I want to preface this piece by saying that I’m not writing it as an attempt to bash how people post on social media. I’m simply commenting on how inspiration, in its many different forms, can trickle down and unintentionally fill our cups with pressure and comparison, instead.

I remember back in 2015 when an online fitness MLM company was taking the Instagram and Facebook worlds by storm. A simple sweaty selfie accompanied by #fitspo sent the poster off with a sense of accomplishment (as it should), and members of their audience on a little trip of “Well, crap, I haven’t gotten off this couch all day,” as they continued to scroll through their feeds. Of course, I’m making a bit of an assumption about the audience here, as we each bring our own thoughts, feelings, and circumstances to whatever it is we’re observing. Perhaps that same sweaty selfie inspired someone else to get off the couch and go for a walk. Yes, absolutely, 100%, social media can positively influence an audience to m…