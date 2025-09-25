The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan McCloud's avatar
Jonathan McCloud
3h

This is like a master class. I went to Cornell University to learn these exact things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist and others
Ogunberu Kemi's avatar
Ogunberu Kemi
5h

Thank You ma’am 🌹🌹🌹 love from Lagos, Nigeria 🌹🌹🌹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture