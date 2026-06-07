Somewhere early in your herbal education, usually around the time you’re learning about topicals and comfrey, you get handed a huge, glaring red STOP SIGN about ever taking the plant internally, along with some vague hand-waving about pyrrolizidine alkaloids. (How are you even supposed to pronounce that? Don’t ask me.)

We’re told it’s super toxic to the liver, just don’t consume it internally. Okay. Got it. External use only. You learn the same lesson and memorize the same buzzwords for coltsfoot and for borage, not reallllyyyy fully understanding why, but you’re not going to be the one to give someone a toxic spoonful, so you obediently oblige. As you should.

But this piece is for those of you who took the caution to heart and then also asked, bad how? To what? Why only internal ingestion? Those are the questions that separate someone who can repeat a warning from someone who actually understands the plant in front of them, and they happen to have real, knowable answers.

Why a Plant Would Bother Making a Poison

Start with the plant’s point of view.

Plants are rooted in one spot, they can’t run from anything that wants to eat them, so they fight back with chemistry instead. The compounds these plants make for this kind of job are called secondary metabolites. Where the sugars and proteins keep them alive and growing day to day, these are the extra compounds they invest in for defense, communication, and protection.

You already work with these constantly. The caffeine in coffee, the capsaicin that makes a chili pepper burn, the bitter alkaloids in goldenseal, the aromatic oils in thyme and oregano, all of these are secondary metabolites, and most of them started out as the plant’s way of deterring something that wanted a bite.

Pyrrolizidine alkaloids, PAs from here on, are one of those chemical defenses. The plant makes them to poison the insects and grazing animals that would otherwise treat it like a salad bar (Schramm et al., 2019). They work well enough that they’ve spread across something like 6,000 plant species, roughly 3% of all the flowering plants on earth, and they cluster in families you already know intimately, including the daisy family, the borage family, and the legumes (Schramm et al., 2019). Comfrey, borage, coltsfoot, and the various ragworts are all sitting somewhere on that map.

So the first thing to flip in your head is that PAs aren’t a flaw or a contaminant the plant accidentally picked up. The plant makes them on purpose, and they’re doing exactly the job they evolved to do, which is to make herbivores regret the decision.

Not Every PA Is the Dangerous Kind

So are all PAs the same thing? That’s certainly how they get talked about, with one name and one warning and one big red stop sign thrown over the whole sprawling family. The reality is a bit messier, because “pyrrolizidine alkaloid” is a label that covers hundreds of related compounds, and they don’t all behave the same way once they’re inside you, which means some of them are essentially harmless while others are the ones every warning is actually written about.

What decides which camp a given PA falls into is almost absurdly small.

If you looked at the actual chemical structures side by side, they’d all share the same general two-ring shape, and the entire difference between harmless and dangerous comes down to a single bond in one specific spot on that shape. That one bond changes enough that chemists actually file the two versions under different names, but the names are a lot for anyone who isn’t doing this for a living, and you don’t have to file them away or memorize them. I just want you to hold onto the concept as a whole, which is about as simple as it gets: double bond means toxic, no double bond means we’re okay. The molecules that carry a double bond in that spot are the ones the warnings are about, and the molecules where it’s filled in are the ones the body handles without much trouble (Xu et al., 2019). One bond, sitting in one position, is the line between a plant you can work with and a plant that can hurt someone, and it’s the very same bond that lets your liver get involved in the first place.

You don’t have to be able to draw any of this! That would be crazy. All I want you to take away is THIS, that the mere presence of that one double bond is what tips a PA from harmless to toxic.

The real questions, when it comes to these compounds, I want you asking instead are: which kind, and how much, since a plant carrying the harmless version isn’t remotely the same proposition as one loaded with the dangerous version, even though both of them would set off the same alarm if the family name is all you knew to look for.

Body First: What Actually Happens Once You Swallow It

Now to my favorite part, the physiology, where that one little double bond stops being a piece of chemistry trivia and starts explaining everything the warnings were only waving at. Ready?

Let’s follow the PA in, right? You swallow it, down it goes, down the hatch, it crosses out of the gut and into the bloodstream, and like almost everything absorbed from the digestive tract it gets routed straight to the liver before it reaches the rest of you.

At this stage it’s still the potentially harmless version, the intact alkaloid the plant made, drifting along essentially inert, chillin, enjoying the lazy river ride.

The trouble begins when it meets the liver’s enzymes, the cytochrome P450 family, and one of them in particular called CYP3A4 (Xu et al., 2019). These are the same workhorse enzymes your liver leans on to break down all sorts of things, from medications to caffeine, and most of the time that’s exactly what you want them doing.

With one of these molecules, though, the enzyme grabs it right at that double bond (!!!!) and reshapes it into something violently reactive, and that new reactive form is the actual poison, something your own body has just built out of a compound that walked in potentially harmless. (Not super cool of us to do to ourselves if I’m being honest)

Read more about the CYP450 system here:



This is the whole reason the route matters so much, and the buried logic behind that “external use only” rule you memorized years ago. It also unlocks a phrase that may be something you heard while learning about all this, but maybe didn’t really get: bypassing first-pass metabolism.

When you swallow something, it gets absorbed through the gut and sent directly to the liver before it’s allowed out into the rest of your circulation, and that mandatory first lap through the liver is the “first pass.”

For a lot of compounds that first pass just means the liver breaks down a chunk of the dose before it can do anything. For a PA, that first pass is the whole problem, because the liver is exactly where the harmless molecule gets rebuilt into the reactive one. Rubbed into the skin over a bruise, though, these compounds slip into circulation through the tissue directly and skip that mandatory trip through the liver, which is what bypassing first-pass metabolism actually means, and it’s why they never undergo that dangerous conversion in any real amount when they’re used topically. Swallowed, they’re handed straight to the one organ equipped to make them dangerous.

Source Unknown





That reactive form doesn’t sit around politely once it exists. It’s desperate to bond with something, anything stable it can grab, and the inside of a liver cell offers it no shortage of partners, so it fastens onto proteins and onto DNA and forms what are called adducts, permanent attachments that gum up and corrupt whatever they stick to (Xu et al., 2019).

It even clamps onto a piece of the cell’s energy machinery, jamming up the mitochondria that are meant to keep the cell powered and running. All the while the cell is trying to defend itself, and its main line of defense is a molecule called glutathione, which is easiest to picture as the cell’s built-in fire extinguisher, the thing it grabs to smother reactive threats before they can do their damage. The catch is that a cell only carries so much of it, and the flood of reactive PA burns right through that reserve, so as the glutathione drains away the cell slides into oxidative stress, the state where damaging molecules pile up faster than the cell can clear them (Xu et al., 2019). The injury feeds on itself from there, with the mounting damage to proteins and mitochondria and DNA pushing the cell toward apoptosis, its own built-in self-destruct sequence, until cells begin dying off in earnest (Xu et al., 2019).

The cells that suffer most are the delicate ones lining the liver’s smallest blood vessels, tucked in a specific region of the liver, and they turn out to be especially defenseless as their own glutathione runs dry (Xu et al., 2019). As that lining gets damaged the cells lose their structural footing, pull away from one another, and start sloughing off the vessel walls, and the debris they shed clogs those tiny vessels from the inside. Blood that should be moving through the liver gets choked off, pressure builds up behind the blockage, and with the source still arriving the congestion can climb all the way to scarring, liver failure, and death (Xu et al., 2019).

The injury even has its own name, hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome, and it kills a meaningful share of the people who develop it, and that’s how a molecule that walked in potentially harmless ends up strangling the liver’s smallest vessels from the inside out.

So, when a label flattens all of that down into the single word “hepatotoxic,” this is the physiology hiding underneath it. It’s a specific, traceable chain of events that starts with one double bond and runs straight through the very enzymes you count on to keep you safe. Now you know you the ins and outs of it.



If you have to read this section a few times to let it land, go ahead, there's really no easier way to break it down. Well, let me try anyway:

PA with a double bond → liver converts it into the mean reactive chemical → that chemical floods the cells lining the liver's small blood vessels, binding things it shouldn't and burning through their glutathione defenses → those cells get overwhelmed and start dying off → the dead cells slough away and clog the vessels → blood flow backs up → bad news.

Okay that’s not as bad as I thought!

How Worried Should You Really Be

You can see how the damage actually happens, and the question of risk gets a lot more answerable, because what you actually want to weigh is the realistic exposure, by what route, in what amount, and over how long, and there are a few things that shape the honest answer. (those questions from earlier!)

The first is that the exposure you ought to worry about is usually the one you never see coming, because beyond knowingly brewing a tea from a PA-rich herb, people take these compounds in through ordinary contaminated food like honey, milk, grain, and commercial herbal teas (Schramm et al., 2019; Wei et al., 2021). The way it sneaks in is sneakier than you’d guess, since PA-producing weeds get swept up by accident alongside the crop that was actually meant for harvest (eek!), and their alkaloids simply ride along into the finished product. And it gets stranger than that, because there’s research showing that plants which make no PAs of their own at all, peppermint and chamomile and parsley among them, pulled the alkaloids up out of soil that had PA-containing plant matter decomposing in it, drawing them in through their roots within a matter of days (Schramm et al., 2019). The name on the label, in other words, isn’t always the whole story of what ends up in the cup.

The second is that dose and duration are what truly carry the risk, which is exactly why health authorities frame their guidance as small daily limits rather than banning these plants outright. A single cup of something isn’t going to fell you, you’ll be okay, and that was never really the worry. The danger is the small amount taken steadily over a long stretch, since the damage adds up in the background where you can’t feel it happening, and by the time it announces itself the harm is already done. Comfrey in particular has been the flashpoint here, with the FDA telling supplement makers to pull it from the market all the way back in 2001 (Wei et al., 2021). Acute intake, okay. Chronic exposure? Not so much.

The third loops us right back to where we started, with the two camps, because not every PA plant carries the same weight of risk. The kind of alkaloid and the sheer amount of it swing enormously depending on the species, on which part of the plant you’re using, on how old that plant is, and even on the conditions it grew up in, so the plant making the harmless type is nowhere near the same proposition as the one loaded with the dangerous type, however much they happen to share a family name.

From a Warning to a Working Understanding

None of this is meant to talk you into or out of any particular plant. It’s meant to swap a one-word label for an actual picture of what’s going on. When you can see that only some PAs are the dangerous kind, that the dangerous ones sit potentially harmless until your liver rebuilds them into something that isn’t, that the injury they cause is a specific strangling of the liver’s small vessels, and that the real risk comes down to type, dose, duration, and the contamination you never saw coming, you’re no longer just reciting that comfrey is toxic. You’re reasoning about why, and how much, and by what path.

The warnings obviously exist for a good reason. The chemistry is real and the disease is serious, and I’m not asking anyone to loosen their guard. What I am saying is that understanding the mechanism puts you in a completely different position than just memorizing the verdict did. You can think clearly about exposure, you can read the next contamination headline with the right amount of concern instead of the maximum amount, and you can give the plants in this family the specific, informed respect they’ve actually earned, which is a great deal more than they get from a red stop sign and a word you can barely pronounce.

If you learned something new today, and you’re finding value in this work, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your support is what keeps me able to do this, the long nights with the research, the sourcing, the writing and rewriting until the science actually makes sense.

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Thank you for being here, and for caring enough to really understand the plants you work with. It means the world to me.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References:

Ebmeyer, J., Braeuning, A., Glatt, H., These, A., Hessel-Pras, S., & Lampen, A. (2019). Human CYP3A4-mediated toxification of the pyrrolizidine alkaloid lasiocarpine. Food and Chemical Toxicology, 130, 79–88. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2019.05.019

Schramm, S., Köhler, N., & Rozhon, W. (2019). Pyrrolizidine alkaloids: Biosynthesis, biological activities and occurrence in crop plants. Molecules, 24 (3), 498. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules24030498

Wei, X., Ruan, W., & Vrieling, K. (2021). Current knowledge and perspectives of pyrrolizidine alkaloids in pharmacological applications: A mini-review. Molecules, 26 (7), 1970. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules26071970