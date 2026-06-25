A quick note: I’ve gained a LOT of new readers recently, there are now over 11,000 of you, so HI!! Welcome! I’m going to keep this deep-dive free and accessible to everyone for a few days so you can get a peek at how I work and what kind of content you’d be getting if you decided to upgrade.

This article is a prime example of my researched deep dives. I start by explaining the physiology behind the topic, walk you through the actual research papers (and no, as you’ll see, I don’t cherry-pick studies to strengthen a claim. If I have questions about a paper, I’m going to show you exactly why. This publication isn’t here to sell you on herbs. It’s here to show you what’s out there, no fluff.), and then we look at what an herb is actually doing according to the evidence. These pieces are long, so please feel free to save this and come back to it whenever you’re ready.

At some point in the last decade, a very specific story about aging started showing up pretty much everywhere.

It usually gets introduced with the exact same analogy: They’re like the plastic caps on the ends of your shoelaces! AND btw the shoelace caps are called AGLETS so this is basically MY topic to write about!

We are told that every time your cells divide, those little caps fray a bit. When they get too short, the cell stops dividing, you age, and everything goes downhill. The marketing pitch that follows is almost entirely predictable: Buy this incredibly expensive extract of Astragalus root, grow your aglets back, and live forever! YAY!

It sounds beautiful, empowering, and incredibly simple. See you in 500 years!

Buuuuut if medical research has a golden rule, it’s that biology is never simple. Those tiny plastic shoelace caps aren’t a design flaw the body forgot to fix. They are actually part of a highly coordinated, brilliant defense system.

Today, we are going to look at the physiology: why your cells shorten their fuses on purpose, how stress gets under your skin to burn through them, and what happens when supplement marketing stretches clinical trials past their breaking point.

The Mitotic Clock: Why Your Cells Have Fuses

So, what are telomeres, actually?

Your DNA is organized into chromosomes, and those chromosomes are linear, meaning they have ends. The problem with having ends is that every time a cell copies its DNA to divide, the enzyme doing the copying can’t quite finish the job. It needs a primer to get started and can only work in one direction, so a small stretch at the very tip of each chromosome gets left behind every single round (Vaziri et al., 1994; López-Otín et al., 2023). This is called the end-replication problem, and your body has been dealing with it since before you were born.

The solution is a buffer zone. Your chromosomes are capped with long repeating stretches of non-coding text, the sequence TTAGGG over and over, thousands of base pairs deep, sitting between your actual genetic code and the edge that keeps getting nibbled (Vaziri et al., 1994). Those buffers are your telomeres. They’re sacrificial by design, because the alternative would be losing functional DNA with every division, and that’s not something you survive for long.

Now think about how much cell division your body is actually running. You’re replacing cells constantly, in your skin, your gut lining, your blood, pretty much anywhere tissue needs to be maintained or repaired. Your bone marrow alone keeps a small population of stem cells on permanent duty, and those cells are responsible for generating your entire supply of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, every single day, for your entire life (Vaziri et al., 1994). That’s an almost unreasonable amount of cellular division, and every single round shaves a little more off the telomere.

Back in 1994, Vaziri et al. (1994) tracked telomere length across human life, from fetal tissue to umbilical cord blood to adult bone marrow from donors ranging from 16 to 58 years old. They found that telomeres shortened by roughly 9 base pairs per year of donor age in vivo, and when those same cells were cultured and asked to divide, they lost about 37 base pairs per population doubling. Every cell in your body is carrying a record of how many times it's divided, written into the length of its own telomeres.

When those telomeres shorten far enough, the chromosome ends uncap, genomic stability falls apart, and the cell is forced into one of two exits: apoptosis, which is programmed self-destruction, or senescence, which is permanent cell cycle arrest (López-Otín et al., 2023). The cell either kills itself or locks up forever. And as we're about to get into, both of those outcomes are the point.

Attrition as Defense

Telomeres act as potent tumor suppressors by limiting proliferation (Barnes et al., 2022).

Your cells are constantly bombarded by chemicals, replication errors, and environmental toxins, all of which threaten genome integrity and stability, meaning your DNA’s ability to stay accurate and intact across every round of copying (López-Otín et al., 2023). If a cell picks up mutations that tell it to multiply uncontrollably, its shrinking telomere is the thing that stops it. The fuse burns down, the cell hits a wall, and the runaway replication ends before it can go anywhere.

Now, your body does have a tool that can rebuild telomeres: an enzyme called telomerase. It’s a specialized reverse transcriptase that uses its own RNA template to add telomeric DNA back onto the chromosome ends (Epel et al., 2004; López-Otín et al., 2023). Pretty elegant, right? But most of your somatic cells don’t express it, and that’s on purpose (López-Otín et al., 2023). Your body would rather let those fuses burn down than risk a cell that can copy itself forever. Because when cells do find a way to bypass that arrest signal and flip telomerase back on, that’s typically what you’re looking at in cancer progression (Vaziri et al., 1994). Telomerase reactivation shows up in more than 80 percent of human tumors (Canale & Andreassi, 2025).

So, when a supplement company tells you their pill is a systemic telomerase activator designed to override this safety mechanism in every cell of your body, I want your first reaction to be a healthy dose of caution, not a visualization of your next thousand years on this earth.

Telomere attrition | Source unknown

How Life Stress Gets Under the Skin

If somatic cells keep telomerase turned off, what causes some people’s fuses to burn down way faster than others? Chronological time is only part of it, because the biological environment matters immensely, and your mind is directly wired to that environment.

In 2004, Epel et al. (2004) published a groundbreaking study looking at healthy, premenopausal mothers. They compared a control group of moms with healthy kids against mothers caring for a chronically ill child, mapping both objective caregiving duration and subjective perceived stress against their cells.

The data was staggering. Across the entire sample, the higher a woman’s perceived stress, the lower her telomerase activity, the higher her oxidative stress, and the shorter her telomeres. When they pulled out the women with the highest stress scores and compared them against the women with the lowest, the high-stress mothers had telomeres that were roughly 550 base pairs shorter. Translated into the standard adulthood-wide rate of attrition, that biological signature alone equaled an extra 9 to 17 years of additional cellular aging.

So, how does psychological stress physically chew through your telomeres? It comes down to chemistry.

Remember that your telomeres are a massive repeating wall of TTAGGG, and the G in that sequence stands for guanine, which happens to be the single most oxidation-prone base in your DNA (Barnes et al., 2022). That means your telomeres are basically a giant bullseye for oxidative damage. When chronic life stress keeps your neuroendocrine system firing, your adrenal glands flood your system with glucocorticoids, which drag down your built-in antioxidant enzymes (Epel et al., 2004).

Reactive oxygen species pile up with nowhere to go, and they hit those guanine-rich chromosome ends over and over. Barnes et al. (2022) showed that this specific kind of oxidative damage can drive cells into rapid premature senescence, meaning the cell locks up and stops dividing long before its telomere would have run out on its own, even if the telomere hasn’t fully shortened yet. On top of all that, the high-stress mothers in the Epel study had 48 percent lower telomerase activity, so their telomeres were taking more hits while the one system that could help maintain them was running at half capacity (Epel et al., 2004).

Pulling Back the Curtain on the “Fountain of Youth” Studies

This brings us to Astragalus membranaceus.

Traditional Chinese medicine has used this root for centuries as a tonic for vitality, and modern chemistry eventually isolated its active triterpenoid saponins, namely astragaloside IV and its derivative cycloastragenol, identifying them as small-molecule compounds capable of stimulating telomerase activity in lab settings (Canale & Andreassi, 2025).

The supplement industry sprinted with this, like full on RAN, and the result was a wave of commercial, very expensive formulations. To prove they work in humans, a couple of highly publicized clinical trials emerged, and I want to walk you through both of them, because the research has some significant problems - straight to jail, do not pass GO.

The High-Dose Paradox (Salvador et al., 2016)

Salvador et al. (2016) ran a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial on 117 healthy older adults who were cytomegalovirus-positive, meaning they carried a latent virus known to aggressively accelerate immune aging. The team reported that a low dose of an Astragalus-based activator (250 U) significantly increased telomere length over a year. Sounds great!

Except the group taking the high dose (1000 U) saw no statistically significant change at all. In basic pharmacology, if a low dose works, a higher dose should show a matching or stronger effect, this is called a dose-dependent response. When that pattern breaks, it raises serious questions about whether the low-dose result was a fluke or whether something else was going on entirely. The authors explained this away by suggesting that maybe the high-dose group forgot to take their pills, which is a pretty shaky justification when the whole point of a controlled trial is to manage exactly those kinds of variables (Salvador et al., 2016).

The quality control issues didn’t stop there. The lab botched the immune cell biomarkers so badly that the entire data set was unusable, which means one of the study’s critical outcome measures simply doesn’t exist (Salvador et al., 2016). In clinical research, that’s not a minor footnote. When a key data set falls apart, it weakens every other conclusion the paper tries to draw, because you can no longer see the full picture of what the supplement was or wasn’t doing in the body.

The authors listed at the bottom of the paper were employees or paid consultants for the company manufacturing and selling the supplement (Salvador et al., 2016). That alone doesn’t automatically invalidate the findings, but when you stack it on top of an inexplicable dose-response failure and unusable data, the whole thing starts to feel like a study that needed a positive result more than it needed a clean one.

The Colleague Experiment (De Jaeger et al., 2024)

A more recent trial claimed to find massive telomere lengthening over six months using a proprietary blend containing Astragalus, zinc, grape seed, and olive fruit extracts. The protocol, though, has problems that start in the methodology and only get worse from there.

The authors admit that all 40 volunteers were members of their own medical and paramedical staff (De Jaeger et al., 2024). Testing a commercial supplement on your own employees shatters the objectivity of a clinical trial, even a double-blinded one, because staff members can guess what they’re taking, alter their behaviors, or handle samples in ways that protect their clinic’s reputation. Forty people is also an incredibly small sample size, where a biological quirk in just two or three individuals can completely warp the statistics.

Then there’s the math. Takes a deep breath. The paper states that the active group had a net increase in median telomere length of “696 kbp” (De Jaeger et al., 2024). Kbp means kilobase pairs, as in thousands of base pairs. In that same paper, De Jaeger et al. (2024) themselves state that human telomeres measure about 10 kbp at birth. A gain of 696 kbp would mean their chromosomes grew roughly 70 times longer than is humanly possible in six months. They almost certainly meant bp, not kbp, but letting a mathematical error of that magnitude survive peer review tells you something about the rigor of the process.

Because they combined Astragalus with zinc, grape seed extract, and olive fruit extract, all of which are known antioxidants and anti-inflammatories on their own, it’s completely impossible to isolate what the Astragalus contributed versus the other antioxidants in the blend, all of which are widely available on their own (De Jaeger et al., 2024).

What the Independent Research Shows

Does this mean Astragalus is useless? Absolutely not. It just means the supplement marketing has been pointing your attention at the wrong mechanism.

In September 2025, independent cardiovascular researchers in Italy published a comprehensive, publicly funded review in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease (Canale & Andreassi, 2025). Free from any supplement company bankrolls, they looked at what Astragalus membranaceus actually does inside living tissue, and what they found has a lot more to do with protecting cells than regrowing chromosome tips.

This is where I think a lot of us, myself included, have to catch ourselves. We want to think about plants the way we’d think about a pharmaceutical: telomeres are shrinking, so find the plant that makes them grow back. Match the problem to the fix. It’s an allopathic reflex, and it’s hard to shake even when you know better.

What the independent data shows is that Astragalus doesn’t work that way. Its benefits are pleiotropic, meaning the plant works across multiple pathways at once to defend the cells you already have, indirectly supporting the very systems that influence how your cells age rather than targeting telomere length directly (Canale & Andreassi, 2025). It blocks reactive oxygen species and downregulates oxidative enzymes like NADPH oxidase in vascular cells. It calms vessel walls by shutting down inflammatory signaling through NF-κB, which lowers systemic cytokines like IL-6 and TNF-alpha. It helps blood vessel linings produce nitric oxide, keeping arteries flexible and resistant to plaque progression (Canale & Andreassi, 2025). That's a plant operating across multiple systems at once, and none of it requires your telomeres to magically grow back.

The review also evaluated a much more rigorous human trial called the TACTIC study, which followed patients recovering from a myocardial infarction (heart attack) over a full year. The researchers found that Astragalus-derived components successfully boosted telomerase activity in immune cells, led to a marked reduction in systemic inflammatory markers, improved lymphocyte proliferation, AND reduced cellular aging signatures (Canale & Andreassi, 2025). The compound has measurable biological activity in humans, particularly in regulating inflammation after a major cardiac event. That's a big deal all by itself, no fountain of youth claim required.

When we trade a flashy marketing buzzword for a working understanding of human physiology, our entire approach to the plant shifts.

Telomeres are a protective fuse meant to keep mutated cells from turning malignant (López-Otín et al., 2023), and the single biggest accelerator of cellular aging is the corrosive impact of chronic, perceived life stress burning through your cellular defenses via oxidative pathways (Epel et al., 2004; Barnes et al., 2022).

Astragalus doesn’t need to perform a structurally unverified miracle like lengthening your DNA to be a deeply valuable medicine (Canale & Andreassi, 2025). Its strength is systemic and protective: modulating post-stress inflammation, quenching the oxidative damage that threatens your blood vessels, and supporting immune cell vitality from a body-first perspective (Canale & Andreassi, 2025).

The warnings about unverified telomerase activation are serious, and the corporate data backing these supplements is deeply flawed (Salvador et al., 2016; De Jaeger et al., 2024). When you stop looking for a fountain of youth in a capsule and start looking for a powerful, time-tested metabolic ally to protect your vascular and immune health, Astragalus earns its place on the shelf, because it helps the body navigate the biological clock with resilience rather than pretending the clock can be stopped.

And look, I get it. I understand the pull of wanting to age slower (the wrinkles on my forehead are currently my arch-nemesis). But aging is going to happen, and fighting that fact is a battle you were never going to win. Using Astragalus as a support to keep yourself functioning in tip-top shape? Absolutely, that’s warranted, that’s smart. Spending your energy and your money trying to push off the inevitable? That’s time you could be spending actually living. Take the Astragalus, take the ginkgo, take whatever else keeps you sharp and your memory firing and those freaking pesky wrinkles at bay, but don’t stress too much about the rest of it, okay? Ironically enough, as we just learned, the stress might be aging you faster than anything else.

If you learned something new today and want to support these deep dives into the physiology behind the plants we use, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Your support directly funds the long nights with the research, the sourcing, and the writing it takes to make this work accessible.

Upgrading unlocks the full archive, the Materia Medica Index, and the complete Body Systems Index. Thank you for being here, and for caring enough to understand the mechanics of the body.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References:



Barnes, R. P., De Rosa, M., Thosar, S. A., Detwiler, A. C., Roginskaya, V., Van Houten, B., Bruchez, M. P., Stewart-Ornstein, J., & Opresko, P. L. (2022). Telomeric 8-oxo-guanine drives rapid premature senescence in the absence of telomere shortening. Nature Structural & Molecular Biology , 29 (7), 639–652. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41594-022-00790-y

Canale, P., & Andreassi, M. G. (2025). Targeting telomere shortening in vascular aging and atherosclerosis: Therapeutic promise of Astragalus membranaceus . Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease , 12 (9), 341. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcdd12090341

De Jaeger, C., Kruiskamp, S., Voronska, E., Lamberti, C., Baramki, H., Beaudeux, J. L., & Cherin, P. (2024). A natural Astragalus-based nutritional supplement lengthens telomeres in a middle-aged population: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Nutrients , 16 (17), 2963. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu16172963

Epel, E. S., Blackburn, E. H., Lin, J., Dhabhar, F. S., Adler, N. E., Morrow, J. D., & Cawthon, R. M. (2004). Accelerated telomere shortening in response to life stress. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , 101 (49), 17312–17315. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0407162101

López-Otín, C., Blasco, M. A., Partridge, L., Serrano, M., & Kroemer, G. (2023). Hallmarks of aging: An expanding universe. Cell , 186 (2), 243–278. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.11.001

Salvador, L., Singaravelu, G., Harley, C. B., Flom, P., Suram, A., & Raffaele, J. M. (2016). A natural product telomerase activator lengthens telomeres in humans: A randomized, double blind, and placebo controlled study. Rejuvenation Research , 19 (6), 478–484. https://doi.org/10.1089/rej.2015.1793