Saw Palmetto and the Harvard Study: What the Latest Research Really Says About Prostate Health
exploring the history, traditional uses, and modern clinical trials of Serenoa repens to see where the science and herbal wisdom meet.
There’s nothing that gets me more excited than when herbs make their way into the headlines. Whether the research paints them in a glowing light or leans toward the “not working” side, I love digging in and sharing what the data actually says. All press is good press, right? At the very least, it means people are paying attention.
If you ever stumble acr…