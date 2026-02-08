The Body Systems Index

At the heart of my work is a systems-based view of the body.

When we understand how organs, tissues, and signaling pathways communicate, the body becomes easier to interpret and easier to support.

Herbal medicine fits naturally into this way of thinking. Digestion influences skin and mood. Inflammation shapes immune tone and hormonal signaling. The nervous system threads through every physiological process. Nothing functions in isolation, and the body is always responding as a whole.

This index exists as a map.

Inside this members-only index you’ll find 40+ in-depth, physiology-centered articles, including 11 exploring the digestive system as a foundation for whole-body health.

Articles are organized intentionally, with an emphasis on understanding mechanisms, patterns, and context rather than isolated recommendations.

This page will continue to grow as new work is published and serves as a living resource you can return to as your understanding deepens.

How to Use This Index

Articles can be read in any order. Many readers choose to begin with digestion, immunity, or inflammation to build foundational context before exploring other systems.

This index is designed to support systems-based thinking, whether you’re studying herbal medicine or navigating your own health through patterns rather than isolated symptoms.