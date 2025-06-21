The Buffalo Herbalist

Vinnie
3dEdited

We may NEVER have clinical trials, unless allopathic medicine can create a synthetic form...

Otherwise the eons of use, proven effectiveness will remain ' unproven' and unacceptable...

-Save for researchers like yourselves.

If something has been proven effective since the times of the Grecian Empire... one could reasonably deduce in this century,

the info. is more accurate than 'wives tales' or a guess from a list of meds provided from a conglomerate to a Dr. !

