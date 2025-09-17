The Buffalo Herbalist

Chelsa Caruso
15h

I've used skullcap on and off over the years in tincture form, experimenting with various doses. I've found that I do best with 1-3 drops otherwise I will wake up in the morning feeling groggy. I do have some of the most vivid dreams where I am off on adventures and socializing with many people when I take Skullcap close to bedtime. It's so strange and I don't dislike it because they aren't bad dreams and they can be fun. The downside is that I feel tired from all that I experienced in my dreams. I often wonder if anyone else has this experience with skullcap.

Danielle Savage
15h

It's crazy how great minds think alike!! I just posted about this as well....

