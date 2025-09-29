So many people come to herbalism with excitement in their chest and a stack of tabs open on their browser.

Within ten minutes they are staring at twenty different “must-have” herbs, six conflicting recipes for the same tea, ten books on herbalism that are most likely written by AI, and a sense that they will never catch up to the people who already seem to know it all.

If that all feels familiar, you are not alone.

Herbalism has always been meant to be lived with simplicity: one plant at a time, one cup of tea at a time, one moment of noticing how your body responds. Yet modern wellness culture often turns it into a race.

Buy this kit, learn all the names, memorize every contraindication before you even brew your first infusion.

No wonder so many people feel overwhelmed before they have even begun.

Here is the truth: you do not need to know everything to start. You do not need a library’s worth of materia medicas or a perfectly stocked apothecary. You just need curiosity, patience, and a willingness to meet one plant where it is.

Why It Feels Overwhelming

One of the first obstacles new herbalists face is the simple fact that there is no obvious starting line. Some people will tell you to begin in the kitchen with the herbs you already cook with. Others will insist you need to dive into field botany or memorize pages of materia medica. Depending on who you listen to, the advice can feel scattered, and that alone is enough to make you wonder if you are doing it “right.” The truth is that herbalism has never been one-size-fits-all. The lack of a single clear path can actually be an invitation to find the way that resonates with you most.

Then comes the maze of certification. Who gets to practice herbalism? Do you need formal training, or a certificate on your wall, or a certain number of years of experience? The online conversations around this can be confusing at best and discouraging at worst. It can make a beginner feel like they are not even “allowed” to begin.

And of course, there is the pressure to know it all.

Every herb, every action, every preparation.

Plus, on top of that, to recognize every plant you see in the wild. Plant identification is an important skill, but the expectation that you should master the entire plant kingdom before brewing your first cup of tea is not realistic.

Even seasoned herbalists are still learning, season after season, year after year.

What makes this even harder is the pace of information today. Scroll for five minutes and you will see a dozen different “must-have” herb lists, conflicting recipes, and warnings that make you feel like you are always missing something. The noise is constant, and it feeds the idea that herbalism is too big, too complicated, too specialized for a beginner.

It is easy to see why people give up before they start. The world of herbalism can look endless and intimidating. But underneath the noise, the heart of it is simple: you do not need to master everything. You can begin with one herb, one preparation, one observation, and that is enough.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Building Your Inner Circle

I am here to tell you, in the nicest way possible, that you can do what you want. Herbalism is not about memorizing the “right” starter kit or following one perfect path. It is about beginning somewhere, and doing so with care and curiosity. As long as you are being safe, cautious, and thoughtful, there is room to explore.

My best advice is to start small.

Choose one to five herbs and make them your inner circle. Get to know them the way you would get to know a new friend. Learn their names, both common and Latin. Notice what they like and the solvents that best draw out their medicine. Pay attention to their dislikes, the times when they might not be the right fit. Observe who their friends are, the herbs they pair beautifully with. And yes, learn who they prefer to stay away from, because some herbs can blunt or cancel each other’s effects.

You can also learn their stories. Discover their history, the traditions they belong to, and the folklore that surrounds them. Plants are more than chemistry. They carry memory, lineage, and symbolism that deepen our connection.

Here are five herbs I often recommend for beginners. They are approachable, safe, and endlessly generous teachers.

Nettle (Urtica dioica)

Parts used: Leaves (fresh or dried)

Constituents: Rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron, along with flavonoids and chlorophyll

Actions: Nutritive tonic, diuretic, anti-inflammatory, gently supportive of energy and resilience

Why start here: Nettle is safe to drink daily as a long infusion. In herbal language, we call this a tonic. It teaches you how nourishing herbs can be when you give them time to extract. A quart of nettle tea steeped overnight delivers minerals and vitality in a way you can feel.

Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla)

Parts used: Flowers

Constituents: Volatile oils (including bisabolol and chamazulene), flavonoids, coumarins

Actions: Carminative, nervine, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic

Why start here: Chamomile reminds us that the mind and gut are deeply connected. A simple cup after a meal can soothe digestion while also calming the nervous system. It is gentle yet powerful, showing that small actions can ripple through the body in meaningful ways.

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale)

Parts used: Root, leaf, flower

Constituents: Bitter glycosides, inulin, vitamins, minerals

Actions: Bitter tonic, liver support, mild diuretic, digestive stimulant

Why start here: Dandelion teaches us about perception. Many of us grew up seeing her as a weed to pull, but from root to flowerhead, she is medicine. Her leaves are a classic bitter, perfect for training your taste buds to welcome that flavor. Bitters awaken digestion, prepare the body for food, and gently nudge metabolism into balance.

Marshmallow Root (Althaea officinalis)

Parts used: Root (sometimes leaf and flower)

Constituents: Mucilage polysaccharides, flavonoids

Actions: Demulcent, soothing, anti-inflammatory

Why start here: Marshmallow introduces you to the world of mucilage. It coats, protects, and softens. It also teaches that not every herbal preparation needs to be hot. Marshmallow is best made as a cold infusion, where the mucilage slowly slips into water. It is a plant that asks you to slow down and let things unfold.

Rose (Rosa spp.)

Parts used: Petals, hips

Constituents: Volatile oils, flavonoids, tannins, vitamin C

Actions: Nervine, uplifting, cooling, astringent, heart tonic

Why start here: Rose takes a flower we think we know and shows us another side. Beyond beauty and fragrance, Rose soothes the heart, cools inflammation, and lifts the spirit. Try simmering almond milk with rose petals on the stove and adding a pinch of cinnamon. It is a simple reminder that herbalism is not only medicine, but also pleasure and ritual.



These five herbs can keep you busy for months. Each cup of tea or infusion will reveal something new. The more you sit with them, the more they begin to feel like companions rather than just names in a book.

First Steps, Not Giant Leaps

Once you have a small circle of plants in mind, the next question is usually: where do I start? Do you buy bulk herbs? Start foraging? Build a whole apothecary? It can feel like there is so much to do before you even begin. My advice is to keep it simple.

Start with what feels close and accessible. A bag of dried nettle or chamomile from a trusted source is more than enough to work with. If you enjoy gardening, put a few plants in a pot on your windowsill and let them teach you in their own time. Foraging is another path, but that comes with patience, good guidance, and a lot of practice. There is no rush to get there.

When it comes to preparation, pick one form and spend time with it. Infusions, or teas, are often the easiest place to start. They give you a way to notice how different herbs feel in your body without too many moving parts. Later on you might want to explore tinctures, vinegars, syrups, or salves, but you do not need to know them all at once.

Keep track of what you are noticing. A small notebook is enough. Write down what herb you worked with, how you prepared it, and how it felt in your body. Record the taste, the smell, even the emotions that came up. Herbalism is not only about information, it is about experience.

Most of all, give yourself time. Work with one herb over several days or weeks. Plants reveal themselves slowly, and repetition allows you to learn in a way that sticks.

If you want a few books to lean on, here are some I recommend for beginners:

The Herbal Handbook by David Hoffmann — simple, clear, and practical.

The Modern Herbal Dispensatory by Thomas Easley and Steven Horne — approachable, with lots of helpful preparation methods.

Peterson Field Guide to Medicinal Plants — perfect if you want a reliable reference for plant ID without getting lost in technical language.

These are not heavy or overly scientific. They are easy to reference and will serve you well as you begin to explore.

Finding Your Own Way

Here’s what I want you to hold onto: everyone’s herbal journey is different.

Everyone’s “why” for being here is different too.

Some people come to herbalism because they want natural options for their health. Others are drawn to the creativity of medicine-making, the spiritual side of plants, or the joy of growing their own garden. Some people want to support their families and communities, while others feel pulled toward clinical practice. There is no single right way in, and that is part of what makes herbalism so beautiful.

And please know this: you do not have to fit the “herbal aesthetic” to belong here. You do not need flowy clothes, long hair, or a barefoot farm life to be an herbalist. If that is you, wonderful, keep being you. But if it is not, you are still welcome. Herbalism is not a look or a lifestyle. It is a spectrum, and there is room for everyone.

Go at your own pace. This is not a race. Pick one herb and spend a month with it. Or three months. Or six. Who cares? The plants will always be there when you are ready.

If you are thinking about taking classes, be intentional.

There are plenty of wonderful courses out there, and also plenty that are not so wonderful. Before signing up, check the curriculum to make sure it actually covers what you want to learn. Read the school’s mission and see if it lines up with your values. Look up the teachers. Who are they? Who did they learn from? What experience are they bringing to the table?

And then there is the big question: do you need to be certified? In the United States, the answer is no. Herbalism is not a licensed profession here. I am less familiar with laws in other countries, so if you know about your area, share it in the comments so others can learn too.

The reality is that herbalism has long been carried through community knowledge, family traditions, and lived experience. While structured training has its place, you do not need a certificate to start making tea for yourself.

Leave a comment

Do I think formal training is valuable? Absolutely.

But let me be clear: a five-hour “herbal certification course” is not the same thing as a full education.

It can be a nice supplement, but to take that certificate and call yourself a professional herbalist is doing both you and your potential clients a huge disservice. It can even cause harm. If you are going to say that herbs are the original medicine, then honor that medicine. Take your education seriously. You would never trust someone who called themselves a doctor after a five-hour course, right? Herbalism deserves the same respect.

At the end of the day, your practice is yours. Maybe it looks like nettle tea at your work desk. Maybe it looks like making products for your family and friends. Maybe it looks like finally learning the name of that purple flower you pass every morning on the side of the highway.

All of this is herbalism, and all of it belongs.

You do not need a shelf full of jars, years of training, or the ability to rattle off every Latin name. All you really need is one plant, one cup of tea, and the willingness to notice how it makes you feel. That is enough.

Herbalism is not a race. It is not something to master or perfect. It is a relationship, and like any relationship, it takes time. The plants are patient. They have been here long before us, and they will be here long after us. They will meet you right where you are, whether that is at your kitchen table, in a backyard garden, in a classroom, or simply in the curiosity that sparks when you see something blooming by the roadside.

So start small. Start slow. Start in the way that feels right for you. Every path is welcome here. And if you are holding your first cup of nettle tea, you have already begun.

What about you? What herb do you feel called to start with, or which plant has already made its way into your life? I would love to hear your first steps in the comments so we can learn from and encourage one another.

If you are ready to take your learning further and want more structured resources, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Paid members receive:

Exclusive downloadable guides and PDFs to reference anytime

In-depth materia medicas and monographs beyond what I share publicly

The Herbalist’s Notebook with case studies, notes, and personal research

Monthly Q&A posts and private chat space for questions and community support

Extended research-based articles that unpack herbalism in more detail

Your support makes this space possible and helps me continue creating both free and members-only content for our growing community.

Thank you for considering it, and for being part of this journey with me.

Next up: Phytochemistry 101: Terpenoids

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

P.S. I know some of you have been waiting on the flavonoids guide. It has turned into a full eBook (yes, an actual eBook) because I went a little overboard — but in the best way. This will be top notch and available for members of The Buffalo Herbalist Community. I will most likely also make it available for individual purchase outside of membership, I just need to sort out the details. Stay tuned.

A quick note on format. You might notice I did not include a bibliography here. That is because this piece is meant to be a personal reflection and a starting point, not a research-heavy article. When I write more technical or science-focused pieces I always include citations, but this one is designed to feel approachable and lived-in, like we are sitting down to talk plants together.