

For now, it’s worth sitting with this: mushrooms aren’t just another health trend. They’re a kingdom of their own. And we’ve only scratched the surface.

Tradition and Transmission: The Ancient Medicine of Mushrooms

Long before mycelium made headlines or Reishi appeared in adaptogen lattes, mushrooms were already revered, feared, and ritualized by civilizations around the globe. They were food, yes, but also medicine, poison, and portals to the divine. Archaeological and historical evidence suggests that humans have worked with fungi for at least 5,000 years. And for just as long, they’ve recognized something we’re only beginning to rediscover: mushrooms hold power.

In the Vedic texts of ancient India, a sacred substance called Soma was described as divine nectar, bestowing energy, spiritual insight, and even immortality. Ethnomycologist Gordon Wasson believed this mysterious sacrament was likely a mushroom. The term soma rasa, the juice of the gods, was not merely metaphorical. It was experiential—a rite of transcendence.

Ayurveda, India’s classical healing system, offers a more grounded view of mushrooms. Traditionally classified under tamasika ahara (foods that can dull or ground the mind), mushrooms were nonetheless used medicinally to enhance vitality, strengthen the body, and support longevity.

Cordyceps sinensis, a parasitic fungus found in the high-altitude regions of Tibet and Sikkim, was regarded by traditional healers as a tonic for “all illnesses.” Known to enhance energy, libido, sleep, and stamina, this caterpillar-fungus hybrid is still deeply valued in the Himalayan pharmacopeia—and now, increasingly, in clinical research.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, mushrooms are integrated into a vast and elegant medical philosophy where life force (qi), elemental balance, and harmony with nature govern both diagnosis and treatment. Fungi like Lingzhi (Ganoderma lucidum) have been used for centuries to nourish the spirit, support immunity, and promote longevity.

Others, such as Zhu Ling (Polyporus umbellatus) and Hou Tou Gu (Hericium erinaceus), are prized for their effects on fluid metabolism and cognitive clarity, respectively. The alchemist Tao Hongjing cataloged these mushrooms in the 5th century, though many were likely in use long before—possibly even by Shennong, the mythical herbalist-emperor said to have tasted hundreds of herbs to understand their effects.

And across the ocean, fungi left their mark on other traditions. In ancient Greece, Hippocrates himself used amadou (Fomes fomentarius) as an anti-inflammatory and wound cauterizer.

Ötzi the Iceman, whose body was found preserved in the Alps after 5,300 years, carried both amadou and birch polypore mushrooms—presumably for survival.

First Peoples in North America used puffball mushrooms to staunch bleeding. These weren’t isolated incidents; they were echoes of an ancestral knowing, encoded in practice long before science had the tools to confirm it.

Even in the early 20th century, fungi continued to shift the medical landscape, though not always in the ways our ancestors might have expected. From the ergot fungus (Claviceps purpurea), we extracted LSD. From Penicillium, the world’s first antibiotic. Fungi have shaped not just healing, but history.

So much of our modern fascination with medicinal mushrooms is a return—not to novelty, but to memory. We’re not discovering mushrooms. We’re remembering them.

Photo by Haberdoedas on Unsplash

Bioactive Compounds and How Medicinal Mushrooms Work

Mushrooms aren’t just nutritional powerhouses—they’re biochemical marvels. Behind their earthy scent and delicate texture lies a complex matrix of molecules with potent pharmacological potential. Traditional medicine knew this intuitively. Today, lab studies are catching up, offering insight into how mushrooms work at the cellular level. And what we’re finding is astonishing.

Polysaccharides: The Immune Whisperers

The most studied, and arguably the most powerful, compounds in medicinal mushrooms are their polysaccharides, especially the β-glucans. These long chains of sugars are more than just structural components; they act as messengers, interfacing with our immune system in ways that can either amplify or restore balance.

β-glucans stimulate immune cells like macrophages, natural killer (NK) cells, T-cells, and dendritic cells. They do this by binding to pattern recognition receptors such as TLRs, Dectin-1, and CR3, setting off cascades that lead to cytokine release, immune cell proliferation, and even tumor cell death. Their effect depends on the branching, linkage, and molecular weight of each β-glucan, which means the species of mushroom truly matters.

Some of the most potent immune-modulating β-glucans come from Turkey Tail (Coriolus versicolor) through its well-studied compounds PSP and PSK, both used in integrative cancer treatments across Asia. Lentinan from Shiitake and the D-fraction from Maitake have also shown impressive immune-boosting and anticancer effects in both clinical trials and traditional practice.

Triterpenes and Terpenoids: Cellular Gatekeepers

In species like Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum), we find triterpenoids—lanostane-based molecules with a wide range of biological actions. They’ve been shown to suppress inflammation, modulate gene expression, reduce oxidative stress, and inhibit tumor growth.

One compound, ganoderic acid T, has been shown to induce cancer cell death by targeting mitochondrial pathways and the tumor suppressor protein p53.

Reishi’s triterpenes also play a role in metabolic health. Some have demonstrated enzyme-inhibiting activity related to lipid synthesis, while others show promise as cardioprotective or anti-aging agents. Certain triterpenes have even been investigated for cosmetic uses, such as inhibiting melanin synthesis and reducing pigmentation.

Fungal Proteins: Immunomodulators in Disguise

Medicinal mushrooms also contain specialized proteins like FIPs (Fungal Immunomodulatory Proteins) and lectins, which help regulate immune activity. These proteins can fine-tune immune responses by increasing antibody production, enhancing cell signaling, and selectively targeting abnormal cells.

In some cases, they act as immune educators, helping the body differentiate between a real threat and a false alarm.

Phenolics, Ergothioneine, and Other Antioxidants

From phenolic compounds to ergothioneine, mushrooms are a rich source of antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals and support cellular defense.

Ergothioneine, in particular, has earned a reputation as a potential “longevity vitamin” because it accumulates in the brain, liver, and kidneys—organs especially vulnerable to oxidative stress.

Laccases (copper-containing oxidases) and other enzymatic compounds also contribute to mushrooms’ ability to detoxify and defend, working synergistically with other antioxidant systems in the body.

The Vitamin D Connection

All mushrooms contain ergosterol, a compound that converts to vitamin D2 when exposed to UV light. Mushrooms grown indoors tend to have low levels, but exposure to sunlight for just 15 minutes can dramatically increase their vitamin D2 content.

In fact, some studies have shown that this simple method can raise a 70-gram serving to over 600 IU—making mushrooms one of the only non-animal sources of naturally occurring vitamin D.

Photo by Rob on Unsplash

The Future of Fungi: Where the Research Is Heading

For thousands of years, humans have turned to mushrooms for food, medicine, ritual, and survival. Now, modern science is finally catching up. Around 40 clinical trials are currently underway across the globe, testing mushrooms for everything from blood sugar and cholesterol regulation to mood, memory, immunity, and even sports performance. What was once folklore is becoming pharmacology.

One area that’s drawing particular interest is vitamin D. When exposed to UV light, common mushrooms like Agaricus bisporus (the brown button mushroom) naturally convert ergosterol into vitamin D₂—a form shown in clinical trials to be just as bioavailable as standard vitamin D₂ supplements.

For those who eat a plant-forward diet or are looking for alternatives to fortified foods, UV-exposed mushrooms could be a simple, whole-food solution to vitamin D deficiency. And ongoing studies may help clarify their impact on downstream outcomes like immune resilience, bone density, and cognitive performance.

Other trials are focused on metabolic health. Early research in people with type 2 diabetes has shown that certain mushrooms and their extracts can reduce blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol—mirroring results long seen in animal models. This consistency is promising. It adds weight to the idea that mushrooms are not only safe, but functionally supportive in chronic conditions rooted in inflammation and metabolic imbalance.

Still, it’s important to temper excitement with curiosity. Mushrooms are complex living organisms. Their effects vary by species, growing conditions, preparation methods, and the unique physiology of the person consuming them. Which is why well-designed, placebo-controlled human trials are so vital—not to replace traditional knowledge, but to build a bridge between worlds.

Going forward, mushrooms may continue to ride the plant-based wellness wave. But they deserve their own spotlight—not as vegetables or animal replacements, but as a unique and evolving food kingdom. With their ability to elevate flavor without added sodium, enrich diets with prebiotic fiber and rare antioxidants, and offer therapeutic potential far beyond what’s currently recognized, mushrooms may soon earn a more prominent place in both dietary guidelines and integrative care.

The science is just beginning, but the wisdom is ancient. And perhaps that's the true medicine: a remembering.

Sourcing Medicinal Mushrooms: What to Look For

As interest in medicinal mushrooms grows, so does the demand, and with it comes the need to talk about sourcing ethics and sustainability. Not all mushroom products are created with the land, people, or potency in mind.

For starters, many mushrooms used in herbal medicine, like Cordyceps sinensis, were traditionally wild-foraged in delicate alpine regions of Nepal and Tibet. Overharvesting, driven by global demand and high market value, has led to scarcity, habitat disruption, and even local tensions. While Cordyceps militaris is now commonly cultivated and still therapeutically valuable, it’s important to check which species you’re purchasing and how it was grown.

Here are a few guidelines for choosing ethically and sustainably sourced mushroom products:

Look for lab-cultivated or farm-grown species, especially when purchasing Cordyceps, Reishi, or Lion’s Mane. This helps prevent depletion of wild populations.

Ask about sourcing and extraction methods. Reputable companies are transparent about where their mushrooms are grown, how they’re processed, and whether they test for contaminants like heavy metals or mycotoxins.

Prefer fruiting body over mycelium on grain, unless otherwise specified. Fruiting body extracts usually contain higher concentrations of bioactive compounds such as beta-glucans. That said, some mycelium products can still be effective depending on how they’re prepared.

Check for third-party testing. Brands that verify identity, potency, and purity through independent labs are a safer bet.

A few trusted companies with strong sourcing practices include Host Defense, Real Mushrooms, Mushroom Revival, TryTroop and North Spore.

That said, always do your research. Sustainable herbalism isn’t just about what a mushroom can do for you—it’s also about what we ask of the ecosystem it comes from.

Thoughts on Mushroom Coffee (and the Functional Beverage Boom)

Mushroom coffee. Mushroom hot cocoa. Adaptogen lattes with a dusting of Lion’s Mane and Reishi. These drinks are everywhere, and depending on the formulation, they might be helpful, or just hype.

Here’s what to know:

Mushroom beverages can be functional, especially if they include therapeutic doses of dual-extracted fruiting body. This means the mushrooms have been prepared using both hot water and alcohol, which draws out water-soluble polysaccharides like beta-glucans, as well as fat-soluble compounds like triterpenes. You’ll see this most often with mushrooms like Reishi, Chaga, Turkey Tail, and Lion’s Mane.

But many of the trendy products on the market fall short. Some only contain small amounts of mycelium grown on grain, which is the mushroom’s root-like structure cultivated on rice or oats. Others don’t specify how the mushrooms were extracted, or even list the proper Latin name of the species, which is a red flag if you care about quality.

If you enjoy these drinks for the ritual, that’s perfectly fine. Just know that if you’re expecting real clinical effects, such as cognitive support, immune balance, or nervous system nourishment, it’s important to look a little deeper.

Here’s what to look for:

Extract ratios, like 8:1 or 10:1, which indicate concentration.

Clear labeling that names both the species and part used (fruiting body vs. mycelium).

Transparent companies that describe their sourcing and testing process.

A mushroom mocha isn’t going to transform your brain overnight, but a consistent, well-formulated extract might support focus, mood, and resilience over time. What matters most is the quality, the dose, and your intention.

Remembering the Medicine

Mushrooms aren’t just the next wellness trend—they’re ancient allies with roots that stretch deep into human history and mycelial networks that remind us how everything is connected. They’ve nourished, protected, and transformed us for millennia, not because we reduced them to isolated compounds, but because we approached them with reverence, curiosity, and care.

As the popularity of medicinal mushrooms grows, so does the responsibility to use them wisely. That means looking beyond the marketing, questioning sourcing practices, and remembering the ecosystems they come from. It means honoring the traditions that carried this knowledge forward, while welcoming what science can teach us now.

In a time when so many are searching for grounding, resilience, and deeper meaning—maybe what we need isn’t a new discovery, but an old remembering.

