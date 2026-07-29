Hi! Welcome back to another deep-dive of gut immunology :)



In this issue:

What oral tolerance is and why your gut cannot function without it

How your body sorts a harmless antigen from a dangerous one

The cells that carry that decision out and make it stick

Why tolerance travels through the whole body while inflammation stays put in the gut

How a few common plants support the gut barrier, and how licorice constituents drove its effect on regulatory T cells

Okay so, I decided on this topic while studying for my immunology course conference, where I had to learn the ins and outs of it (like I had to memorize the whole thing).

Learning how the body tells friend from foe, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract, was fun because it let me connect a few dots between this topic and past research I’ve done, specifically on autoimmunity and Treg cells. I wanted to share this topic and explain it because I know a lot of us deal with food sensitivities and allergies, and since the food quality in the US isn’t really the best, it helps to understand why our bodies react the way they do to an organic piece of bread compared to something store bought and highly processed. I know you know what I mean.

I’m going to walk you through what happens cellularly, AND a few herbs to help the process along. :)

Okay, So How Much Is Your Gut Handling?

Let’s start here, with the numbers, because they’re a little unhinged…