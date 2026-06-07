The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Patricia Loofbourrow's avatar
Patricia Loofbourrow
5m

I've seen a lot of recommendations over the years to use comfrey as a compost accelerant. If non PA producing plants can take up PA from the soil, is using comfrey In this way a safe practice?

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
12h

Whoa, so interesting. Does fermentation or cooking change anything? I will have to revisit this again to fully absorb the info. Thanks for sharing!

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