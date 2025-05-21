The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Liveright's avatar
Josh Liveright
16hEdited

I have an extensive hemlock grove on my property so I harvest and tincture (triple extraction). I slice it and dry it in the sun so it can absorb vitamin D. My last batch was so powerful that only two or three drops is needed! I love this mushroom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Agy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture