Heyhey!

I wrote this paper for my doctoral program. It’s about Sjögren’s syndrome and mucosal dysbiosis, specifically how the disease affects the microbiome (are we surprised?) across the different organ systems it touches.

This post will not contain an edited version in my Substack educator voice. It’ll stay as is, exactly as I submitted it, and I won’t be adding the usual graphics I use for visualization. Fair warning: this is going to read VERY dry. Academia calls for rigor that gets straight to the point, and you’ll see that here. I love writing these kinds of paper AND for Substack, as it allows me to dip my toes into both voices, it’s fun for me!



I feel like I'm showing you guys the other side of me and it’s a little vulnerable!

What I found while writing this was actually super interesting, though. Sjögren’s affects multiple organ systems, and it was fascinating to see how the microbiome in each of those areas gets disrupted differently. Even in the EYEBALLS. Integrative therapies are included too.

Let me know what you think! And if this sounds interesting to you and you’d like a more digestible version, just say the word :) your wish is my command!

I really feel like I missed my calling as a microbiologist or something. The CHOKEHOLD our microbiome has one me is CRAZY.

ALSO: I've disabled the AI detection scan on this post. Dense academic writing tends to trip those tools up and get flagged as 'AI-generated' even when it's not, and I'd rather not have a flawed detector attached to something I worked hard on and submitted for my doctorate, nor do I really want this work uploaded to the program itself, to be completely honest. I hope you understand.

Quick side note: I just wanted to remind everyone about the Skool community I’ve been (very, very) slowly growing!

Substack is always going to be my spot for long-form deep dives, but over on Skool, we get to mix things up a bit. Think more video presentations, narrated slide decks, mini-breakdowns, more community vibes :)

The content topics are pretty much the same, but the formats are way more versatile and interactive. I’d love for you to join us over there too!

Come hang out with us here:

Skool Community!